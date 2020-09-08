How to watch Power Book II: Ghost spin-off

Since smash-hit crime drama Power recently ended its six-season run, fans have been left on the lookout for something to fill its space on the TV schedules.

Fortunately, a brand new spin-off series promises to do just that, expanding the world of the show with a brand new story set shortly after the final episode of Power.

This time, Michael Rainey Jr’s Tariq St Patrick is in the lead, as he finds himself torn between shedding his father’s legacy and saving his struggling family.

Here’s everything you need to know about Power Book II: Ghost:

When is Power Book II: Ghost release date?

Power Book II: Ghost will begin airing on Sunday 6th September in the United States.

Where to watch Power Book II: Ghost – Is it on Netflix?

Fans in the US will be able to watch Power Book II: Ghost on Starz, the same broadcaster that aired the original series. The show will premiere on Sunday 6th September at 9pm.

However, those wishing to watch Power Book II: Ghost in the UK will have to access the series slightly differently through Amazon Prime Video.

The show will be exclusive to Amazon Prime Video channel Starzplay, available for £4.99/month, but only available to those already subscribed to Prime.

That means UK fans need two ongoing streaming memberships to watch Power Book II: Ghost, not quite as convenient as the original series which was housed entirely on Netflix.

Power Book II: Ghost will not be coming to Netflix any time in the foreseeable future.

What is Power Book II: Ghost about?

Picking up just a few short days after the final episode of Power, Book II sees Tariq St Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr) cope with the earth-shattering fallout, as his mother faces charges for a murder she didn’t commit.

Can he ever hope to escape his father’s looming legacy?

Who is in the cast of Power Book II: Ghost?

Leading the Power Book II: Ghost cast, Michael Rainey Jr plays the role of Tariq St Patrick, which he reprises from the original Power series, with Naturi Naughton also returning as Tasha St Patrick.

Musician and Umbrella Academy star Mary J Blige is joining the series in a new role, along with rapper and songwriter Method Man.

The principal cast also includes Paige Hurd (Everybody Hates Chris), Sherri Saum (Locke & Key) and Shane Johnson, reprising the role of Cooper Saxe from Power.

Is there a Power Book II: Ghost trailer?

You can get a first look at the hotly anticipated new series below:

Power Book II: Ghost is available on Starzplay from Sunday 6th September.