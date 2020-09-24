Lucifer season 5 schedule – when will part 2 be released?

It’s a devilishly good time to be a Lucifan: the DC comics series is getting closer than ever to returning to our screens.

Filming on Lucifer seaqson five part two has resumed – and with only 60 per cent of the Lucifer season five finale left to shoot of the episode, it won’t be long until it’s a wrap on the penultimate season.

But of course, these past few months have been anything but ordinary, with star Tom Ellis admitting social distancing guidelines will make work on Lucifer more “challenging”.

In the meantime, fans eager for Lucifer content do have a hilarious new gag reel to enjoy, as well as a tantalising first clip from Lucifer’s upcoming musical episode from the second half of season five.

Showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson discussed the hotly anticipated instalment during the DC FanDome panel, teasing an “organic” story reason for why the characters are performing such ambitious tunes.

Henderson said: “To me, in these musical episodes you’ve got to have the story-based reason that everyone breaks into song. Our show has people breaking into song all the time, but it’s because they’re at Lux or reasons like that.

“So, one of the challenges was, ‘What element could we introduce that is organic to our story that allows all of our cast to burst into song?’ And when we found that… that’s when it came together.”

Here’s everything we know so far about Lucifer season five, part two.

When is Lucifer season 5, part 2 released on Netflix?

While there’s no confirmed release date for Lucifer season five part two just yet, we now have a better idea of when the show will finally complete filming.

TV Line reported that the show was scheduled to resume production on Thursday 24th September, with the priority being to finish the season five finale, before moving on to commence work on the upcoming sixth (and final) season.

This was indeed the case, with Lucifer indeed resuming filming on Thursday 24th September at the Warner Bros. lot under new safety guidelines.

Tom Ellis had previously told Collider that the season five part two finale should take only “five or six days” to finish, at which point it simply needs to be edited together and added to the footage already shot.

Ellis went on to speculate on a release date, during an interview with Pilot TV podcast: “Hopefully that’ll be ready to go, I would imagine, sort of Christmastime or early next year.”

If all goes to plan, RadioTimes.com predicts Lucifer season five part two will be released in January 2021, allowing plenty of time for the show to be polished up.

But, further delays are possible, especially given that Los Angeles has been one of the hardest hit cities in the United States, while the state of California continues reporting thousands of new cases every day.

What will happen in Lucifer season 5, part 2?

One of the most exciting episodes in season five, part two is sure to be the musical episode – titled Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam – which has long been teased by the show’s producers and cast.

At DC FanDome, we finally got our first look at the ambitious instalment, with a clip which sees Lucifer and his LAPD buddies Ella, Detective Decker and Dan perform a rendition of Queen’s Another One Bites The Dust.

The setting is an American college sports field, with a team of football players, cheerleaders and brass band musicians getting in on the action with their own choreographed dances.

Just a little taste of our musical episode ????#LuciferSeason5part2 pic.twitter.com/UZpqQOOwdh — tom ellis (@tomellis17) September 13, 2020

It’s a fun clip, but the episode also looks set to pack an emotional punch; co-star Lauren German has teased a moment that she found particularly moving.

“Lucifer is in a difficult place, and Tom goes into song… and I was in my trailer just crying at how beautiful the moment is and just knowing the moment in the story, it brought tears to my eye,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It is so absolutely touching and gorgeous… You can feel what he is feeling, through the singing, and it’s beautiful.”

There is also the small matter of God’s arrival on Earth to take care of, with Dennis Haysbert making his debut in the midseason finale, ending things on a massive cliffhanger.

Is there any Lucifer behind-the-scenes content?

As part of the DC FanDome celebration, a blooper reel for the fourth season of Lucifer was officially released, providing a look at some comical antics from between takes.

Check out the clip below:

How will coronavirus affect Lucifer?

The team behind Lucifer will have to adapt some of its working practices to operate in a post-COVID world, according to series star Tom Ellis.

Speaking to DA MAN Magazine about returning to work on the show, he said: “It’s going to be challenging to say the least. We’ve had to find a way to stay safe whilst remaining productive.

“Film sets are usually a hive of activity with people constantly making adjustments and last-minute tweaks in small, confined spaces.

“Now, with the restrictions, everyone has to take their turn to do their job, so it’s going to have a big knock-on effect to how much we can physically shoot in a day.”

Netflix

With most of season five part two already filmed, production changes may not be too noticeable in the next batch of episodes, but one has to wonder whether season six could see less scenes featuring crowds and more outdoor locations.

In terms of upcoming storylines, co-showrunner Joe Henderson isn’t keen on incorporating coronavirus into their pre-planned Lucifer saga, as discussed in an interview with Variety.

“Pandemic-wise, we might make some passing references to it, but we’re not going to make a meal of that,” he said. “We feel like that’s hopefully something that will be gone by then.”

