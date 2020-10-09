Best TV shows to watch on BBC iPlayer right now (October 2020)

As we head into winter and the days get shorter, sometimes all you want to do is spend your evenings wrapped in a blanket in front of a gripping drama, a chuckle-worthy sitcom or an insightful docuseries.

Advertisement

Luckily, BBC iPlayer is full of entertaining content to see you through the colder months, from binge-worthy classics like Line of Duty and Strike, to newer dramas Life and Us.

If you’re looking for something to cheer you up, iPlayer boasts an extensive collection of different types of comedies, from series two of supernatural sitcom Ghosts to US import Awkwafina is Nora from Queens – there’s something funny for everyone.

When it comes to nonfiction, there’s so many documentaries for you to choose from on the platform – The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty is perfect for those curious about the mogul’s media empire, while Me, My Brother and Our Balls, fronted by Love Island‘s Chris Hughes, is a humorous yet educational look at serious topic of testicular cancer and fertility.

You could spend all day trying to pick something to watch so we’ve collated a list of some of the best series on iPlayer at the moment so you can dive right in.

Ghosts

BBC

This phantom-filled BBC comedy, from the cast of Horrible Histories, follows young married couple, Alison (Fresh Meat’s Charlotte Richie) and Mike (Stath Lets Flats’ Kiell Smith-Bynoe), who after inheriting a dilapidated mansion soon discover that it’s haunted by the previous inhabitants that died on its grounds.

Starring the likes of Martha Howe-Douglas (Yonderland), Mathew Baynton (Gavin and Stacey), Simon Farnaby (Mindhorn), Lolly Adefope (Shrill), Katy Wix (Not Going Out) and Jim Howick (Sex Education), this six-part chuckle-fest is well worth the watch, especially with season two now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Watch Ghosts on BBC iPlayer.

Me, My Brother and Our Balls

BBC

This one-off documentary follows Love Island star Chris Hughes and his brother Ben as they embark on a journey to learn more about fertility after Ben was diagnosed with testicular cancer a few years ago and discovering that he wasn’t producing any sperm.

Throughout Me, My Brother and Our Balls, Chris and Ben learn more about their fertility prospects and how their sperm-counts have changed over the years through chats with their mates down the pub and meetings with the UK’s leading fertility experts. Watch Me, My Brother and Our Balls on BBC iPlayer.

Little Mix: The Search

BBC

If you’re a fan of iconic girlband Little Mix, then you’re bound to love Little Mix: The Search – their new BBC talent show in which they search for incredible talent to form the next biggest pop group.

Airing every Saturday and Sunday, each episode focuses on finding a different type of group – Boyband, Girl Vocal, Mixed Group, Vocal and Instruments, Girl Dance and Rap R&B – before the live shows, hosted by comedian Chris Ramsay, air later in the year.

With the series showcasing some of the best untapped talent across the UK, Little Mix: The Search is the perfect weekend watch.

Life

BBC

From Doctor Foster’s Mike Bartlett comes Life – a new drama set in the same universe as the Suranne Jones-led series.

Starring Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacey), Peter Davison (Doctor Who), Adrian Lester (Hustle), Rachael Stirling (The Bletchley Circle), Melissa Johns (I Hate Suzie) and Victoria Hamilton as her Doctor Foster character Anna, this six-part series follows the inhabitants of a house in Manchester that’s divided into four flats and their interweaving stories of love, parenthood, loss and self-discovery. Watch Life on BBC iPlayer.

Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens

BBC

Comedian and actress Awkwafina (Ocean’s 8, The Farewell) stars in her very own sitcom as Nora, a millennial trying to navigate young adulthood whilst living with her dad (Jurassic Park’s BD Wong) and her grandma (Orange is the New Black’s Lori Tann Chinn).

The 10-part series follows Nora as she tries to hold down a job as an estate agent, pursues a DJing career, undergoes several makeovers and fights with her cousin Edmund (Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang) for her grandmother’s affections.

