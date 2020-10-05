Is The Haunting of Bly Manor’s spooky house a real place?

The follow up to Netflix‘s extremely well-received horror series The Haunting of Hill House is set to arrive this week, with several cast members returning for The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Just like it’s predecessor the new series centres around a haunted house, and some fans might be wondering is Bly Manor is a real place that they can visit themselves – read on for everything you need to know.

Is Bly Manor a real place?

No, unfortunately (or maybe fortunately!) Bly Manor does not exist in real life and is instead a creation of Henry James, whose 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw served as the major inspiration for the Netflix show.

It is never actually referred to as ‘Bly Manor’ in James’ work, instead going simply by Bly, while its location is said to be in the Essex countryside.

In the novella, the property is described by the narrator as giving a “thoroughly pleasant impression”.

She goes on: “I remember the lawn and the bright flowers and the crunch of my wheels on the gravel and the clustered tree-tops over which the rooks circled and cawed in the golden sky. The scene had a greatness that made it a different affair from my own scant home.”

Where was The Haunting of Bly Manor filmed?

Despite the action being set in the English countryside, production on Bly Manor actually took place in Canada – in Vancouver, to be precise.

An article from Inside Vancouver from last September was the first to reveal that location, while it was later confirmed in an Instagram post from Tahira Sharif, who plays Rebecca Jessel in the show.

Exact details of the specific manor used for filming are hard to come by at this stage – but we’ll keep you posted if we find out the location.

Whichever house was used for filming, it won’t be the first to moonlight as the fictional Bly on screen: in the most famous previously filmed version of The Turn of the Screw, the Gothic mansion of Sheffield Park in East Sussex was used for exterior shots, while in this year’s film adaptation The Turning, it was Killruddery House in County Wicklow which served as Bly.