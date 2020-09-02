Jamie Foxx uses real life inspiration for “embarrassing dad” Netflix sitcom

A new Netflix sitcom, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, has apparently been inspired by Oscar winner Jamie Foxx’s relationship with his daughter.

Foxx, 52, will reportedly star in and executive produce the series, while his daughter, Corinne (pictured with Foxx), will produce the comedy.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that Dad Stop Embarrassing Me would be the first scripted TV series Foxx has been involved in since The Jamie Foxx Show ended after five seasons in 2001. Foxx initially got his break in ’90s comedy sketch show In Living Color.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me was preparing to start production in February before the coronavirus pandemic led to the TV and film industry shutdown. The original showrunner Jim Patterson, co-creator of Netflix’s The Ranch, recently stepped down before Netflix ordered the series. He was replaced by Bentley Kyle Evans, who worked with Foxx on The Jamie Foxx Show .

Evans hinted at the duo’s new collaboration in a recent Instagram post.

Foxx recently appeared in another Netflix production, Project Power, the superhero movie which started streaming in mid August. He plays the lead role of Art, a man who is able to assume superhero powers for five minutes, if he takes a certain pill. The catch is that a possible side effect of the medication is death.

