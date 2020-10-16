Best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK (October 2020)

While it’s yet to reach the astronomical popularity of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video has a catalogue more than capable of challenging its rival.

The platform has been quietly accumulating some of the greatest shows to air in recent years, including Cold War drama The Americans, stylish period piece Mad Men, teen icon Buffy the Vampire Slayer and sci-fi classic Lost.

All the while, Prime has been ramping up its original content, most recently making waves with the epic second season of comic book adaptation The Boys, which has already been renewed for a third outing.

Looking to the future, the dream team of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are soon to reunite on the service for their brand new series, Truth Seekers.

If you’re just starting out, check out our guide to Amazon Prime, including how it works, how much it costs and what type of thing you can find on the streaming service.

You can also set yourself the challenge of watching all the best series and box sets of all time – check how many you’ve already seen with the top 100 box sets scratch poster.

Drama

The Handmaid’s Tale

Elisabeth Moss stars in this harrowing dystopian drama set in an authoritarian regime called Gilead, where the few remaining fertile women are forced to have children for ruthless wealthy elites. Moss plays June, now known as Offred, whose timid persona disguises a desire to tear down the nightmare world she finds herself trapped in. The series follows her attempts to do just that, facing opposition from Ann Dowd’s formidable Aunt Lydia and Joseph Fiennes’ imposing Commander. Based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale delivered two stellar seasons featuring some truly unforgettable moments. Watch The Handmaid’s Tale on Amazon Prime Video

Halt and Catch Fire

This critically acclaimed drama consists of four seasons depicting a fictionalised version of the personal computer boom of the 1980s, as an entrepreneur attempts to capitalise on the revolution for his own gain. Lee Pace (Guardians of the Galaxy) stars as manipulative businessman Joe MacMillan, alongside Scoot McNairy (Batman v Superman) and Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate). Halt and Catch Fire never achieved the same viewership as its contemporaries, such as Mad Men, but it built up an avid cult fanbase and a library of glowing reviews nonetheless. Watch Halt and Catch Fire on Amazon Prime Video

Mad Men

AMC

This period drama from The Sopranos writer Matthew Weiner launched Jon Hamm to international stardom for his performance as womanising advertising executive Don Draper. Over the course of seven slick seasons, we learn more about the enigmatic man, including his complex personal relationships and troubled past, while also getting a snapshot of 1960s America and how attitudes evolved across the decade. The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss also appears as ambitious young career woman Peggy Olson, with John Slattery (Avengers: Endgame) as senior Madison Avenue businessman Roger Sterling. Mad Men was acclaimed throughout its run and every episode is available to stream now. Watch Mad Men on Amazon Prime Video

The Americans

The story of Philip and Elizabeth Jennings, a married couple in Washington, DC in the early 1980s who are actually active Russian spies, came to an end in the US last year to widespread critical acclaim. It’s a fine balance of detailed marital drama and razor-edged espionage, anchored by incredible performances from Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys. In the golden age of television, The Americans seems to have flown somewhat under the radar, but this gem of a series is one of the greatest of our time. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Alias

Jennifer Garner stars in this acclaimed spy thriller created by JJ Abrams (Lost), which follows Sydney Bristow as she infiltrates a criminal organisation, working as a double agent for the CIA. As referenced in the title, she assumes several distinct identities over the course of the series, all the while attempting to hide her dangerous work from those she cares most about. The show ran for five seasons in total, all of which are available to stream now, co-starring Bradley Cooper, Victor Garber and Carl Lumbly. Watch Alias on Amazon Prime Video

This Is Us

This warm comedy drama has taken the US by storm and for good reason: the series tells an emotional story about three siblings and their parents, jumping back and forth in time from their childhood in the 1980s to their adult lives today. There’s an impressive ensemble cast that features powerhouse performances from Milo Ventimiglia (Heroes), Mandy Moore (47 Meters Down), Chrissy Metz (American Horror Story) and Sterling K Brown (The People v OJ Simpson). The fourth season, which continues to chart the emotional highs and lows of the Pearson clan, recently became available to stream… Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Little Fires Everywhere

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) and Kerry Washington (Scandal) star in this brand new miniseries, based on the novel of the same name by Celeste Ng. The story follows The Richardson family, whose seemingly perfect lives are turned upside down by the sudden arrival of a mysterious woman and her daughter. Watch Little Fires Everywhere on Amazon Prime Video

Bates Motel

A&E

When news broke about a prequel series to Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller Psycho, fans were understandably apprehensive about the idea. Fortunately, Bates Motel proved to be a superb new spin on the story that features some truly thrilling and heartbreaking moments across its five-season run. Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring) and Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) give powerhouse performances in the lead roles. Watch Bates Motel on Amazon Prime Video

