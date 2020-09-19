Stranger Things season 4 has a tentative new date for production restart

Hit Netflix sci-fi show Stranger Things is hoping to restart production by the end of the month – with a resumption date of 28th September having reportedly been set.

According to Deadline, the date is not yet absolutely fixed and could change depending on COVID-19 developments, but producers are hopeful that filming can get underway in Georgia, USA once again.

It would mark a return following more than six months away from filming, after shooting was shut down in March as the pandemic began to affect TV and film production throughout the world.

Earlier reports suggested that Netflix hoped to have the show back up and running by 17th September, but by August there was doubt about whether it would be safe enough to resume filming. Executive producers Matt and Ross Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter that while “everyone’s excited to get back to work,” their priority was guaranteeing the safety of everyone involved in producing season four.

When the shut down took place, the fourth season was just a couple of weeks into production, which had begun with a table read on 3rd March.

And although filming has been unable to take place, there have been some developments regarding the show in the time since, with the show’s writers revealing that they had finished writing the fourth season in June.

Given Stranger Things is comfortably one of Netflix’s most popular shows, anticipation is high for the next run, with several unanswered questions remaining following the third season last summer.

And although one of those questions has already been more or less answered – with Netflix confirming that Hopper (David Harbour) will be returning – there are still lots of questions about exactly how he survived.

Fans could still be left to stew over those questions for a while yet though, with the delays to production meaning it’s very unlikely that season 4 will arrive before 2021.