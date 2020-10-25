Will there be a Mindhunter season 3? All the latest news

Netflix’s Mindhunter is unlikely to return for a third season, according to the crime drama’s creator David Fincher.

The second series was back on our screens last August, two years after special agents Ford and Tench first landed on the platform.

It was then reported that fans would have to wait for a third outing until Fincher finished his upcoming biopic Mank, starring Oscar-winner Gary Oldman as Citizen Kane writer Herman J. Mankiewicz.

When asked in an interview with Vulture about whether the show as done, the director said, “I think probably. Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was an expensive show. We talked about, ‘Finish Mank and then see how you feel,’ but I honestly don’t think we’re going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic about dollars have to equal eyeballs.”

A third season of Mindhunter hadn’t been confirmed by Netflix, although Fincher had initially hoped that that the show, set in the FBI behavioural unit, would run for five seasons or more.

The lead cast Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv were released from their contracts earlier this year, with TVLine reporting the series was being indefinitely delayed.

Read on for everything we know so far about whether Mindhunter season three will actually happening, potential release dates and cast news.

Has Mindhunter been renewed for season 3?

Mindhunter creator David Fincher says it’s unlikely to come back for a third season during an interview to promote his upcoming biopic Mank.

The Mindhunter team haven’t released much information about the show’s third season, but what little news we have received hasn’t been good.

At the beginning of the year, the main cast were released from their contracts to allow them to seek other work, suggesting that season three wouldn’t be happening anytime soon.

A spokesperson for Netflix quickly clarified that director David Fincher “may revisit” Mindhunter in the future, but for the moment he “felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own”.

Six months on, we were given an update on series three – but not a particularly helpful one.

Season two’s cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt recently said that he doesn’t know what’s next for the show, but is hoping for a third season.

“I’ve heard things are on hold for a little bit. We’ll see. Who knows?” he told Collider. “But it would be an honour to go back.”

“I love working with David and adore the cast and the crew, and it’s been an incredible period of my life for certain,” he continued. “I’ve been really blessed to have the opportunity to work on it and contribute to it. It’s been particularly important and poignant in my career. But yeah, I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going on.”

With David Finch busy working on his film Mank and animated series Love, Death and Robots, it doesn’t look as if Mindhunter season three will be gracing our screens in the near future despite The Hollywood Reporter‘s reports that Fincher had five seasons of the series mapped out.

When will Mindhunter season 3 start filming?

If the series were to return, filming probably wouldn’t start until after the release of Fincher’s new feature film Mank, so most likely 2021 at the earliest.

The second season took eight months to film, so if season three were to span a similar timeframe, then 2022 would be the earliest we could reasonably expect new episodes to drop.

Who will be in the cast for Mindhunter season 3?

The three lead actors of Mindhunter – Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr – have been released from their contracts while Fincher works on other projects.

If he were to return to Mindhunter in the future, it’s very possible that he could still reunite his core cast members, but he would be required to work around their schedule and any new acting commitments they have made.

Other potential returnees include Stacey Roca as Bill’s wife Nancy Tench (Roca was promoted to series regular for season two), Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith (likewise promoted) and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn, the new overseer of the Behavioral Science Unit.

Fingers crossed from more of the show’s memorably horrifying serial killers, too, which have previously included Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton), Montie Rissell (Sam Strike) and Jerry Brudos (Happy Anderson).

