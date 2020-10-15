When is La Révolution released on Netflix?

What if the French Revolution didn’t happen like it did in the history textbooks? Netflix‘s fantasy-horror period drama La Révolution promises a “reimagined” look at the tumultuous period in French history, focuses on our protagonist, Joseph: the future inventor of the guillotine.

Here’s everything you need to know about French-language Netflix drama series La Révolution.

When is La Révolution on Netflix?

Eight-hour series La Révolution airs on Netflix from Friday 16th October 2020.

La Révolution plot

Set in 1787, we follow Joseph, a physician and the future inventor of the guillotine, as he uncovers an almost vampire-like disease – named Blue Blood – that promises immortality and drives the aristocracy to murder commoners.

The official Netflix synopsis reads: “Investigating a series of mysterious murders, Joseph Guillotin – future inventor of the guillotine – discovers the existence of a new virus: blue blood. The disease spreads within the aristocracy and pushes the nobility to attack the people.

“This is the start of a revolt… What if we had been lied to for more than two centuries? Here is the true story of the French Revolution…”

The trailer also teases a star-crossed romance between a sympathetic countess and a commoner, in addition to all the gore and brutality one would expect from a horror-history drama.

Towards the end of the trailer, one character utters a stirring speech: “Our enemies are very powerful. But if we unite, there are more of us. Everyone will have to fight.”

La Révolution cast

The cast for the French-language eight-hour series includes Amir El Kacem (playing the lead role of Joseph Guillotin), Lionel Erdogan (Albert Guillotin), Marilou Aussilloux (Elise de Montargis), Laurent Lucas (Charles de Montargis), and Julien Frison (Donatien de Montargis).

La Révolution trailer

You can watch the trailer for La Révolution here.

La Revolution debuts on Netflix on Friday 16th October.