Romances don’t get any more complicated than LAPD Detective Chloe Decker and her club owner partner Lucifer Morningstar, also known as the devil.

Their relationship has evolved from light flirtation to yearning lovers over the past five seasons, but hit a rather massive stumbling block when Decker discovered Lucifer’s true identity.

While he has always been perfectly open about being the Lord of Hell, his detective partner never believed he was being literal until one pivotal moment in the series.

As Lucifer returns for season five part one on Netflix, here’s your quick refresher on when Chloe found out and how she handled the news.

When does Chloe find out about Lucifer?

Chloe discovers Lucifer’s true identity in episode 24 of season three, titled A Devil of My Word, after an epic stand-off with Lieutenant Marcus Pierce (who is actually Cain, the murderous son of Adam and Eve).

Chloe and Lucifer go after their former boss when they discover he killed their mutual friend Charlotte Richards, but find themselves ambushed.

Pierce shoots Chloe and she passes out, but Lucifer is able to protect her using his angel wings and flies her to safety on the building’s rooftop, discovering her life had been saved by a bulletproof vest.

He returns to confront Pierce and ultimately kills him, but this causes his temporarily absent “devil face” to return, which Chloe sees when she regains consciousness and rushes downstairs to find him.

What happens next in Lucifer?

Netflix

The storyline is picked up again in season four, the first to be produced and distributed by Netflix.

The first episode opens with Detective Decker missing, having fled the scene of the shoot-out and gone on a spontaneous European holiday with her daughter, Trixie.

When she abruptly returns, she initially appears to be completely unfazed by the shocking revelation that her partner and friend is the devil incarnate.

However, this is merely a facade, as it is later revealed that her Europe trip had included a stop in Vatican City, where she conspired a plan to send Lucifer back to hell in collaboration with an unhinged priest.

Of course, she eventually realises that this is the wrong course of action, but her betrayal hurts Lucifer deeply and sets him on a path to a new relationship with Eve (yes, that Eve).

They reconcile at the end of season four, once again realising their love for each other, but Lucifer is forced to return to hell as unruly demons threaten the safety of humankind.

This leaves the door wide open for Lucifer’s brother, the deceitful archangel Michael, to descend from heaven with a dastardly plan to destroy the life his rival has built on Earth.

How does he do? For full spoilers, check out our explanation of the Lucifer ending, which recaps all the action from the midseason finale of season five.

Fans are already clamouring for details on the release of season five, part two, but Netflix is yet to announce when the next batch of episodes will be released.

In the meantime, we collated our burning Lucifer questions in a recent article, detailing the answers we desperately need when the show returns.

You can catch up on Lucifer seasons one to three on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. Lucifer season four is available on Netflix.