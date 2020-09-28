AppleTV+ says Billie Eilish film will hit cinemas and stream in February

Apple TV+ says the much-anticipated documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry will debut on their streaming service and also be available in cinemas in February.

Advertisement

According to Deadline, the Apple Original production is being directed by RJ Cutler, who is the documentary film-maker behind such projects as The World According to Dick Cheney and The September Issue.

Eilish (full name Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell) announced the news to her nearly 70 million followers on Instagram.

The 18-year-old goth-tinged pop star has had an incredible rise to fame in the past 18 months, culminating in her co-writing and performing the new James Bond theme No Time to Die, and impressing the guests at the 92nd Academy Awards in February with a cover of The Beatles’ Yesterday.

Her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, was released in March 2019 and she subsequently won Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album at this year’s 62nd Grammy Awards in January.\

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Apple is wasting no time in moving into the documentary feature market. Its Spike Jonze-directed Beastie Boys Story documentary earned five Primetime Emmy nominations, while it also commissioned a new biographical docuseries, Dear…

The 10-episode series based on its Dear Apple commercials profiles an intriguing list of zeitgeist figures, including Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, Big Bird and more.

As well, Sofia Coppola’s latest comedy drama, On the Rocks, a crime caper starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones will open in cinemas this Friday and stream on AppleTV+ from Friday 23rd October.

You can subscribe the the streaming service for £4.99 a month in the UK or buy the Apple TV HD box for £149.

Advertisement

On the Rocks arrives on Apple TV+ on Friday 2nd October. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.