Justified

Justified stars Timothy Olyphant (Santa Clarita Diet) as Deputy U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens, whose style of law enforcement brings the practices of the Old West into modern times. The series ran for six seasons and was beloved by television critics throughout. Olyphant recently reprised his role for an amusing scene in the final season of The Good Place, where Maya Rudolph’s omnipotent judge is a big fan of the show. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Vikings

This account of Viking life isn’t always historically accurate, but has nonetheless enthralled viewers with its ancient action and drama. The series adapts the story of Norse legend Ragnar Lothbrok, with Travis Fimmel (Warcraft) in the lead role. New episodes of the final season are arriving weekly, with shocking twists aplenty… Watch Vikings on Amazon Prime Video

Hunters

Fans of Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds might enjoy this Prime original series, which follows a group of Nazi hunters operating in New York City in the 1970s. It falls on them to prevent a terrifying plan by despicable war criminals to build a Fourth Reich in the United States. High schooler and comic book nerd Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman) is ushered into this violent world after the death of his grandmother, with the enigmatic Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) acting as his mentor. The series packs some disturbing scenes, but has a darkly comedic streak running through it – perhaps the influence of executive producer Jordan Peele, whose other work includes Get Out and Lovecraft Country. Watch Hunters on Amazon Prime Video

Alex Rider

Amazon

Adapted from the bestselling novel series of the same name by Anthony Horowitz, orphan Alex Rider (Otto Farrant) believes that he’s an ordinary teenage boy – that is, until his uncle Ian Rider dies suddenly and Alex realises that his late guardian wasn’t a banker at all, but a spy.

Not only that, but Alex realises that his uncle has been secretly training him up for a life of espionage – a career that may arrive sooner than expected, when Ian’s old employers (played by Stephen Dillane and Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure) come knocking on Alex’s door, asking for help in solving Ian’s latest – and final – mission. It’s a mission that will take Alex to the snowy French Alps, and a sinister boarding school where all is not as it seems… Watch Alex Rider on Amazon Prime Video

Bosch

This drama has been running for six seasons now and follows a detective, Harry Bosch, who finds himself at the centre of a very messy murder case in LA. The series has been praised for its pulpy style and the sense of panache with which it carries out its police procedural storytelling – and has already been renewed for a seventh run. Watch Bosch on Amazon Prime Video

Mr Robot

The final series of a drama that has been a blisteringly innovative take on late-stage capitalism and the digital age. The story of a hacker trying to smash the system is often thought-provoking and always visually bold. Since breaking out here, star Rami Malek has gone on to win an Oscar for his performance in Bohemian Rhapsody, as well as bagging a role in the upcoming Bond film No Time To Die. Watch Mr Robot on Amazon Prime Video

Homecoming

A delirious and eerie psychological thriller series from Mr Robot’s Sam Esmail, and an entity very much of its era: a web-based TV series led by a movie star, adapted from a podcast. Julia Roberts stars as Heidi, a social worker embroiled in a shady programme which purports to aid returning military veterans with re-immersion into society. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

House

While Britain wasn’t paying attention, America discovered that Hugh Laurie was a brilliant dramatic actor. For a little while, House was one of the most popular shows in the entire world, thrilling viewers with its central performance and clever medical cases. Laurie plays Dr Gregory House, a medical genius with a bad attitude towards people, who struggles with a dependency on pain medication. All eight seasons of the hit medical drama are available to stream. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Ripper Street

When BBC One prematurely axed this period crime thriller, Amazon picked up the police baton and went on to produce two additional seasons exclusively for Prime Video. As the title suggests, the story takes place in 1880s London, where the recent killings of Jack the Ripper have shaken the city to its core, with the Metropolitan Police’s H Division expected to restore order under the leadership of Detective Inspector Edmund Reid (Matthew Macfadyen). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Night Manager

It’s Laurie vs Hiddleston in this BAFTA-winning adaptation of John le Carre’s novel of the same name. Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) takes some time out of his nocturnal lifestyle to take on notorious arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Sci-fi/fantasy

Utopia

Amazon Prime Video

Dennis Kelly’s UK black comedy-conspiracy thriller has been given an American makeover with Gone Girl writer Gillian Flynn serving as showrunner. Some of the characters from the original version are also present in the adaptation (played by different actors) but there are some new additions as well, building on the excellent source material. While this series can’t quite reach the heights of its predecessor, it is nonetheless an interesting watch, once again focusing on a group of comic book nerds as they uncover a huge conspiracy. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Boys