Us

BBC

This new four-part drama boasts a stellar cast including Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves, and is based on the book of the same name by David Nicholls. It follows a family as they embark on the holiday of a lifetime across six countries in just three weeks.

But drama sets in when Connie (Reeves) asks her husband Douglas (Hollander) for a divorce during the holiday, while insisting that they continue with the holiday for the sake of their son, leading to all sorts of cringe-worthy moments and tense arguments. Watch Us on iPlayer.

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

BBC

At once hilarious and life-affirming, this show follows the two beloved comedians and old friends as they spend time fishing together on the country’s riverbanks, searching for a different fish each episode.

Whitehouse is the expert, patiently teaching the art to Mortimer, who is charged with finding the pair places to stay and cooking them up some heart-healthy food, with both of them having recently been diagnosed with heart problems.

Although ostensibly about fishing, the series is as much about friendship and companionship, and is an endlessly heartwarming watch. Following the end of the third series in September 2020, a fourth run was commissioned almost instantly – a testament to the success of the show. Watch Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing on iPlayer

Responsible Child

Responsible Child is a blistering drama based on a real-life case, helmed by BAFTA-winning documentary maker Nick Holt and written by Skins’ Sean Buckley.

The drama features a starry cast, including Game of Thrones’ Michelle Fairley and Strike actor Tom Burke, but the real focus of the story is 12-year-old child actor Billy Barratt (Blinded By The Light, The White Princess) who plays the central role, Ray: an apparently sweet-tempered schoolboy who is a carer for his younger half-siblings, but is later tried for murder. Watch Responsible Child on BBC iPlayer.

The Luminaries

BBC

Eleanor Catton’s sprawling, 800-page-long murder mystery, The Luminaries, was adapted into a six-part series by the BBC, with Catton (who wrote the scripts) completely flipping her book on its head and retelling the storyline from the perspective of Anna Wetherell, a sex worker who is accused of murder.

Set in the midst of New Zealand’s gold rush in 1866, Wetherell arrives on a boat headed to the South Island. On the deck of the ship, she meets her astral twin, a man called Emery Staines – with whom she has a magic and at times unexplainable connection.

Starring the likes of Eve Hewson (as Anna Wetherell), Himesh Patel, and Eva Green as a scheming brothel madam, the show features a dazzling backdrop and several standout performances, all available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Watch The Luminaries on BBC iPlayer.

Noughts and Crosses

Based on Malorie Blackman’s critically-acclaimed novels, Noughts and Crosses is a moving drama, set in an alternate world where the UK and Europe were colonised by Africa, creating a ruling class of crosses (Black people) and an oppressed underclass of noughts (white people).

When privileged cross girl Sephy meets poor nought boy Callum, the two of them embark on a forbidden romance whilst facing challenges from Sephy’s powerful father, her unhinged, paranoid boyfriend and Callum’s disenfranchised brother.

Starring newcomer Masali Baduza, Jack Rowan (Peaky Blinders), Paterson Joseph (Peep Show), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984), Helen Baxendale (Friends), Josh Dylan (The End of the F***ing World) and Stormzy, this thought-provoking adaptation is a captivating watch, available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer. Watch Noughts and Crosses on BBC iPlayer.

Semi-Detached

BBC

Starring Lee Mack, Semi-Detached is a real-time sitcom which follows hapless father and wedding DJ Stuart (Mack) as he struggles to look after a newborn and tries to salvage his relationship with much younger girlfriend April (Ellie White) whilst dealing with his moody teenage daughter, inappropriate Dad and fraudulent brother.

Featuring a cast of seasoned comedy stars, including Neil Fitzmaurice (Peep Show), Clive Russell (Game of Thrones), Samantha Spiro (Sex Education), Sarah Hoare (Chewing Gum) and Patrick Baladi (The Office), each episode of Semi-Detached is a slapstick farce, filled with stressful yet crudely funny moments. Watch Semi-Detached on BBC iPlayer.

Strike

With season four – Strike: Lethal White – debuting this Sunday, now is the perfect time to catch up on the previous three series on BBC iPlayer.

