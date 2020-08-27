Altered Carbon axed by Netflix after two seasons

Netflix’s ambitious cyber-punk sci-fi series Altered Carbon has been axed after two series in a reportedly non-COVID-related decision.

The dystopian thriller series was based on the 2002 cyber-punk noir novel by British author Richard K Morgan and revolved around the high concept of human consciousness being able to be moved to a new body.

Altered Carbon had been a troubled production, with the season one lead Joel Kinnaman, who played the futuristic mercenary Takeshi Kovacs, leaving amid accusations of “white washing”, although Kinnaman called the accusations “lazy” and referred to the show’s conceptual basis, that human consciousness was transferrable.

He was replaced by Anthony Mackie in season two.