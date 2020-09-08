What’s new on Netflix UK in September 2020 – all the shows and movies coming up
September sees a host of new series and films including the latest from Ryan Murphy, Kenny Ortega and Charlie Kaufman, as well as a new thriller starring Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland.
We may be spending more time out of our houses now than we were earlier on in the year, but the reliance on streaming platforms for new content remains as high as ever – and thankfully Netflix has a slew of releases launching this month.
Some of the most exciting titles are highly anticipated new films – the latest feature from acclaimed writer/director Charlie Kaufman, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, has already arrived, followed by thriller The Devil All the Time, which boasts an impressive ensemble cast spearheaded by Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.
There’s also a new film starring Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown that follows the escapades of Enola Holmes, the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft, and a brand-new romcom titled Love, Guaranteed for lovers of the Hallmark-esque.
As for new series, comedian Katherine Ryan stars in her first sitcom, The Duchess, which she also wrote, while prolific producer Ryan Murphy is back with his latest series Ratched, a prequel based on the eponymous nurse – famous for being the villain in One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest.
Other highlights include Young Wallander, a series following the famous Swedish detective soon after his graduation; Julie and the Phantoms, a new musical series from Kenny Ortega, the creator of High School Musical; and Away, a sci-fi series starring Hillary Swank, while younger audiences will be able to enjoy Camp Cretaceous, the first animated series in the Jurassic Park franchise.
Read on for our pick of the September list.
Tuesday 1st September
Black Books series 1-3 All three seasons of the British bookshop sitcom starring Dylan Moran
Body Fixers season 2 The second run of the Channel 4 reality show, originally broadcast in 2017, arrives on Netflix
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices season 1 Celebrities readers share children’s books by black authors
Borgen All three series of the highly acclaimed Danish series are added in Netflix – ahead of a fourth season set to air in 2022
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! Netflix’s latest interactive programme sees users play as the popular animated character to land one of 16 jobs as Baby Corp
Come Dine with Me season 1 Channel 4’s dinner party competition…
Couples Come Dine with Me season 1 …the twosomes edition
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones The Mexican comedian performs a bilingual comedy special
Keeping Up with the Kardashians seasons 3-4 More episodes of the world’s most famous reality show
The Match Italian drama film that follows a young footballer and one game that will change the course of his life
Mr Bean season 1 All 14 episodes of the madcap comedy starring Rowan Atkinson…
Mr Bean: the Animated Series seasons 1-2 ..and here in cartoon form
Shameless (US) season 9 More from the American version of the British sitcom
They’ve Gotta Have Us season 1 The history of black cinema in which stars including Whoopi Goldberg and John Boyega share stories of prejudice and success
Top Chef More from the US reality cooking competition
True: Friendship Day Animated children’s film about a girl who is turned into a mermaid
Plus older films arriving on, or returning to, the platform:
Wednesday 2nd September
Chef’s Table: BBQ season 1 A spin-off of the popular food show, this time focusing on barbecue cooking
Freaks – You’re One of Us German film about a timid cook who discovers she has super powers and uncovers a conspiracy
Thursday 3rd September
Call the Midwife season 8 Trixie is back at Nonnatus House, reuniting with Val, Lucille, Phyllis and all our familiar favourites
Love, Guaranteed Romcom about an earnest lawyer who takes on a new, charming client wishing to sue a dating site for failing to find him a perfect match
Young Wallander season 1 Drama following a younger version of the iconic Swedish detective shortly after his graduation
Friday 4th September
Away season 1 Sci-fi series starring Hillary Swank as a woman who embarks on a treacherous mission to Mars in command of an international crew
I’m Thinking of Ending Things Charlie Kaufman film about a young woman who travels with her new boyfriend to his parents’ secluded farm while having doubts about the relationship
the trailer for Charlie Kaufman's i'm thinking of ending things feels like you misplaced your head because it isn't screwed onto your head.
what?
did you say something?
no.