It’s finally here! Season two of The Boys has arrived on Amazon Prime Video, with the first four episodes available to stream right now. Set in a world where a sinister corporation owns a team of superheroes, who are secretly awful people with nothing but contempt for those they claim to protect. A ragtag group make it their mission to take down the corrupt “Supes” once and for all, by any means necessary. The result is a violent, inappropriate, shocking and riotously entertaining new spin on the saturated genre. Look out for standout performances from Antony Starr as unstable Superman allegory Homelander and Karl Urban as no-nonsense brute Billy Butcher. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full The Boys season 2 review

If you like The Boys, check out Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys

Aisha Tyler hosts this behind-the-scenes show dissecting all the action from The Boys. A new episode will be released to coincide with each instalment of season two, featuring interviews with the cast and crew. Four episodes are available to stream right now, including a premiere recapping all the memorable moments from season one. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Stargirl

The latest television series to spawn from the DC Universe tells the origin story of one of the publisher’s fan favourite characters, Stargirl. High school student and accomplished gymnast Courtney Whitmore moves to a sleepy town with her family, but soon discovers a magical staff that appears to have a mind of its own. By wielding it, she has the strength to face off against a team of sinister villains, but the consequences could be devastating if it falls into the wrong hands. Brec Bassinger and Luke Wilson star in a fun series that blends classic tropes of the genre with some fresh and exciting new ideas. Watch Stargirl on Amazon Prime Video

The X-Files

The cult sci-fi with the most recognisable theme song in TV history. All ten seasons (including the 2016 reboot) of Mulder and Scully’s extra-terrestrial investigations are available to watch right now. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

The collected tales of vampire-slaying superhero Buffy are now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. This series comes from the mind of Joss Whedon, who would go on to write and direct Marvel’s Avengers and its sequel Age of Ultron, and stars Sarah Michelle Gellar in a career-defining world. Buffy the Vampire Slayer is packed full of witty quips, heartfelt moments and, of course, lots of action. If you missed out on this hugely influential show when it first aired, it makes for perfect binge-watch material. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Lost

ABC

Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and JJ Abrams (Alias) join forces for this groundbreaking sci-fi drama, which begins as a plane crashes down on a seemingly deserted island. The survivors band together but soon discover there is more to their new home than meets the eye, with mysterious entities lurking in the darkness and secrets around every corner. While there were certainly a few wobbles across its six season run, Lost is widely regarded as one of the most influential shows of all time, unravelling a fascinating, experimental sci-fi saga. Watch Lost on Amazon Prime Video

Undone

Rosa Salazar stars in this visually striking animated series about a woman who finds she has a new relationship with time after surviving a near-death experience. From Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the creator of Netflix hit Bojack Horseman, Undone shares the same tragically funny sense of humour and was critically acclaimed upon its debut. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Walking Dead

Once one of the most popular shows on TV, The Walking Dead is now a zombie of its former self as it roams towards it final season. However, it was once absolutely gripping, with Andrew Lincoln leading a fine cast of survivors after a zombie apocalypse. Some soapy turns in its first few seasons made it must watch TV – and you can catch up on season one to nine now. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

If you like The Walking Dead, check out Fear The Walking Dead

Roughly halfway through its run, The Walking Dead launched its first spin-off which begins by taking viewers back to before the events of the first season, as a blended family struggles to adapt to a dangerous new world. While it took a little while to find its footing, Fear The Walking Dead eventually earned high praise, with some critics arguing it had exceeded the original series in terms of quality by season three. With the addition of Lennie James to the cast in season four, the show is now a key component of the expanding Walking Dead universe. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Outlander

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan lead this time-travelling romance about a WWII nurse who gets transported back in time to 18th century Scotland, where she strikes up an affair with Highland warrior Jamie Fraser. The fifth season was added to Amazon Prime Video earlier this year, continuing their epic romance across the ages. Watch Outlander on Amazon Prime Video

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD

Netflix

While it’s true that Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD got off to a rocky start with its mediocre first season, the show has since grown into an ambitious and brilliantly entertaining sci-fi romp that is well worth your time. The action really picks up with season two, which opens on a stellar series premiere and goes on to explore an interesting race of superhuman beings known as the Inhumans. Later seasons fold in other major characters like Ghost Rider, as well as dipping into mind-bending concepts like alternate realities, artificial intelligence and time travel. Consider starting with the second season if you feel like skipping to the good stuff. Watch Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD on Amazon Prime Video

