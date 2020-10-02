When is The Mandalorian season 2’s Disney+ release date?

Disney+ has got a lot to offer its subscribers, but perhaps the most exciting thing to have dropped on the platform so far is Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian – and a second series is on the way very soon.

The samurai/Western inspired series starring Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter will begin its next run at the end of this month.

After already debuting a trailer, a new poster has been released which has further heightened the anticipation among the massive fanbase.

The poster features both the title character and its undoubted break-out star, the adorable and highly memeable Baby Yoda (officially known as The Child on the show), with the latter seen riding on the back of Mando’s speeder bike.

For obvious reasons, not too much has been given away about what will happen in the next series, but we do know a few very minor spoilers.

For example, we know it will centre on the Mandalorian searching for the truth about The Child’s origins, and we also know the bounty hunter will come face-to-face with Giancarlo Esposito’s villain Moff Gideon, who has plans to get his hands on Baby Yoda himself.

Beyond that, expect Darksabers, iconic ex-Jedi, plenty of gunfights and – of course – a certain long-eared Baby Yoda, whose true name we may finally find out (though as if we’re going to stop calling him Baby Yoda). And with season three already confirmed, this is just the beginning.

“I have no question fans are going to like this season even more — everything’s in there,” star Gina Carano says. “If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’re going to get to see things you’ve always wanted to see.”

For now, here's all your essential information about season two of The Mandalorian.

For now, here’s all your essential information about season two of The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian season 2 release date

The Mandalorian season two will arrive on Disney+ on 30th October. The release date was confirmed by Disney+ on 2nd September, and is expected to apply to the US and UK (season one was initially delayed for UK fans as Disney+ hadn’t launched outside of America yet.

In addition, it is expected that The Mandalorian will again follow a weekly release schedule, as the first season kicked off in mid-November and dropped its epic finale in late December.

Previously Jon Favreau revealed that the coronavirus pandemic hadn’t shifted the release date, noting that the series had completed filming before the worldwide shutdown.

“We were lucky enough to have finished photography before the lock down,” he said during a virtual panel for the ATX Television Festival.

“Thanks to how technology-forward Lucasfilm and ILM are, we have been able to do all of our visual effects and editing and postproduction remotely through systems that had been set up by those companies for us.”

In other words, we would probably have been watching the Mandalorian season two this October even if the pandemic hadn’t happened. What a thought.

Favreau originally confirmed the start of shooting with an Instagram post on 13th November 2019, barely a day after the very first episode of series one premiered in America.

Furthermore, it’s been reported that a third season of The Mandalorian is already in the works at Disney+, with Jon Favreau busy working on new scripts during lockdown.

Is there a The Mandalorian season 2 trailer?

There is indeed! Teasing a hunt for Jedi across the stars the new footage shows us Mando and The Child taking on new challenges, fighting their way through the worst scum and villainy the galaxy has to offer and enjoying a lot of scenic spaceship rides.

Plus, Baby Yoda knows how to use buttons now! They grow up so fast…

The Mandalorian season 2 cast

The only names officially confirmed so far are Pedro Pascal (who plays the show’s title character) along with Carl Weathers as bounty hunter boss Greef Karga, Gina Carano as ex-soldier Cara Dune and Giancarlo Esposito as the formidable Moff Gideon.

“It’s so exciting for me to be in a show where I can wear a cape and own it, and where I can have a lightsaber and really own it,” Esposito said of his villainous role, which will see him battle with legendary Star Wars weapon the Darksaber.

In March, it was reported that Aliens actor Michael Biehn would be joining the cast as a bounty hunter from Mando’s past, with Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica) also due to appear as Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze, a role she previously played on animated shows The Clone Wars and Rebels.

Justified star Timothy Olyphant has also apparently been cast in a top-secret role, as has Attack of the Clones star Temuera Morrison, which could suggest a return for original trilogy character Boba Fett.

Rumour has it that Sin City’s Rosario Dawson is bringing another fan-favourite character back to screens – ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s former apprentice and another key figure in the Clone Wars and Rebels TV shows.

But could some of these rumours be fake? Carano thinks so.

“Some of them are true, some are not true,” she said, suggesting that one or two of these dream castings might have to stay in our imaginations.

What will happen in The Mandalorian season 2?

One thing that’s for sure is that it’s going to be huge, with the stars and creators teasing some pretty epic action.

“There are some pretty mind-blowing things,” said Pedro Pascal, who plays the titular bounty hunter said of the upcoming episodes. “I think expectations will be exceeded. [Fans’] love of Star Wars will be injected with steroids.”

Speaking to EW, showrunner Jon Favreau added, “The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world.”

“The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavour, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show.”

Naturally, given the high-profile nature of the series, little has been revealed about the actual plot for season two – but in a new interview, Favreau and the cast have dropped some hints about what we can expect from the action, which will revolve around a quest for the Mandalorian searching for the truth about The Child’s origins.

“We start very directly after the first [season] and he’s going into very dangerous territory,” Pascal says.

“He is very much a passenger to the experience in unexpected ways — not knowing what’s to come, not knowing how much or how best to protect the Child. We don’t know how far he will go to do that, and they’re finding new ways to push the envelope.

“On a moment-to-moment basis, he’s discovering that question: ‘What do you want?’” he added. “That isn’t clear to him, or to me.”

In the course of these travels “Mando” will also face off with Esposito’s new villain Moff Gideon, an ex-Imperial officer who wants to get his hands on The Child for his own nefarious purposes.

