When is Marvel TV series WandaVision released on Disney+?

Good news for fans of superheroes, classic US sitcoms and slightly laboured pun titles – Marvel’s first Disney+ series WandaVision is well on its way, with the first-look trailer promising a seriously weird and wonderful spin-off for the lovestruck Avengers.

The original miniseries, which sees Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their respective roles of Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) and android The Vision, has been subject to various schedule changes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with fans worrying that it wouldn’t be ready for its December 2020 release date due to July reshoots.

However – Disney has officially confirmed that WandaVision is on track to arrive later this year, with a tweet announcing which titles are coming to Disney Plus throughout 2020 that included the show, and the full WandaVision trailer promising the series will be “coming soon.”

While little has been given away about the show’s plot, WandaVision is set to dive into Wanda Maximoff’s story and reveal the fate of The Vision, who met his demise in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War but plays a regular role in the upcoming miniseries.

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming series.

When is WandaVision released on Disney+?

As announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, the show was originally expected to be released in Spring 2021 on Disney+.

However, at the start of 2020, it was confirmed that it would actually appear earlier. The series is now set to debut at some point this year, with Disney CEO Bob Iger announcing in February that it would make its way to Disney+ in December 2020.

This meant creators had 10 months to complete post-production, as filming wrapped in March 2020, with a crew member posting a picture on Instagram to mark the occasion.

And for those wondering whether WandaVision is still on track for its December release date, Disney confirmed again in September that the miniseries would be landing on our screens this year via a video montage of all the platform’s upcoming titles.

This is the way… to get pumped for the coming months. Start streaming favorites like Hidden Figures, X2, and Big, plus Originals like The Right Stuff from @NatGeo, Clouds, @MarvelStudios’ WandaVision, and a new season of The Mandalorian. Coming soon on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/PrS1LovFq4 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) September 16, 2020

While other Marvel shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (which was originally supposed to debut first) were hit hard by coronavirus delays, it’s believed WandaVision was able to finish its filming earlier so was placed earlier in the running order.

Is there a WandaVision trailer?

There is indeed! Properly showing off the dreamlike TV-sitcom premise of the series and the strange and warped reality Wanda and Vision appear to be trapped in, the full teaser is a seriously mind-melting look at Marvel’s first Disney+ series.

Previously, Marvel Studios had unveiled a 30-second clip featuring three of the Marvel shows coming to Disney+, including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

Watch closely, and you might spot Wanda in her classic comic-book costume…

Who’s in the cast of WandaVision?

As you’d probably expect, Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff, the superhero known as Scarlet Witch because A) she wears a lot of red, and B) she has witch-like powers that can manipulate minds and matter.

Paul Bettany is also expected to return as Vision – although it’s not exactly clear how. The android died during the events of Infinity War before Thanos’ snap, and he wasn’t brought back to life in sequel Endgame. Characters in the new trailer also notes Vision’s previous death, so his apparent resurrection is a mystery –though based on the released footage in general, there’s all sorts of bizarre, magical goings-on in this series…

Teyonah Parris has also been confirmed to star. The Dear White People and Empire actress will play an adult version of Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Maria (Lashana Lynch) in Captain Marvel. Interestingly, in the comics, Rambeau becomes the second Captain Marvel and even the leader of the Avengers for a time. Could Carol Danvers have some competition?

And finally, at D23 it was revealed that two more Marvel Cinematic Universe stars will be making a return – Ant-Man and the Wasp’s Randall Park, aka Agent Jimmy Woo, and (bizarrely) Kat Dennings, who played Jane Foster’s assistant Darcy Lewis in the first two Thor movies.

Is Evan Peters in WandaVision?

Here’s an interesting one – according to rumour, X-Men movie star Evan Peters could be starring in WandaVision in a mysterious role.

The reason it’s so interesting? His super-fast character Quicksilver is actually Scarlet Witch’s brother in the comics – but the Marvel movies already introduced a different Quicksilver, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The reasons behind this are simple – unusually, because of their status in the comics (where they were members of both the X-Men and the Avengers) Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch were owned separately by Marvel Studios (via Disney) and 20th Century Fox, meaning both the Marvel and X-Men film universes could have different versions of the characters.

Now, though, Disney owns the Fox stable of X-Men characters too – so could the reality-warping antics of WandaVision be the way they sneak the (very popular) Evan Peters version of Quicksilver into the main MCU? We’re not ruling it out…

Was WandaVision affected by the coronavirus?

Originally it seemed that WandaVision had largely dodged the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down a number of other Disney+ productions and delayed others, given that filming had wrapped in March.

However, in July Disney apparently carried out more filming for the series, suggesting that some planned pick-up shots or reshoots were delayed. It also seems likely that the extensive postproduction needed for a series of this scale would also have been slowed down by production staff needing to work from home.

What is the plot of WandaVision? When is it set?

We’ll level with you now: we don’t know an awful lot at this stage. Although Marvel has announced that the series will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, not a lot of other details have been given. And it doesn’t help that the clips and posters shown so far suggest the series will take place in strange environments that closely resemble classic sitcoms, suggesting Wanda’s reality-warping powers will be in play.

Based on a concept art poster revealed at D23 (above) many have theorised that the series could follow Wanda as she creates a 50s-like sitcom world to live in where Vision is still alive, with newcomers Monica, Darcy and Agent Woo filling other parts in the “show” as it continues. This seems to be corroborated in the clip released by Marvel Studios during the Super Bowl.

The clip also hinted that Wanda could be pregnant, meaning the series could introduce her twin sons, Wiccan and Speed.

Disney

For now, all we do know for sure is that we’ll learn a fair bit about Olsen’s character in WandaVision, with the actress telling a crowd at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 that “we’ll finally understand Wanda Maximoff as Scarlet Witch.” (via Empire)

At the same panel, Marvel boss Kevin Feige also told fans that WandaVision will link into the Doctor Strange sequel, the Multiverse of Madness, set for a May 2021 release.

And Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo appear to have suggested that the new series could pick up the thread of what happened to Vision’s android body, which was last seen in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War but did not appear in the sequel.

“That’s a good question – feels like a story for another time,” Joe Russo teased in a Wired video interview.

Perhaps, then, the series will kick off with Wanda tracking down her deceased lover’s old body, which would definitely be of interest to nefarious parties interested in the advanced technology within…

