Meet the cast of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus

It’s been almost a year since Baby Yoda was first unleashed on the world, instantly earning legions of adoring fans – and his bounty hunter sidekick was pretty cool too.

Fortunately, The Mandalorian is finally back for a second season, which promises to deliver more exciting adventures with the galaxy’s premier odd couple.

As you would expect, the plot has been kept tightly under wraps, but we do know that Mando (Pedro Pascal) will be reuniting with his trusted allies Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers).

There’s plenty of scope for other characters to return, such as Ming-Na Wen’s rival bounty hunter Fennec Shand, whose ultimate fate was left ambiguous in an intriguing chapter of season one.

In addition, WWE star Sasha Banks has joined the cast in an undisclosed role, while Rosario Dawson has jumped ship from Marvel for Star Wars, taking over the fan-favourite animated character Ashoka Tano.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Mandalorian season two cast on Disney Plus.

Pedro Pascal plays The Mandalorian / Din Djarin

Disney/Getty

Who is Din Djarin? The central character of the series, Djarin is a lone gunfighter and bounty hunter who is sometimes referred to simply as “Mando” and was rescued by a group of Mandalorians at a young age. In season one, he is sent to retrieve The Child and hand him over to nefarious forces, but decides instead to rescue the mysterious infant and protect him from harm.

What else has Pedro Pascal been in? Pascal is probably best known for his performances as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones and as Javier Pena in the first two seasons of Netflix series Narcos. He has also appeared in films including The Great Wall, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and If Beale Street Could Talk and is set to star in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984.

The Child

Disney

Who is The Child? Commonly referred to as Baby Yoda by fans, the Child belongs to the same species as the iconic Jedi master from the original trilogy and possesses similar force powers – although at age 50 he is considerably younger (you can read more about Baby Yoda’s species here). Djarin rescues him while he is being targeted by other bounty hunters.

Carl Weathers plays Greef Karga

Disney

Who is Greef Karga? Karga hires the Mandalorian for an important task in his role as the leader of a guild of bounty hunters. Mando’s decision to rescue The Child initially drives a wedge between them, but Karga’s conscience keeps him from falling under the thumb of the Empire.

What else has Carl Weathers been in? Weathers has appeared in many well-loved films since the ’70s, including playing Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise and Dillon in Predator. On the small screen, he had a recurring role as a fictionalised version of himself on hit sitcom Arrested Development and was part of the main cast on ’90s shows Street Justice and In the Heat of the Night.

Gina Carano plays Carasynthia “Cara” Dune

Disney

Who is Cara Dune? Dune hails from the now destroyed planet Alderaan – which was also home to Princess Leia – and played her part in the Galactic Civil War, fighting for the Rebel Alliance. She befriends The Mandalorian in season one, helping him to liberate a remote tribe who had been under attack.

What else has Gina Carano been in? Carano is perhaps best known for her career as a mixed martial artist before she transitioned to acting. Her screen appearances include roles in Fast and Furious 6 and Deadpool.

Giancarlo Esposito plays Moff Gideon

Disney

Who is Moff Gideon? Moff Gideon had been an officer of the Imperial Security Bureau prior to the destruction of the second Death Star – but his life has changed since the Empire fell. He is in possession of the Darksaber, a legendary weapon from Star Wars lore that is highly sought after by Mandalorians.

What else has Giancarlo Esposito been in? Esposito will be best known to audiences as Gustavo Fring – a role he has played on both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, while film appearances have included Malcolm X and Okja.

Emily Swallow plays The Armorer

Disney/Getty

Who is The Armorer? The Armorer is a Mandalorian woman who enforces tradition amongst her fellow survivors and forges them new equipment when it has been earned.

What else has Emily Swallow been in? Swallow’s most prominent on screen roles have included playing Kim Fischer on CBS series The Mentalist and Amara in the 11th season of Supernatural. She’s also appeared in guest roles in a string of other well-known US shows including NCIS, The Good Wife and Elementary.

Rosario Dawson plays Ashoka Tano

Disney

Who is Ashoka Tano? First appearing in animated spin-off Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Tano was the Padawan learner of Anakin Skywalker who fought alongside him during the prequel-era conflict. She was able to survive the Jedi purge (also known as Order 66), having since appeared in Star Wars: Rebels, set just prior to the events of A New Hope. The Mandalorian marks her first foray into live-action.

What else has Rosario Dawson been in? Dawson recently portrayed New York City nurse Claire Temple in the Marvel Netflix shows Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones and The Defenders. Her film work includes Sin City and its 2014 sequel.

Sasha Banks plays an unannounced role

Disney

Who is Sasha Banks playing in The Mandalorian? It’s not currently known who Banks is playing in The Mandalorian season two. It’s possible she could be a Jedi working covertly with Ashoka Tano, or perhaps she’s a more sinister presence that Mando should steer clear of.

What else has Sasha Banks been in? Banks comes from the world of WWE, where she holds the title of SmackDown Women’s Champion. This is her first major acting gig outside of the wrestling world.

Temuera Morrison plays an unconfirmed role

SEAC

Who is Temuera Morrison playing in The Mandalorian? Back in May, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Temuera Morrison would be joining the cast of season two, reportedly as Boba Fett – the bounty hunter last seen diving into the Sarlacc Pit. However, since that announcement, there has been speculation that he could take on a different role, given that a number of Fett’s identical clones still exist in the universe.