“I’ll be going toe-to-toe with Mando,” says Esposito. “It’s an iconic battle. I want to disarm him mentally as well.

“Who knows? Maybe there’s an opportunity to get him to fight some battles for me. You may think I’m a villain, but I’m trying to harness some energy and some powers for a path that could be best for all. You’ll get to see him be somewhat diplomatic and more of a manipulator.”

Other possibilities include more revelations about The Child (aka Baby Yoda) and his species and a face-off between Mando and Boba Fett, assuming the latter’s cameo is true. Official shots from the series have confirmed a return to Tattooine, where season one hinted at Fett’s return, so perhaps Luke Skywalker’s home planet will be a key location for this bounty hunter summit.

Sam Witwer, who has previously voiced both Darth Maul and Emperor Palpatine in animated Star Wars projects, has revealed he has heard big things about the second season.

In a recent interview with Star Wars Holocron, he said, “There are things that [writer Dave Filoni] has coming in The Mandalorian Season 2 that are going to blow people’s minds.”

How did coronavirus affect The Mandalorian?

Not too badly, actually – as noted above, season two had already completed filming before the pandemic-induced lockdown, and postproduction continued remotely meaning the series returned more or less one year on from its original US airdate.

And looking ahead to the next season, the future’s also looking bright. Showrunner Jon Favreau revealed that the show’s “virtual sets”, which are explained in behind-the-scenes documentary Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, are a major advantage in today’s difficult landscape.

Favreau told The Hollywood Reporter: “The fact that the set is much more contained is a benefit, because you can limit the number of people… The amount of people near the camera could be much smaller than [usual].

“We also shoot a lot outside, which is helpful, too. We build to a moment in filming more like an animated production, where we have a lot of storyboards, a lot of discussions and scouting in virtual reality.”

Apparently, the only difficulty from the lockdown was recording the orchestral soundtrack, which instead had to be put together using considerable ingenuity.

“We had to have people either recording remotely, or in much smaller groups, distanced very far apart,” Favreau said. “I’m hearing the music now as we’re mixing episodes, and it’s remarkable what they were able to achieve under the circumstances.”

So, it’s quite possible that any delays on The Mandalorian’s future production may not be quite as drastic as some other television shows have suffered, a relief for fans excited to see what’s in store.

The Mandalorian season 2 news

Ahsoka in The Mandalorian season 2

It has been reported that season two of The Mandalorian will see Rosario Dawson (Daredevil) take on the role of Ahsoka Tano, a central character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

The character has legions of fans and this would mark her debut appearance in live-action, as well as the first Jedi to cross paths with The Mandalorian.

It’s unclear whether Ashoka will be friend or foe to our roguish bounty hunter, but rumours are already swirling over whether Dawson could play the character in more projects further down the line.

Is Boba Fett in The Mandalorian season 2?

Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequels, will appear in season two and is rumoured to be portraying his original character’s son/clone: Boba Fett.

The last time we saw Boba he was plummeting into the mouth of the deadly Sarlacc in Return of the Jedi, but fans have long speculated that he may have found a way out of that terrifying death trap.

The enduring cult fanbase behind Boba Fett was essentially the inspiration for the entire Mandalorian series, so it seems inevitable he’ll play an influential part somehow.

Boba vs. Mando? We can’t wait to find out who’ll shoot first…

But is there more to the story? /Film has reported that newly-revealed cast member Timothy Olyphant has filmed scenes wearing Boba Fett’s armour, leading many to believe he’ll be playing a character called Cobb Vanth.

Vanth has cropped up recently in Chuck Wendig’s official Star Wars: Aftermath tie-in novels, where he bought Fett’s armour to wear while he acted as a protector and sheriff for a small settlement on Tattooine.

If Olyphant is playing Vanth, will Morrison simply portray Fett in flashbacks? Or will a surprising return be on the cards for our original helmeted hunter, who will no doubt want his armour back?

Things will likely become more clear as details on season two arrive.

How to watch The Mandalorian in the UK

As with season one, The Mandalorian will be available on Disney’s new streaming service Disney+.

The service launched in the UK back in March, with the first season of the Star Wars spin-off available to binge there now, alongside all nine movies and acclaimed animated offering The Clone Wars.

Who will direct The Mandalorian season 2?

After mostly writing and producing the previous season, Jon Favreau himself will also be sitting in the director’s chair this time.

“We’re working on season two, writing, prepping with the directors and getting ready to direct myself, actually,” Jon Favreau told Entertainment Weekly in September 2019. “I didn’t get a chance the last time around because I was doing Lion King. So I’ll step in for one of them.”

Check out the directors announced so far below.

Jon Favreau: The Lion King, The Jungle Book, Iron Man

Carl Weathers: Hawaii Five-O, A Burger and a Bullet and The Mandalorian’s Greef Carga actor

Robert Rodriguez: From Dusk Till Dawn, Spy Kids, Sin City, Alita: Battle Angel

Peyton Reed: The Break Up, Yes Man, Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp

However, despite having directed the series finale last time, Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi – who also voices droid IG-11 on the show – has confirmed that he will not be returning to helm any season two episodes, instead taking on a new Star Wars movie project.

The full list of directors for season two has not yet been announced, and so it remains to be seen whether any of the other season one directors, including Jurassic World‘s Bryce Dallas Howard, will return.

Will there be spin-offs from The Mandalorian?

It’s very possible.

Bob Iger has said that Disney is considering “the possibility of infusing it with more characters and taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series.”

Meanwhile Disney+ has also launched a companion series, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at the hit series, with Jon Favreau telling stories about the making of the show.