Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh and Awkwafina to play estranged sisters in Netflix comedy film

Will Ferrell will co-produce an upcoming comedy feature for Netflix starring Sandra Oh and Awkwafina as two sisters with a dysfunctional relationship who try to overcome their problems.

The as-yet-untitled movie will be written by Jen D’Angelo, who is also the scribe on the Hocus Pocus sequel just announced for Disney+.

According to Deadline, the Netflix comedy film is pairing Killing Eve star Oh with Awkwafina in the tale of a reclusive woman whose life is disrupted by her long-absent, chaotic sister who vows to repair their relationship by fulfilling her one and only dream: to appear as a contestant on her favourite game show.

Oh’s profile has risen rapidly in there UK due to her standout role in hit BBC One spy thriller, Killing Eve, in which she plays detective Eve Polastri, winning a Best Actress Golden Globe in 2019 for her performance.

Next up for Oh is Netflix university-set comedy-drama The Chair, created by Game of Thrones duo David Benioff and DB Weiss.

Awkwafina & Sandra Oh in a comedy together? ???????????????????????????????????? a dream come true. In a new film written by Jen D’Angelo, a lonely recluse's life is upended when her train wreck of a sister vows to help her fulfill her lifelong ambition: be a contestant on her favorite game show. pic.twitter.com/95Rt4xmmUu — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 29, 2020

Awkwafina (real name Nora Lum) was relatively unknown in the UK until her show, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, began screening on BBC iPlayer, but in the US she has been a rising star for a decade, starting out as a rapper before graduating to supporting roles in films. In 2019 she won a Golden Globe for her role in The Farewell, the story of young woman returning to China to say goodbye to her dying grandma.

Coming up next she has voice roles in Disney projects The Little Mermaid and Raya and the Last Dragon, plus a significant role in the Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which just wrapped days ago.

Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell are producing the Netflix movie for Gloria Sanchez, as well as D’Angelo, Awkwafina, and Oh.