Starring Tom Burke, detective drama Strike follows war veteran-turned-private-detective Cormoran Strike (Burke) as he runs around London solving cases the police couldn’t with his partner Robin Ellacott (Holliday Grainger). Based on JK Rowling’s novels of the same name, this BBC One drama is an entertaining look at crime-solving with a revelatory performance by Burke. Watch Strike on BBC iPlayer.

Famalam

BBC

This cutting sketch show, starring the best of Black British talent, has just begun its third outing on BBC Three, lampooning concepts such as the Nigerian prince that no one emails back whilst broaching serious topics such as postcode wars through silly comedy.

Starring rising comedy stars such as Akemnji Ndifornyen (The Javone Prince Show), Samson Kayo (Timewasters), Vivienne Acheampong (Turn Up Charlie), John MacMillan (Chewing Gum), Tom Moutchi (Pls Like), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Sex Education), Akemnji Ndifornyen (Mandy), Danielle Vitalis (Horrible Histories) and Roxy Sternberg (Chewing Gum), this skit-filled series is worth a watch if you’re in need of a chuckle. Watch Famalam on BBC iPlayer.

Good Trouble

BBC

US series Good Trouble, starring Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez has joined the BBC’s growing ranks of international imports this week.

The drama, which is a spin-off of Freeform show The Fosters, follows adopted sisters Callie (Mitchell) and Mariana (Ramirez) as they relocate to Los Angeles to begin the next phase of their lives.

With The Producers’ Roger Bart also appearing in the series as a conservative judge for whom Callie works as a clerk, Good Trouble is a hidden gem for those who love fun, coming-of-age dramas. Watch Good Trouble on BBC iPlayer.

Harlots

BBC

Fans of edgier period dramas are in for a treat with Harlots – the latest Hulu series to arrive on BBC iPlayer. Starring Samantha Morton as 18th century brothel madam Margaret Wells, the series centres around a rival between two bordellos in London, the women running them and their upper-class clients.

With a star-studded cast including Downton Abbey’s Jessica Brown Findlay, Vera Drake’s Leslie Manville, Fleabag’s Hugh Skinner, Lord of the Ring’s Liv Tyler and Green Wing’s Julian Rhind-Tutt, Harlots is a complex drama full of tight corsets, family tension and titillating scenes. Watch Harlots on BBC iPlayer

Mandy

BBC

Mandy, starring Philomena Cunk’s Diane Morgan, is the latest comedy series to land on BBC iPlayer. Originating from an online comedy short, the sitcom follows the titular Mandy, a chain-smoking woman with a dream of breeding Doberman Pinchers, as she attempts to sort out her life, make some money and get a job.

With the likes of Michelle Greenidge (After Life), Maxine Peake (Peterloo), Tom Basden (Plebs), David Bradley (Game of Thrones), Natalie Cassidy (EastEnders) and Michael Spicer (The Mash Report) in its cast, Mandy is an absurdly funny comedy and a perfect 30-minute escape from the world. Watch Mandy on BBC iPlayer

Alan Bennet’s Talking Heads

BBC

Alan Bennet’s original Talking Heads monologues from the ’80s and ’90s are so revered that they have found their way onto the school syllabus – and they were given a 2020 refresh as one of the first dramas filmed under lockdown. A star-studded cast including the likes of Jodie Comer, Martin Freeman and Imelda Staunton all provided updated versions of some of the classics, while there were even a couple of brand new monologues thrown in into the bargain. All 12 episodes are well worth a watch – with Bennet’s scripts remaining as razor sharp – and as darkly comic – as they always were. Watch Alan Bennet’s Talking Heads t on BBC iPlayer

Fort Salem

BBC

American drama Fort Salem is a new addition to iPlayer, focusing on three witches – played by Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton and Ashley Nicole Williams – who are enlisted in the US army in an alternative version of present day USA in which persecution of witches ended 300 years ago. As the three train up in combat magic they fight a dangerous foe in the Spree, a group who are opposed to the military conscription of witches. Watch Fort Salem on BBC iPlayer

Heroes

BBC

This classic superhero drama recently arrived on BBC iPlayer for new viewers to become obsessed with, and fans to revisit, 10 years after the series ended.

