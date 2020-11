When is The Umbrella Academy season 3 release date? Cast, plot and latest news

As expected, popular Netflix superhero series The Umbrella Academy is returning for a third season – with the adopted Hargreaves siblings once again reuniting to prevent doomsday.

The series is based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s comic books of the same name, and the first two seasons have both gone down a storm on the streamer, becoming one of the platform’s most-watched shows.

The second series ended with the siblings returning to the modern-day after a ’60s set adventure, only to find that they are now in an alternate timeline in which their father Reginald and late brother Ben were still alive.

So what’s going to happen in the next installment? Read on for everything we know so far including expected release date, cast news and what events might unfold in series three.

When is The Umbrella Academy season 3 released on Netflix?

The show has only just been officially renewed, so we’re still a while off an official release date being revealed for season three.

According to Netflix, production on the 10-episode third run will begin in February 2021, with filming commencing in Toronto, Canada.

Notwithstanding any potential disruption to production as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, RadioTimes.com predicts The Umbrella Academy season three will be released in late 2021 – but it very much remains to be seen for now.

Who’s in the cast of The Umbrella Academy season 3?

Most of the key members of The Umbrella Academy cast will be returning for season three, with Netflix having confirmed that Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore are all set to reprise their roles.

The involvement of Kate Walsh has not been confirmed and given that her character The Handler was killed off in series two a return might not be on the cards, but there’s always a chance she’ll be back – she’s survived certain death in the past, after all.

Jordan Claire Robbins, Adam Godley and Ken Hall could also all be back for more, while there are likely to be a number of new faces as well.

We’ll keep you updated with the latest casting news as and when we get it – so make sure to keep checking this page for fresh information.

What will happen in The Umbrella Academy season 3?

Not much in the way of plot information has been given away at this stage, but there a number of possible directions the show could choose to go in.

For example, could The Handler come back from the dead armed with a brand new evil plan? Could her daughter Lila use her powers against the Hargreaves siblings, or will she join forces with the Academy? And for that matter, what is the Sparrow Academy, which was introduced at the end of series two?

Earlier in the year, cast member Tom Hopper teased ideas for season three, telling : “There’s a whole host of new characters potentially, and new relationships, and a whole new world again.”

“That’s what I love about each season – it puts us into a whole new world and presses the reset button again, rather than just carrying on where we left off,” he added.

When we catch wind of any new details or theories relating to the plot of season 3 we’ll be sure to update this page accordingly, so do keep checking back!

Is there a trailer for The Umbrella Academy season 3?

It’s still too early for a trailer just yet given we’re still a few months away from the beginning of production.

It’s likely that we can expect the first trailer around a month before season three airs, so probably not until towards the end of 2021.