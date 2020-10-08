Gilmore Girls creator reveals what’s holding up a second season on Netflix

What’s stopping another season of Gilmore Girls from landing on Netflix? For once, the coronavirus isn’t to blame.

Although show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has said a return to Stars Hollow isn’t out of the question, it depends on the availability of stars Lauren Graham (Lorelai Gilmore) and Alexis Bledel (Rory Gilmore).

“There’s no [obstacle] behind it except for lives and people doing [other] things,” Sherman-Palladino recently explained during a Woodstock Film Festival virtual panel discussion (via TVLine)

“[2016 season A Year in the Life] was one of those kismet moments where we were kind of all looking at each other and going, ‘Well, let’s take a couple of months and hang out together and remind each other why we drove each other crazy.’

“And it was a wonderful experience. I really do believe that if the time is right and the girls are where they need to be in their lives [it could happen].”

“Lauren [Graham] is in two series right now,” Sherman-Palladino continued, referring to Graham’s roles in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Disney+’ Mighty Ducks. “And Alexis [Bledel] is in Handmaid’s Tale. They all have things… But if that [kismet] moment presents itself again, [we’d do it] in a hot second.”

Sherman-Palladino also added that a lack of story ideas is also not the reason why the show hasn’t returned sooner. “The great thing about families is there is always story to tell,” she said.

“There’s never going to be closure between Lorelai and Emily [Kelly Bishop]. Ever. And the older that Rory gets and the more she finds her own footing and has her own life – and she’s potentially going to have a baby – she’s going to be in conflict with Lorelai. Conflict and story and journey are not an issue.”

Nine years after the end of the original series, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life arrived on Netflix in 2016. The original series ran from 2000 to 2007, focusing on the relationship between a single mother and her daughter.