Heroes, which aired on NBC from 2006 until 2010, follows a group of ordinary people who discover they possess superhuman abilities and subsequently team up to prevent catastrophic events from occurring in the future.

Starring the likes of Hayden Panettiere, Milo Ventimiglia, Masi Oka, Christopher Eccleston, Kristen Bell and Zachary Quinto, this award-winning drama is well worth the watch.

Watch Heroes on BBC iPlayer.

The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty

BBC

This revealing three-part documentary looks back on how media mogul Rupert Murdoch built his press empire, the close relationship he and Rebecca Brooks had with Tony Blair government and his fall from grace following the New of the World hacking scandal in 2005.

Featuring interviews like the likes of Piers Morgan, Nigel Farage, Hugh Grant and Steve Bannon, The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty is an absorbing, and sometimes shocking, insight into News Corps history.

Watch The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty on BBC iPlayer.

Katy Keene

BBC Pictures

This Riverdale spin-off, which only ran for one season, also features Ashleigh Murray, who reprises her role as singer-songwriter Josie McCoy, Julia Chan (Pepper Smith) and Jonny Beauchamp (Jorge/Ginger Lopez) – all of whom play wannabe musicians, trying to make it big in the Big Apple.

Watch Katy Keene on BBC iPlayer.

The Secrets She Keeps

BBC

If you’re looking for a tense miniseries to get hooked on, The Secrets She Keeps is for you. This Australian thriller stars Downton Abbey’s Laura Carmichael as Agatha, an outsider who becomes obsessed with middle-class mummy blogger Meghan (Jessica de Gouw) and the child she’s expecting.

Based on Michael Robotham’s novel of the same name, this six-part psychological drama is full of tragic twists and shocking revelations that will have you checking over your shoulder regularly.

Watch The Secrets She Keeps on BBC iPlayer

The Young Offenders

Irish comedy The Young Offenders is back for a third season of slapstick scheming and heartwarming moments.

Starring Alex Murphy and Chris Walley as inseparable petty criminals Conor and Jock, season three explores fatherhood, heists and hilarious hijinks.

Watch The Young Offenders on BBC iPlayer

The Salisbury Poisonings

This three-part drama, based on the 2018 Novichok poisonings of Sergei and Yulia Skripal, looks at the crisis from the views of Public Health officer Tracy Daszkiewicz (Anne-Marie Duff) and police officer Nick Bailey (Rafe Spall).

The fact-based series, which recently aired on BBC One over three consecutive nights, shows the public’s panic after Sergei and Yulia were found poisoned, the great lengths endured by the public authorities to ensure the citizens of Salisbury’s safety and the innocent lives for ever affected by the incident. Watch The Salisbury Poisonings on BBC iPlayer

Mrs America

This nine-part drama looks at the rise of the women’s liberation movement in the 1970s America and the outspoken conservative activist Phyllis Schlafy (Cate Blanchett) who was determined to take them and the Equal Rights Amendment down.

With its star-studded cast – Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Tracey Ullman, Elizabeth Banks, Margot Martindale – and true story, Mrs America is a compelling watch, featuring a complexly stunning performance from Blanchett as the pastel-clad anti-heroine. Watch Mrs America on BBC iPlayer

Looking for Alaska

BBC

Adapted from John Green’s 2005 novel of the same name, Looking for Alaska follows Culver Creek Academy students Miles (Charlie Plummer), Takumi (Jay Lee), Chip (Denny Love), Lara (Sofia Vassilieva) and Sara (Landry Bender) who, after the death of their friend Alaska (Kristine Froseth), look back on the events that led to it in a search for answers.

This teen drama miniseries, created by The OC’s Josh Schwartz, doesn’t strictly stick to its source material but as a result, develops into a bittersweet look at adolescence with lots of heart. Watch Looking for Alaska on BBC iPlayer

I May Destroy You

BBC

This fearlessly raw comedy-drama from Chewing Gum’s Michaela Coel explores sexual consent, modern dating and gratification through the lens of a twenty-something woman in London.

