  Marvel casts newcomer Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel for Disney+ series

Marvel casts newcomer Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel for Disney+ series

An unknown actress has been chosen to lead the live-action Marvel series for Disney+.

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Ms. Marvel

Marvel Studios has cast its Ms. Marvel for the upcoming Disney+ live-action series and she is an unknown actress: Iman Vellani will play Kamala Khan.

Deadline reports that Marvel conducted a “long and hard” search over the summer before choosing Vellani for the latest addition to the adaptations in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actress posted in her new Instagram account that she was “speechless and excited! Wish me luck.”

View this post on Instagram

Speechless and excited! Wish me luck. ❤️ #msmarvel

A post shared by Iman Vellani (@imanvellani) on

The comic book creation Ms. Marvel, a Pakistani-American teenager who lives in New Jersey, first appeared in 2014.

Khan will become Marvel Studios’ first Muslim hero and the chief Kevin Feige has said they intend the character will appear in Marvel films int he future.

Deadline said the plan always was to stay true to the character in finding the right actress to play the role, even if it meant offering a person that was not well known to the public.

Vellani’s casting comes hard on the heels of the recent announcement that Tatiana Maslany would star in Disney+ series She-Hulk, while Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury character would also lead his own series.

WandaVision will be the first Marvel series to debut on the streaming network later in 2020.

Marvel had no comment on the casting.

Check out our lists of the best shows on Disney+ and the best movies on Disney+ or see what else is what with our TV Guide

All about Ms Marvel

Ms. Marvel
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
