When is The Grand Tour season 4 on Amazon Prime Video?

While Top Gear might be back on fine form as it storms onto BBC One, some fans remain loyal to the trio that transformed it into a titan of the motoring genre: James May, Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson.

After jumping ship to Amazon Prime Video back in 2016, the presenting team launched The Grand Tour, which has established itself as one of the biggest titles in the streaming service’s line-up.

Unfortunately, production on the show hit a rather large stumbling block with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the brakes on globetrotting adventures for the time being.

So far, only one episode of the fourth season has been released, that being the feature-length boating special Seamen last December, with fans eager to see the show return in full.

It appears they are getting their wish as recent social media posts from Jeremy Clarkson and James May have shown the trio back up to their usual antics, with filming currently taking place in Scotland.

Here’s a lowdown on The Grand Tour season four, including some major format changes, with the beloved studio tent now a thing of the past.

When is The Grand Tour season 4 released on Amazon Prime Video?

Series four is comprised of a number of specials. The first – Seamen – dropped on Friday, 13th December, and the remainder were set to follow at a later date.

However, due to the current pandemic, production was put on hold after the episode aired, but work appears to be ramping up once more if social media is any indication.

In June, Clarkson posted a picture of himself and his two co-presenters at a safe social distance, writing alongside the pic: “Today’s important work. Planning the next adventure.”

Flash forward to October and it appears that filming is officially underway, with Clarkson posting another cheeky snap to his Instagram revealing The Grand Tour team have formed a social bubble.

This will allow them to film new episodes of the show without breaking any of the coronavirus guidelines set out by the government and industry bodies.

Unfortunately, the outbreak of coronavirus has forced the trio to cancel their planned trip to Russia for episode three, while the release of their Madagascar special was also postponed when producer Andy Wilman fell ill with COVID-19.

Thankfully, he has since recovered and the episode is now ready to go, expected to hit screens for Amazon Prime subscription holders later this year.

In the meantime, fans looking for a laugh should check out a video recently posted to James May’s Twitter page, which sees Clarkson struggling to cut bacon with some flimsy plastic cutlery.

President Clarkson aptitude test. pic.twitter.com/0oOvzLSItR — James May (@MrJamesMay) October 5, 2020

Is there a trailer for The Grand Tour series 4?

Yes – first look footage was released on Friday, November 22nd:

What are the format changes in The Grand Tour season four?

An emotional Clarkson told the audience in the season three finale that the current format, featuring a live studio audience in a tented studio, will be scrapped in favour of more road trip “adventure specials”.

“So although the tent has gone, The Grand Tour goes on,” Clarkson said.

Amazon will also be backing solo projects for The Grand Tour presenters, with May immersing himself in Our Man in Japan.

Clarkson previously told the Radio Times he has “no plans” for what he will do beyond The Grand Tour, although the star is already hosting Who Wants To Be A Millionaire over on ITV.

“I never run out of ideas,” the 59 year old said. “Someone asked me, before this series, ‘What can you possibly do with a car that you haven’t already done?’ But my head’s filled with enough ideas for five years,” he said.

Where is The Grand Tour season four filmed?

Jeremy Clarkson told the audience in the season three finale that he had been working on season four “for some time”.

Clarkson, alongside presenters Richard Hammond and James May, were reported to have started filming their Seaman special in June 2019, while episode two wrapped afterwards in Madagascar.

In an interview with The Sun in May 2019, Clarkson confirmed that locations for season four will include Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.

However, it’s safe to assume that many of these plans have been delayed for the time being in light of travel restrictions imposed due to COVID-19.

DriveTribe reports that The Grand Tour boys were recently spotted filming in Scotland.

During a recent interview, James May assured fans the show will continue.

He said: “There are all sorts of lovely places without having to go too far. Everything is postponed, it’s not cancelled.”

May went on to admit it would be nice to take a break from exotic locales, saying: “It’s exciting to go to exotic places but I’ve been to an awful lot of them.

He added: “Whenever we make the Grand Tour, and it was the same on Top Gear, it’s about the subject first and the story, then we make it fit somewhere.”

Can I watch The Grand Tour if I don’t have Amazon Prime?

The Grand Tour is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive, meaning you need to be a Prime subscriber to watch.

However, if you don’t already have Amazon Prime Video you can sign up for a free 30 day trial where you can binge on The Grand Tour and more.