The 12-part series follows Arabella (Coel), a novelist who rose to fame through social media and quickly labelled as “the voice of her generation”, as she reassesses her career, friendships and family after being drugged and sexually assaulted in a nightclub.

Also starring Press’ Paapa Essiedu and Inside No. 9’s Weuche Opia as Arabella’s best friends, I May Destroy You is gripping, unmissable drama which makes for important viewing. Watch This May Destroy You on BBC iPlayer

Canada’s Drag Race

We’ve had RuPaul’s Drag Race and Drag Race UK, but now it’s time to visit our Canadian cousins. Canada’s Drag Race, which arrived on iPlayer on Friday 3rd July, sees Canada’s finest queens compete for the Drag Race crown over the course of ten episodes (released weekly).

Presented by US Drag Race runner-up and self-proclaimed Queen of the North, Brooke Lynn Hytes, the series challenges the queens to impress judges Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (Unreal) and Stacey McKenzie (Canada’s Next Top Model) with their performing, acting, dancing, sewing and comedy skills.

With guest judges Michelle Visage, Tom Green and Elisha Cuthbert due to appear, this export of Canadian drag is not one to miss. Watch Canada’s Drag Race on BBC iPlayer

Staged

One of the latest series produced during lockdown, Staged stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant as exaggerated versions of themselves, attempting to rehearse a play over Zoom amid the coronavirus chaos. The six episodes are only 15-to-20 minutes long, but they’re packed full of witty banter and the actors’ insights into life stuck indoors. Watch Staged on BBC iPlayer

Doctor Foster

BBC

This explosive drama from playright Mike Bartlett stars national treasure Suranne Jones as a GP Gemma Foster who begins to suspect her husband of 14 years is having an affair. With two seasons of suspicion and betrayal to binge through, Doctor Foster is the perfect edge-of-your-seat watch, as viewers witness Gemma’s gradual descent into adultery-based paranoia. Also starring Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and Bertie Carvel. Watch Doctor Foster on BBC iPlayer

Dracula

BBC/Hartswood Films/Netflix/Robert Viglasky

Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, the duo behind the Doctor Who’s 2005 revival and Sherlock, returned to BBC One earlier this year with Dracula – a campy, terrifying and charismatic take on Bram Stoker’s 19th century vampire.

Starring Danish actor Claes Bang in the titular role supported by Dolly Wells as witty Sister Agatha and an excellent John Heffernan, this revamp(ire) is a sharp and sometimes gory three-parter, with an undeniable Moffat-Gatiss tone. Watch Dracula on BBC iPlayer

Taboo

BBC / Scott Free

Created by Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight, Taboo is a brilliantly grim drama starring Tom Hardy (who co-created the series with his father) as a brooding 19th century man who has returned to claim inheritance from his recently dead father.

This Gothic eight-parter, featuring the likes of Oona Chaplin, Jonathan Pryce and Jessie Buckley looks at 1800s London in a dark, brutal light. Tom Hardy’s menacing performance makes up for the period drama’s slow pace and leaves you wanting more. Watch Taboo on BBC iPlayer

Normal People

This romantic drama has quickly risen through the ranks to become one of BBC iPlayer’s most watched programmes and for good reason. Viewers have been enraptured by the tumultuous relationship between Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal), two university students living in Dublin. All episodes are available to stream right now, which is quite fortunate as it makes for perfect binge watch material. Watch Normal People on BBC iPlayer

What We Do in the Shadows

Academy Award winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) and Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) adapt their excellent mockumentary film into an equally strong television series. The action shifts from New Zealand to New York City, where four vampires have lived as room mates for hundreds of years. The first season debuted last year to very strong reviews, praising the absurd comedy and ensemble cast that includes Matt Berry (Year of the Rabbit) and Kayvan Novak (Four Lions). Watch on BBC iPlayer