What else has Temuera Morrison been in? Most recently, Morrison played Aquaman‘s father, Thomas Curry, in the superhero’s 2018 solo film.

Amy Sedaris plays Peli Motto

Disney

Who is Peli Motto? A docking bay attendant and ship mechanic on Tatooine, Peli Motto finds herself looking after The Child after he is left behind.

What else has Amy Sedaris been in? Sedaris is known as the voice of Princess Carolyn on the acclaimed Netflix animation BoJack Horseman, while other roles have included a breakout role on Comedy Central series Strangers with Candy and a recurring part on the Netflix comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Werner Herzog plays The Client

Disney

Who is The Client? An unnamed man, the Client arranges another important mission for the Mandalorian and is protected by Stormtrooper bodyguards.

What else has Werner Herzog been in? Herzog is best known for his career as one of the defining filmmakers of the New German Cinema movement – with his films including Aguirre, the Wrath of God, Nosferatu the Vampyre and Fitzcarraldo and documentaries such as Grizzly Man. As an actor, he played the villain in 2012’s Jack Reacher and has appeared on TV shows including Parks and Recreation and Rick and Morty.

Nick Nolte voices Kuiil

Who is Kuiil? Kuill is an Ugnaught moisture farmer and had been enslaved by the empire until buying his freedom.

What else has Nick Nolte been in? Three time Academy Award Nominee Nolte has appeared in a host of film and TV projects since the ’70s, including Cape Fear, Hotel Rwanda and Tropic Thunder. On the small screen, he was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role in comedy series Graves.

Taika Waititi voices IG-11

Who is IG-11? A droid who works as a bounty hunter, IG-11 had originally been trying to kill The Child before he is reprogrammed by Kuiil.

What else has Taika Waititi been in? Waititi is an acclaimed writer/director – usually also making acting appearances in his films which have included What We Do In the Shadows, Hunt for the Wilderpeople and the Oscar-nominated JoJo Rabbit.

Omid Abtahi plays Dr. Pershing

Who is Dr. Pershing? Pershing is a scientist and works for The Client, and is affiliated with an Imperial remnant of the Galactic Empire.

What else has Omid Abtahi been in? Abtahi’s most well-known roles include playing Salim in American Gods and Holmes in the final Hunger Games film, while he’s also appeared in Better Call Saul and Oscar-winning film Argo.

Jake Cannavale plays Toro Calican

Disney

Who is Toro Calican? Toro is a young bounty hunter with ambitions of joining the guild – and looks to The Mandalorian for help.

What else has Jake Cannavale been in? Cannavale’s previous credits include the comedy series Nurse Jackie, while he appeared on Broadway in Larry David’s Fish in the Dark.

Ming-Na Wen plays Fennec Shand

Disney

Who is Fennec Shand? Fennec Shand is an assassin whom The Mandalorian and Toro Calican aim to hunt down.

What else has Ming-Na Wen been in? Wen is known for voicing Mulan in the 1998 animated Disney film, playing Melinda May in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD and has also starred in films including The Joy Luck Club, Street Fighter and Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within.

Mark Boone Junior plays Ranzar “Ran” Malk

Who is Ran Malk? An ageing associate of the Mandalorian from before his guild days, Malk is a veteran mercenary – aiming to to free a prisoner on a New Republic ship.

What else has Mark Boone Junior been in? Boone is probably best known for being part of the main cast of FX series Sons of Anarchy, and also appeared in two Christopher Nolan films – Memento and Batman Begins.

Bill Burr plays Mayfeld

Disney

Who is Mayfeld? One of Malk’s crew, Mayfeld is also a former Imperial sharpshooter.

What else has Bill Burr been in? Burr is well-known for his career as a stand-up comedian, while his acting career has seen him star on shows including Breaking Bad and New Girl.

Natalia Tena plays Xi’an

Disney

Who is Xi’an? Another member of Malk’s crew, Xi’an is a Twi’lek and a knife master who is allegedly a former love interest of the Mandalorian.

What else has Natalia Tena been in? Tena has appeared in two of the biggest franchises of all time – playing Tonks in the Harry Potter film series and Osha on Game of Thrones.

Clancy Brown plays Burg

Disney

Who is Burg? Another member of Malk’s crew, and the muscle of the operation, Burg is a Devaronian.

What else has Clancy Brown been in? Brown is known for his appearances in a range of TV shows and films including Bad Boys, Highlander, The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle and Lost.

Richard Ayoade voices Q9-0

Who is Q9-0? A droid who is also part of Malk’s crew, Q9-0 sometimes goes by the name Zero.

What else has Richard Ayoade been in? Ayoade is well-known in the UK for starring as Moss in the IT Crowd as well as regular presenting work, while he’s also directed two feature films, Submarine and The Double.

Ismael Cruz Córdova plays Qin

Who is Qin? Xi’an’s brother, Qin has something of a combative past with The Mandalorian.

What else has Ismael Cruz Córdova been in? Córdova’s previous film appearances have included roles on Ray Donovan and Berlin Station, while he has been announced as part of the cast for the upcoming Amazon Lord of the Rings series.

The Mandalorian season two premieres on Disney Plus on Friday 30th October.