Marvel’s wild new WandaVision trailer hints at fate of Paul Bettany’s hero

The first trailer for Disney Plus original WandaVision is here, giving us our first in-depth look at the unusual series, which explores the surreal life of the MCU’s strangest couple.

Advertisement

Story details are being kept largely under wraps, but the show will follow Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they live out an idyllic suburban life, inspired by vintage US sitcoms.

However, they soon realise that not everything is quite as it seems, although the exact cause of their artificial lifestyle is currently open for speculation.

It could be that Wanda is using her reality-altering powers to create a fabricated world for she and her husband, as she struggles to cope with his brutal death at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

However, it’s also possible that the duo are being manipulated by an outside source, with rumours suggesting that classic Marvel villain Mephisto could make his MCU debut in the series.

There’s also the unanswered question over the nature of Vision’s resurrection; as an android, it is possible he could have been repaired, but the damage he incurred certainly seemed extensive.

There’s also the possibility that Vision himself is not real, but just part of the elaborate fantasy that Wanda has created; a point hinted at when Kathryn Hahn’s character eerily tells him that he’s “dead”.

Hahn is said to be playing Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch in the Marvel Universe who plays a key role in the creation of Wanda and Vision’s children, whose arrival is teased here too.

WandaVision is set to be a hugely important series for Marvel, with a story that will link directly with the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel and introduce some major new characters.

We get our first look at Teyonah Parris as an adult Monica Rambeau, a character fans first met as a child in 2019’s Captain Marvel, and who goes on to become a powerful superhero herself.

It’s possible we could see her origin story unfold here, as other sci-fi elements like extraterrestrial intelligence agency SWORD are brought into the fray.

Check out the intriguing trailer below:

WandaVision had originally been slated for release in late 2020, but production on the series was slowed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s possible that it could be delayed until next year.

However, the decision to release this trailer now suggests that it might not be too far away, particularly surprising as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is yet to get a full teaser despite being slated for an earlier release.

Advertisement

WandaVision is coming soon to Disney Plus. Check out our list of the best Disney Plus movies and best Disney Plus series, or visit our TV Guide for something else to watch.