Killing Eve

A series that needs no introduction, Killing Eve has become a global sensation in its short time on the air. Psychotic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and MI5 agent Eve (Sandra Oh) are caught in a deadly game of cat and mouse in this sharp, witty and gruesome thriller. The first season, written by Fleabag scribe Pheobe Waller-Bridge, earned rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Watch Killing Eve on BBC iPlayer

Line of Duty

With production on the sixth series of Line of Duty facing delays, there’s now plenty of time to get caught up on this critically acclaimed crime drama from writer Jed Mercurio, which follows a team investigating corruption in the police force. The series has quickly established itself as one of the BBC’s most popular dramas and quite possibly one of the best shows they’ve ever produced. Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston impress in the leads, alongside a formidable guest cast that includes Lennie James (Save Me), Keeley Hawes (Spooks) and Thandie Newton (Westworld). Watch Line of Duty on BBC iPlayer

Spooks

The iconic spy drama has made its return to BBC iPlayer and will be followed by a number of other classic shows in the coming weeks. Following the staff at British intelligence agency MI:5 as they attempt to counter threats to the public, the series received high praise throughout its original run. Spooks also boasts an ever-changing ensemble cast that includes some of the brightest stars on British telly, including David Oyelowo (Selma), Matthew McFadyen (Ripper Street) and Keeley Hawes (Line of Duty). Watch Spooks on BBC iPlayer

Doctor Who

The latest series of Doctor Who brought with it some earth-shattering revelations about Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor, while also pitting her against more iconic foes. You can catch up with all the latest episodes on BBC iPlayer, as well as revisit older adventures from the era of Russell T Davies and Steven Moffat with every episode of modern Who available to stream. We’ve all got our favourite Doctor and there’s no better time to get reacquainted with yours… Watch Doctor Who on BBC iPlayer

Last Tango in Halifax

The beloved series about a couple who rekindle their romance after 60 years apart has recently returned to BBC One for a fifth series. Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid reprise the lead roles in the latest episodes, which RadioTimes.com gave a four-star review. Every episode of the BAFTA-winning hit is available to watch on iPlayer, introducing a number of memorable characters and emotional stories. Last Tango in Halifax has also been praised for its respectful and authentic depiction of older people. Watch Last Tango in Halifax on BBC iPlayer

This Country

This hilarious mockumentary depicts life in a sleepy Cotswolds village for cousins Kerry and Kurtan, created by and starring siblings Daisy May and Charlie Cooper. The acclaimed comedy took home multiple BAFTAs for its wry observations about countryside living and recently made headlines for casting an A-list actor in its final series, whose identity has been obscured and kept secret. Every episode is now available to stream, with a US adaptation currently in the works. Watch This Country on BBC iPlayer

Torchwood

BBC

Torchwood came spinning out of Russell T Davies stellar run on Doctor Who, following fan favourite character Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman) as he and his team investigate sci-fi mysteries that are more adult in theme. Shortly after Jack made his surprise return to Doctor Who, the BBC made Torchwood available to stream on iPlayer in full. A perfect choice for those looking to make the long wait for series 13 a little bit easier… Watch Torchwood on BBC iPlayer

Inside No 9

This darkly comic anthology series from League of Gentlemen creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith tells a different original story in each one of its half-hour episodes. It’s an impressive showcase of creativity from the writing duo and has kept things feeling fresh well into its fifth series. Inside No 9 has welcomed numerous notable guest stars including Jenna Coleman, Rory Kinnear, Katherine Parkinson, David Morrissey and Sheridan Smith. Watch Inside No 9 on BBC iPlayer

Top Gear

It’s been a bumpy ride for Top Gear since its original presenters left for Amazon Prime, but the motoring series seems to have found a winning formula with its latest hosts: Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris. In our review of the latest episodes, RadioTimes.com calls it “outrageous, jaw-dropping, hilarious TV,” and in a show of faith the series has recently been bumped up to BBC One for the first time in its history. If you switched off when Clarkson and co left, it’s time to give Top Gear another look. Watch Top Gear on BBC iPlayer

