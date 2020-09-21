Where is Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father season 4 filmed?

Returning to Netflix this week is Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father with its fourth series and while the pair have visited all manner of places, from Thailand and Budapest, to California and Cambodia – this time, they are travelling Down Under.

Advertisement

Filmed whilst Jack Whitehall was touring Australia and New Zealand with his stand-up show in February, the upcoming series will see Jack and his reluctant father Michael visit nudist beaches, get to know the locals, chase wild emus and become involved in Sydney’s drag scene.

Here’s everything you need to know about the locations visited by Jack and Michael Whitehall during Travels with My Father.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Sydney, New South Wales

Netflix

Jack Whitehall and his father tick off a classic Australian landmark during their trip with their visit to the Sydney Opera House alongside Jack’s mum Hilary.

We also see the father-son duo enter a drag competition at a club in Sydney, where Michael agrees to perform – but only as the Queen. Speaking to Nine Network’s Today show back in February, the comedian said: “[Michael] would only do it as the Queen. I wanted him to go full drag, I had his drag name, he was going to be called Rachel Prejudice.”

“I had the dress picked out but he was like, ‘I’m only doing it as the Queen,'” he said. “We had this amazing night in Sydney where we did a drag act together.”

Byron Bay, New South Wales

Netflix

Jack and his father decide to soak up the sun on Byron Bay in New South Wales during season four, however Jack failed to mention that it was a nudist beach they’d be visiting.

Speaking to Nine Network’s Today show, Jack said: “I tricked him onto a nudist beach on Byron Bay, which he didn’t like, it was amazing. I just left him there and the nudists just slowly swarmed.”

Uluru, central Australia

Netflix

The Whitehalls also decide to ride camels whilst in Australia, which they did in Uluru – a large sandstone rock in central Australia, near town Alice Springs.

Ipswich, Queensland

Netflix

In the show’s trailer, Jack Whitehall is seen unsuccessfully chasing after wild emu whilst donning cricket pads, much to the disapproval of his father who says: “This is a complete waste of time.”

Advertisement

The pair visit an emu farm named Emu Heaven, based in the rural town of Marburg within Ipswich, Queensland. The town has a small population of just 873 people.