Upload

Fans of The Good Place may be interested in this new original series, which takes a similarly irreverent look at the afterlife. Robbie Amell (The Flash) stars as Nathan Brown, a man who dies after getting into an accident, but has his consciousness uploaded to a virtual version of heaven. The series takes a satirical look at what such a place could look like, while Nathan struggles to maintain a healthy relationship with his living girlfriend. If you’re looking to kick back and relax with some brand new comedy, critics have praised Upload for its fast-paced jokes and endearing love story. Watch Upload on Amazon Prime Video

Future Man

The Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson takes on the title role in this action comedy from the creator of Misfits. It’s a distinctly daft take on the classic story of an underdog slacker called upon to do something extraordinary. Josh Futturman is an low achiever who does little besides play his favourite video game. But when two characters from the game show up in reality looking for him, he must follow them through time to prevent a disastrous future. The third season just arrived in a binge-friendly box set. Watch Future Man on Amazon Prime Video

Good Omens

Neil Gaiman adapts his and Terry Pratchett’s brilliantly witty fantasy novel about a devil and an angel (played in this iteration by David Tennant and Michael Sheen respectively) who band together to stop (or at least slow down) the end of the world. It’s packed with stars – including Jack Whitehall, Jon Hamm and the voices of Frances McDormand and Benedict Cumberbatch as God and the devil – and we rather liked it. Watch Good Omens on Amazon Prime Video

Swamp Thing

This sci-fi horror series is based on the cult-favourite DC Comics character Swamp Thing, a mysterious creature who dwells in the swamplands of Louisiana. This adaptation stars Crystal Reed (Teen Wolf) as Dr Abby Arcane, a scientist investigating what she believes to be a deadly virus, but which turns out to be something even more terrifying. While it is sometimes guilty of the same melodrama found in most DC shows, there’s a bounty of interesting fantasy ideas at play here, not to mention some jaw-dropping practical effects akin to John Carpenter’s The Thing. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Tales from the Loop

If you’re in need of an exciting new science-fiction show, look no further than Tales from the Loop. The series is inspired by Simon Stålenhag’s art book and explores the lives of people who live above “The Loop”, a machine built with the purpose of unlocking the mysteries of the universe. It’s main aim is to turn things only possible in science-fiction a reality… but can the team succeed? Watch Tales from the Loop on Amazon Prime Video

The Man in the High Castle

This series plays with the biggest ‘What if?’ question of the 20th century: what if Germany had won the Second World War? It’s a simple premise that belies the devilish complexity of this counterfactual series, based on the novel by Philip K Dick. The fourth and final season is now available to stream. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Expanse

This sci-fi series is set hundreds of years in the future, where humankind has spread out to live all over the solar system. Thomas Jane plays a police detective tasked with finding a missing woman, only to find himself embroiled in a far larger conspiracy. After facing cancellation from its original network Syfy, The Expanse was picked up for a fourth season by Amazon this year to the delight of its many fans. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Preacher

AMC

Marvel’s Agent Carter star Dominic Cooper plays Jesse Custer, a troubled Texas priest who discovers that God has abandoned His duties and sets off on a quest to find Him. Preacher packs some seriously edgy humour, brutal fight scenes and truly memorable performances from Ruth Negga (Agents of SHIELD) and Joe Gilgun (Misfits). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Avatar: The Last Airbender

This animated hit from Nickelodeon follows a young Airbender called Aang, the last in a line of supernaturally gifted humans that has the ability to manipulate the elements. Avatar: The Last Airbender was adapted into a truly awful live-action movie by director M. Night Shyamalan, but don’t let that put you off. This source material is rock solid and features sophisticated storytelling that is suitable for all ages. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Carnival Row

This big budget series is set in Victorian fantasy world, where human beings live in an uneasy coexistence with mythological creatures. Against this dramatic backdrop, a human detective (Orlando Bloom) and a refugee faerie (Cara Delevingne) embark on a romance as he investigates a string of gruesome murders. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Comedy

The Grand Tour

Following their exit from the BBC’s Top Gear, Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond reunited for this follow-up series, which sees them getting up to more motorhead antics. While the exciting challenges never fail to amuse, it’s the bickering and banter between the charismatic trio that keeps fans coming back time and time again. The Grand Tour‘s fourth season got off to an ambitious start with feature-length special Seamen, which sees the hosts navigate the Mekong Delta in a selection of water vehicles. Filming on future episodes has been complicated by COVID-19, but there is more on the way. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Archer

