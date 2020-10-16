Who is the best Friends character? Pick your favourite in our poll

Do you enjoy the kooky charms of Phoebe Buffay? How about the sarcastic wit of Chandler Bing? Or are you more of a fan of uptight chef Monica Geller? Or perhaps you prefer Joey Tribbiani, Rachel Green, or Ross Geller? Whichever character is top of your list, it’s time to let us know in our RadioTimes.com Friends poll.

Advertisement

The American sitcom ran from 1994 until its much-anticipated final episode in 2004. Since then, Friends has remained one of the most popular comedies of all time, and it’s picked up even new fans since it arrived on Netflix.

And we must apologise in advance if your actual favourite Friends character is Central Perk’s long-standing barista Gunther, or Janice (“Oh. My. God.”), or Rachel’s sister Jill (Reese Witherspoon) – but you won’t be able to vote for them.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Instead, we’ve limited our poll to the core cast of six: Phoebe (played by Lisa Kudrow), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry), and Ross (David Schwimmer).

We’re especially curious to see if palaeontologist Dr Ross Geller attracts many votes, as he’s been criticised by some viewers as the worst character in Friends – while other fans have insisted he is simply misunderstood.

For some fans, the choice will be easy and obvious. For others, it’ll be a trickier as each character has their own charms; plus, we watched them all develop as characters over a total of 10 seasons.

So who’s your favourite? Let us know in the poll below!

Advertisement

There seems to be an issue with the quiz, please try again.

Friends in available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.