Absolutely Fabulous

Break out the Bolly, sweeties, because the complete box set of AbFab – starring Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley as sozzled PRs Eddie and Patsy – has landed on BBC iPlayer. Frequently appearing on lists of the best British sitcoms ever made and recently spawning a successful spin-off film, the outrageous humour of Absolutely Fabulous could be just the thing to liven up your lockdown. Watch Absolutely Fabulous on BBC iPlayer

Silent Witness

It’s a real testament to the quality of Silent Witness that the show is still pulling in huge audiences even in its 23rd season. The crime drama starring Emilia Fox follows a group of forensic pathologists as they take on criminal cases around the UK. Despite being on the air for so long, the series is still finding ways to surprise its viewers – with a recent cast shake-up promising a very different dynamic for the upcoming series 24… Watch Silent Witness on BBC iPlayer

Fosse/Verdon

The eight-part drama is based on the troubled personal and professional relationship between legendary director Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and Broadway dancer Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams). They made a huge contribution to American culture through their collaborations, but it came at a serious price. Rockwell and Williams were lauded for their performances in this series, picking up awards from the Emmys, the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild. Watch Fosse/Verdon on BBC iPlayer

The Cry

Doctor Who’s Jenna Coleman stars in this thrilling drama as Joanna – a mother fighting for custody of her baby when a trip to Australia goes horribly wrong. Based on the Helen FitzGerald book of the same name, the mystery four-part series will have you on the edge of your seat. Watch The Cry on BBC iPlayer

Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends

It’s difficult not to love Louis Theroux. Although he can appear a little awkward at times, his willingness to throw himself into daunting situations shows huge and very admirable commitment to his craft. Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends first aired between 1998 and 2000, so not all of its bizarre cases will be entirely up to date with today’s world. However, there’s still a huge amount of entertainment to be found in the strange characters Theroux encounters during his fascinating investigations. Watch Louix Theroux on BBC iPlayer

Worzel Gummidge

Detectorists creator Mackenzie Crook follows up the acclaimed sitcom with this updated version of classic children’s series Worzel Gummidge. Crook takes on writing and directing duties as well as the starring role, in a reboot that has been praised for its charming sense of humour and valuable environmental messages. There’s no word yet on whether we can expect another series, but given the warm reception to this two-parter, it certainly seems possible… Watch Worzel Gummidge on BBC iPlayer

W1A

This satirical comedy brings back the lead character of Twenty Twelve, Ian Fletcher (Hugh Bonneville), in his new job role as Head of Values at the BBC. It’s his responsibility to define the corporation’s role in British society and prepare it for the future, while dealing with some hilarious day-to-day crises in the process. W1A has a stellar cast including Monica Dolan (A Very English Scandal), Jessica Hynes (Spaced), Jason Watkins (Trollied) and Hugh Skinner (Fleabag). Watch W1A on BBC iPlayer

This Time with Alan Partridge

BBC

Steve Coogan made his long-awaited return as delightfully awkward broadcaster Alan Partridge in this comedic take on a magazine news series similar in format to The One Show. While it doesn’t have quite as many laugh-out-loud moments as the character’s previous outings, the satire is smart and Coogan is superb, delivering brilliant Partridge lines in each episode. Susannah Fielding also stars as beleaguered co-presenter Jennie Gresham. Watch This Time with Alan Partridge on BBC iPlayer

The Trial of Christine Keeler

BBC One’s drama series tells the story of the woman at the heart of The Profumo Affair, one of the biggest scandals of the 20th Century. Sophie Cookson (Kingsman) gives a superb performance as Christine Keeler, whose affairs with both the Secretary of State for War and a Soviet Union soldier are splashed all over the newspapers. This series offers insight into the events that led to the scandal as well as the climactic trial that spawned from it. Watch The Trial of Christine Keeler on BBC iPlayer

Extras

Stephen Merchant and Ricky Gervais follow-up project after The Office was this deadpan comedy set in the world of thankless film and TV extra work. It’s a classic piece of British comedy, as struggling actor Andy Millman (Gervais) desperately tries to launch a career from blurry roles in the background. Merchant co-stars as useless talent agent Darren Lamb, with Ashley Jensen (After Life) as dim-witted friend Maggie. Come for the hilariously awkward humour and incredible celebrity cameos, stay for the genuinely touching final episode. Watch Extras on BBC iPlayer

