I Know What You Did Last Summer series gets the go-ahead from Amazon

Hit 1997 slasher film I Know What You Did Last Summer is being rebooted by Amazon Studios as a series by the production company behind Amazon Prime’s global hit The Boys.

Deadline reports that the I Know What You Did Last Summer series will have heavyweight backing: it’s being produced by Sony Pictures TV and Amazon Studios in conjunction with The Boys creators Original Films and Aquaman and Saw director James Wan on board.

Amazon Studios’ COO and Co-Head of Television Albert Cheng: “The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from [Preacher writer] Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie. Any way you slice it, our global Prime Video customers will love this modern take on the fan favourite film.”

The new series, based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, follows the same roadmap as the movie, which co-starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr. In a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.

The 1997 movie also starred Anne Heche and The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki and spawned a 1998 sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

Co-President, Sony Pictures TV Studios co-president Jason Clodfelter said: “Neal Moritz and Original Film’s development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman’s contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller.”

Moritz also produced the 1997 movie. The new series has reportedly been in development for a couple of years.

As yet there’s no news on casting or when the movie will go into production.

