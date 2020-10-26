Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Unsolved Mysteries to get weekly podcast covering new unseen cases

Unsolved Mysteries to get weekly podcast covering new unseen cases

It is hoped that an "incredible number of cases" could be solved.

Netflix original series Unsolved Mysteries revival

Netflix’s documentary series Unsolved Mysteries is getting a podcast spin-off exploring more cold cases in the hopes that answers may finally be found.

Advertisement

The series first aired on television in 1987, but was cancelled 10 years ago after more than 500 episodes had been made; fortunately, it has proven to be a mammoth hit at its new streaming home.

Viewers have been gripped by the show’s fascinating and tragic cases, with volume two including the heart-wrenching episode titled Stolen Kids, as well as Tsunami Spirits, which focuses on reported ghost sightings in Japan.

The upcoming podcast spin-off will follow a similar format to the main series, featuring the original theme music, a narrator and interviews with the people involved in each case.

Unsolved Mysteries co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer will be an executive producer on the show, which will be co-produced by premium podcasting company Cadence13.

According to Deadline, the weekly podcast series will launch in early 2021, although Netflix‘s streaming show is yet to be officially renewed for a third season.

“Cosgrove/Meurer Productions is thrilled to be partnering with Cadence13 to present all new unsolved mysteries to podcast listeners,” Meurer told Deadline. “There are an incredible number of cases that we hope to solve through the podcast.”

RadioTimes.com has contacted Netflix for comment.

Advertisement

Unsolved Mysteries is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.

Tags

All about Unsolved Mysteries

Netflix original series Unsolved Mysteries revival
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
VASO premium glass straws

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get four VASO premium glass straws for just £9.99!

These straws are reusable, sustainable and recyclable, and deliver a pure taste

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

John P Wheeler III Unsolved Mysteries

Who killed Jack Wheeler? All the theories behind Unsolved Mysteries’ case

Unsolved Mysteries review

Helen Daly Unsolved Mysteries review: Volume Two offers a new heart and poignancy to Netflix series

unsolved mysteries

How the creepy Unsolved Mysteries theme tune was made

Jack Wheeler

Unsolved Mysteries reveals Jack Wheeler’s phone was found in neighbour’s house