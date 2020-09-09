Accessibility Links

How to watch High Fidelity TV series starring Zoe Kravitz

How do US and UK viewers watch High Fidelity starring Zoë Kravitz?

High Fidelity

Zoë Kravitz stars in the gender switched adaptation of Nick Hornby’s bestselling book, playing a record store owner, Rob, who is suffering over a bad breakup.

Although the Hulu series was cancelled after only one season, it received positive reviews, with particular praise for Kravitz’s lead performance.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch High Fidelity in the UK.

How can I watch High Fidelity on TV? 

Unfortunately viewers based in the UK aren’t yet able to stream and watch the Hulu adaptation of High Fidelity.

Viewers in the US can watch the 10-part series on Hulu and on Amazon Prime.

You can sign up for a free trial with Hulu here, with subscriptions plans for as little as $5.99 a month.

High Fidelity plot and cast

Zoë Kravitz, who will play Catwoman in the upcoming Batman film, plays Rob, a record store owner who resists her old romances via music and pop culture, as she gets back in touch with five old flames to discover where she went wrong with love and relationships.

The ten-part series is inspired by Nick Hornby’s bestseller, and Kravitz plays the gender-flipped version of the character played by John Cusack in the 2000 film of the same name.

Like the film, Kravitz’s Rob frequently breaks the fourth wall as she addresses the viewer and introduces them to her store, her eccentric co-workers (Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Cherise, and David H. Holmes as Simon), and her old loves.

High Fidelity trailer

You can watch the Hulu trailer for High Fidelity here.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.

tiled images of different tv shows

Drama, On Demand, Doctor Who, Soaps, Film & more…

Find the newsletter for you