Seasons one to five of this excellent animated comedy were recently added to Prime. It follows the snarky but sleek Sterling Archer, who leads a dysfunctional intelligence agency, and seven of his colleagues as they consistently find themselves in difficult predicaments on their international espionage missions. Crude at times but always inventive and witty, this is the kind of show that once you start watching you just can’t stop. Watch Archer on Amazon Prime Video

Cougar Town

Friends star Courteney Cox returns to the comedy genre for this cult favourite, playing recent divorcee Jules Cobb who is encouraged by her friends to start dating much younger men. However, it’s been a long time since Jules was last in the dating world, so there are plenty of challenges and pitfalls for her to contend with in this new chapter of her life. Cougar Town ran for six seasons in total, building up an avid fanbase and even sneaking in some cameos from Cox’s former co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry. Watch Cougar Town on Amazon Prime Video

The Office (US)

This US remake of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s beloved British sitcom managed to justify its own existence with well drawn characters like Steve Carrell’s painfully cringey boss Michael Scott, John Krasinski’s loveable paper salesman Jim Halpert, and Dwight Schrute, the eccentric antagonist, played by Rainn Wilson. It went on a little longer than it should have, but the golden years (seasons 2-5) are here to be savoured. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Futurama

Matt Groening’s second TV series – set in the year 3000 and following a dysfunctional, inter-planetary delivery crew – endured a troubled run over the course of 14 years that included a cancellation, four straight-to-DVD features and a revival run on Comedy Central. Despite this, many would argue that it is superior to The Simpsons… Watch on Amazon Prime Video

New Girl

This beloved sitcom stars Zooey Deschanel (500 Days of Summer) as a quirky primary school teacher, who moves into the bachelor pad of three male friends led by Jake Johnson (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse). The unusual dynamic and likeable characters lead to great comedy moments throughout its lengthy run, which features several notable guest stars including Jamie Lee Curtis, Megan Fox and Linda Cardellini. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

An award-winning, heart-lifting performance from Rachel Brosnahan makes this easily one of Amazon’s most accomplished original series. It really has a festive feel to it too, from the Broadway musical stylings of 50s New York to the fiery humour at the heart of every scene. The third season recently premiered to more critical acclaim. Watch The Marvelous Mrs Maisel on Amazon Prime Video

Spaced

Frequent collaborators Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost team up with Jessica Hynes in this comedy series, about two people who pretend to be a professional couple to secure a flat. Decades since it initially aired, the show still has a passionate cult fanbase and anyone who lived the trio’s so-called Cornetto trilogy – Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End – should find this show caters exactly to their taste. Watch Spaced on Amazon Prime Video

Bob’s Burgers

While initially critics had a mixed reaction to animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers, over the course of its ten season run the series has hit a stride and earned some lofty praise, frequently touted as one of the best comedies on television right now. The series follows the Belcher family as they run a small burger restaurant and tackle the problems that life throws at them along the way. Watch Bob’s Burgers on Amazon Prime Video

Fleabag

This cheeky comedy took critics by storm across its two series, making a global star of its creator and lead actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Fleabag tells the story of a young woman living in London and her messy relationships with the people around her, most notably her sister Claire (played by Sian Clifford). The series won virtually every award it was nominated for, delighting with its risque sense of humour before breaking our hearts with that final episode. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Modern Love

This star-studded series tells a different tale of love in every episode, each one inspired by true stories published in the popular New York Times column that shares its title. Anne Hathaway (Ocean’s 8), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire) and Andrew Scott (Fleabag) are among the talented ensemble cast. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Parks and Recreation

Ben Cohen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

One of the warmest, cosiest sitcoms to have graced our screens since the turn of the millennium. Originally created as an offshoot of the US Office, this dramedy from The Good Place creator Mike Schur focused on the efforts of a small branch of government in the fictional town of Pawnee, Illinois, and one dogged, well-meaning politician, Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler). It launched the careers of Aziz Ansari, Chris Pratt and Aubrey Plaza along the way… Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Forever

Saturday Night Live alumni Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph lead this pleasant, mixed bag of a series about a bored married couple, which reveals much grander intentions in the closing moments of its second episode (let’s just say that if the first episode doesn’t excite you, the rest of the series might). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Catastrophe

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney co-write this comedy about a holiday fling that leads to an unplanned pregnancy, and all of the fallout that this entails. All three seasons are available to stream – and as the fourth is set to debut in the new year, it’s a good time to catch up. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Red Oaks

A sharp coming of age comedy starring up-and-coming British star Craig Roberts, 80s-set Red Oaks was the pick of Amazon’s pilot season in 2014. Ending in 2017 after three seasons, it remains one of the service’s hidden gems. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

