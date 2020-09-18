What’s new on Netflix UK in October 2020 – all the shows and movies coming up

In a year where just about everything’s been in a state of flux, there’s one thing that we’ve been reliably able to count on – that Netflix will continue to keep us entertained with a steady flow of new films and TV series. October is no different, bringing one of the streaming platform’s most exciting slates of the year so far.

Advertisement

With Halloween on the horizon, there are a couple of scary treats to look forward – with the much anticipated series The Haunting of Bly Manor (loosely based on Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw) arriving towards the beginning of the month, while prolific Netflix favourite Adam Sandler returns with his take on Halloween.

There are a number of exciting new series set to make their debuts this month, with top picks including the first season of Lily Collins starring drama Emily In Paris, the start of French Revolution drama La Revolution and a new limited series with Anya Taylor Joy called The Queen’s Gambit.

As for returning programmes, there’s no doubting the highlight: after capturing the information of millions of viewers earlier this – turning them into private investigators in the process – Unsolved Mysteries is back for another set of cases,

It’s also a bumper month for new original films, with a string of high profile releases spread out throughout October. Highlights include Ben Wheatley’s new take on Daphne DuMaurier’s classic novel Rebecca, Aaron Sorkin’s new historical drama The Trial of the Chicago 7 and a new animated title called Over the Moon.

And that’s not even mentioning Mank – David Fincher’s new biopic about Citizen Kane co-writer Herman J. Mankiewicz, which doesn’t have an official release date but is expected to arrive at some point in October, and new series Tiny Pretty Things and The One, also set to debut at an unknown date during the month.

Read on for our pick of the October list.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Thursday 1st October

Carmen Sandiego season 3 Third run for the animated kids series about the adventures of the titular thieving villain.

Familiar Wife season 1 Romantic fantasy series from South Korea about the fates of a married couple who find themselves suddenly living very different lives.

Good Morning, Verônica season 1 New Brazilian crime series about a a police clerk who investigates two cases on her own after witnessing a suicide.

Pose season 2 The second season of Ryan Murphy’s drama set against the backdrop of ball culture in New York.

Plus older films arriving on, or returning to, the platform:

Addams Family Values (1993)

Beyond the Mat (1999)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Into the Storm (2014)

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Kangaroo Jack (2003)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

Friday 2nd October

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween Seasonal special for the animated children’s show about the talking car.

Dick Johnson Is Dead! Documentary about director Kirsten Johnson’s dad – who has dementia – staging different ways in which he could die.

Emily In Paris season 1 Romcom series starring Lily Collins as an American who has just landed her dream job in Paris.

Monday 5th October

Line of Duty season 5 The fifth series of the hit crime drama following AC-12 as they investigate “bent coppers” arrived on Netflix, having originally aired on BBC One in 2019.

Wednesday 7th October

Hubie Halloween Adam Sandler returns for her latest original comedy film – this time providing his take on Halloween.

Friday 9th October

Deaf U season 1 Brand new reality series following a tight-knit group of deaf and hard of hearing students.

The Haunting of Bly Manor Loosely adapted from Henry James’ classic ghost story The Turn of the Screw, this series follows 2018’s The Haunting of Hill House.

How about a ghost story? The Haunting of Bly Manor is coming October 9. pic.twitter.com/iOlEZvzwpq — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) August 31, 2020

The 40-Year-Old Version Comedy film about a woman who is trying to find her true voice while working in the worlds of both Hip Hop and theatre.

Saturday 10th October

Start-Up season 1 Korean series, airing weekly, about a group of young people passionately pursuing their dreams in the world of startup companies.

Wednesday 14th October

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky Documentary following the rise to stardom the mega successful K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK.

Friday 16th October

Grand Army season 1 Teen series about students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn taking on a chaotic world.

La Revolution season 1 French-language drama set in 1787 and following the future inventor of the guillotine as he uncovers a disease that drives the aristocracy to murder commoners.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Aaron Sorkin’s new legal drama based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven defendants charged for taking part in countercultural protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

Monday 19th October

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 Another set of cold cases are explored in the second volume of the hit true-crime docuseries.

The mysteries continue October 19, only on Netflix. #unsolvedmysteries pic.twitter.com/mTnyS5ceHs — Unsolved Mysteries (@Unsolved) September 14, 2020

Wednesday 21st October

Rebecca Lily James and Armie Hammer star in this new film adaption of Daphne du Maurier’s iconic gothic thriller

Thursday 22nd October

Cadaver Norwegian Horror film about a starving family who are lured to a strange play in which audience members mysteriously vanish, set in the aftermath of a nuclear disaster.

Friday 23rd October

Over the Moon Animated original film about a bright young girl who builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess.

Advertisement

The Queen’s Gambit Limited series starring Anya Taylor-Joy as orphaned chess prodigy Beth Harmon, who struggles with addiction as she tries to become the greatest chess player in the world.