weird. pic.twitter.com/PrcERkaLBx
— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 6, 2020
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy Part 2 Latest season of the animated sequel series
Plus older films:
A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)
Deadpool (2016)
Devil (2010)
Enemy Lines (2020)
Johnny English (2003)
Johnny English Reborn (2011)
Parenthood (1989)
The Prince of Egypt (1998)
State of Play (2009)
Stretch (2014)
Take Me Home Tonight (2014)
You’re My Boss (2015)
Monday 7th September
My Octopus Teacher Documentary about a film-maker who forges an unusual friendship with an octopus living in a South African kelp forest
Tuesday 8th September
Starbeam season 2 Canadian animated kids’ series
Wednesday 9th September
Cuties Coming-of-age film about an 11-year-old refugee who joins a hip-hop dance group
Get Organized with the Home Edit season 1 Experts help celebrities and everyday clients declutter their homes
La Linea: Shadow of Narco Limited documentary series looking at the Spanish beach town that has become a European drug trafficking hub
Thursday 10th September
The Babysitter: Killer Queen US comedy horror film, sequel to 2017’s The Babysitter
The Gift season 2 The Turkish supernatural series returns
The Idhun Chronicles season 1 The debut of Netflix’s first Spanish anime series
Julie and the Phantoms season 1 Kenny Ortega musical series about a young girl who rediscovers her love of music in a rather unorthodox fashion
Friday 11th September
The Duchess season 1 Katherine Ryan stars in this sitcom about a single mum living in London who debates whether to have a second child with her estranged baby daddy
Family Business season 2 Second run for the French comedy about a Paris family who decide to turn their kosher butcher shop into the first French marijuana coffee shop
Night School (2018) Comedy starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish
Pets United Children’s film about a street-smart dog and a pampered cat
Tuesday 15th September
Beyond Scared Straight season 4 Latest run of the documentary profiling unique juvenile crime prevention programmes in prisons across the US
Hope Frozen: a Quest to Live Twice Thai documentary following a scientist and his family who decide to cryonically freeze their cherished, dying toddler
Izzy’s Koala World season 1 Kids’ documentary series about a child and her veterinarian mother who rescue koalas
Michael McIntyre: Showman The comedian makes his Netflix Original stand-up comedy special debut
Misfits seasons 1-5 Channel 4’s black comedy starring Robert Sheehan arrives
Taco Chronicles season 2 Another helping of the series exploring the various histories of the traditional dish
Wednesday 16th September
Baby season 3 Third and final series of Italian teen drama
Challenger Documentary about the 1986 space shuttle disaster
Criminal season 2 The UK version of the interrogation drama is returning, starring Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby, and Line of Duty’s Rochenda Sandall
The Devil All the Time Thriller film set in post-Second World War Ohio, following a range of characters each reacting to the damages and disturbances they faced during the war
Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Eliza Scanlen, Mia Wasikowska, and Robert Pattinson star in The Devil All The Time.
September 16. pic.twitter.com/eq3scj7JB7
— Netflix (@netflix) August 13, 2020
Sing On! season 1 Tituss Burgess hosts the singing talent show
Thursday 17th September
Dragon’s Dogma season 1 Japanese anime series based on the video game series of the same name
Friday 18th September
American Barbecue Showdown season 1 Food competition series
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 1 Animated series set at the same time as the first Jurassic World film, about a group of teenagers who find themselves stranded at an adventure camp
Ratched season 1 One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel series following young Mildred Ratched, a nurse who eventually prides herself as the cruel ruler of an oppressive psychiatric ward
Wednesday 23rd September
Enola Holmes Film following the adventures of Sherlock and Mycroft’s sister Enola, who escapes finishing school to look for her recently missing mother
The trailer is afoot! Enola Holmes arrives 23 September pic.twitter.com/hmgB7RHiU6
— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 25, 2020
Friday 25th September
Sneakerheads US comedy in which a family man who is obsessed with sneakers hunts for his favourite shoes
Tuesday 29th September
Welcome to Sudden Death Sequel to the ’90s Jean-Claude Van Damme action movie Sudden Death
Wednesday 30th September
The Boys in the Band Following a successful Broadway revival in 2018, the 1968 play is adapted for screen with many of its stage cast reprising their roles – including The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons
Plus the following older films on as yet unspecified dates:
Donnie Brasco (1997)
Early Man (2018)
First Man (2018)
Halloween (2018)
Johnny English Strikes Again (2018)
Kick-Ass (2010)
Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018)