Pose

This groundbreaking series comes from producer Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and depicts New York City’s LGBTQ ballroom culture scene during the 1980s and 90s. Two seasons are available now on iPlayer, both of which have been critically acclaimed, with a third one well on the way. Watch Pose on BBC iPlayer

His Dark Materials

The BBC’s adaptation of Philip Pullman’s sweeping fantasy epic is very impressive indeed. Dafne Keen (Logan) takes the lead role of Lyra Belacqua, a mischievous young girl intent on rescuing her kidnapped friend. To do so, she’ll have to evade capture herself from treacherous foes with the help of her daemon named Pan, who often takes the form of a weasel. Ruth Wilson (The Affair) and James McAvoy (IT: Chapter Two) also star… Watch His Dark Materials on BBC iPlayer

Seven Worlds, One Planet

You can never go wrong with a David Attenborough nature documentary and this latest series just as jaw dropping as the last. Each episode explores another of Earth’s distinct continents and the life that inhabits it, providing some fascinating information and capturing numerous incredible moments. Watch Seven Worlds, One Planet on BBC iPlayer

Luther

Idris Elba stars as London’s slickest – and most maverick – detective as he races around the city solving crimes fit for a horror movie. Luther has been a firm favourite among the BBC lineup since it began back in 2010, with Elba giving an electric performance in the lead role and viewers gripped by the show’s consistently thrilling sense of tension. Watch Luther on BBC iPlayer

The Blue Planet and Blue Planet II

Arguably David Attenborough’s most impactful documentary yet, The Blue Planet and its sequel shows the beauty of live beneath the waves – and the damage humans are wreaking on it. Watch Blue Planet on BBC iPlayer

The Capture

BBC

This critically acclaimed six-part drama sees returning soldier Shaun Emery (Callum Turner) come under suspicion from detective inspector Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger), after CCTV footage links him to the kidnapping of a young woman. It’s a thrilling (and paranoia-inducing) look at how surveillance can be used and abused in the modern world, earning strong praise from critics. Ben Miles (The Crown), Paul Ritter (Chernobyl), Famke Janssen (X-Men) and Ron Perlman (Hellboy) also star. Watch The Capture on BBC iPlayer

Hustle

Robert Vaughn, Robert Glenister, Adrian Lester and Marc Warren star in this slick BBC drama, which follows the fortunes of London confidence tricksters. The con is on… Watch Hustle on BBC iPlayer

Around the World in 80 Days

From 1989, Michael Palin’s epic voyage across the globe, following in the footsteps of Jules Verne’s fictional hero Phileas Fogg, using any mode of overland transport… Watch Around the World in 80 Days on BBC iPlayer

The League of Gentlemen

This gloriously dark, surrealist comedy about a strange group of people living in the small, northern town of Royston Vasey is created by and stars Reece Shearsmith, Mark Gatiss and Steve Pemberton. Watch The League of Gentlemen on BBC iPlayer

The Mighty Boosh

While it inevitably won’t be for everyone, the mad world of Noel Fielding and Julian Barratt’s Mighty Boosh is treasured by many. The cult hit series follows the surreal adventures of two struggling musicians, who live with a mystic alien shaman and a gorilla. Watch The Mighty Boosh on BBC iPlayer

Clique

Psychological thriller that delves inside a gang of whip smart, complicated and ambitious young people at a university. Watch Clique on BBC iPlayer

Outnumbered

This comedy embraces the funny side of family life as we follow the Brockmans through their various trials and tribulations. The show became less fun as the kids grew up and their innocent backchat evolved into moody teen rudeness, but the early episodes feature some classic lines and a family dynamic that many of us can relate to. Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner star as drained parents Pete and Sue, with Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez as their challenging children. Watch Outnumbered on BBC iPlayer

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide