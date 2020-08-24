The Haunting of Hill House: Bly Manor release date, cast, trailer and news

Netflix has announced a sequel – or perhaps ‘prequel’ is more accurate – to horror series The Haunting of Hill House, adapted from Shirley Jackson’s tale of the same name.

Set in 1987 in an English manor house, the new series is called The Haunting of Bly Manor – this time based on Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw – and it’s even scarier than season one, according to creator and director Mike Flanagan.

The great news news is that it looks like progress on the show has not been impeded by the coronavirus pandemic. So, we could be crying and screaming again before the year is out.

The new series will reportedly move away from the family drama aspect of the first season, and focus more on a tragic love story – with potential suggestions of a ghostly love triangle – and many cast members from Hill House will be returning, albeit in brand new roles…

Here’s everything we know about The Haunting of Hill House season two, AKA The Haunting of Bly Manor, which will follow a new story – and feature some familiar faces.

Is there going to be a The Haunting of Hill House season two?

Yes! Netflix confirmed on 21st February 2019 that “a new Haunting is coming”.

The new series will once again be created by season one director Mike Flanagan, and it also has a new name: The Haunting of Bly Manor.

A spooky new series poster was released in August 2020, showing a misty manor house – and a ghostly woman emerging from a lake.

The announcement of the new Haunting coincided with the news that Netflix had signed an exclusive deal with creator Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy.

“Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are masterful at creating authentically frightening stories that leave audiences on the edge of their seats, but unable to look away,” said Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content at Netflix. “We’re excited to continue our partnership with them on The Haunting series and future projects to come.”

When is The Haunting of Bly Manor’s release date?

The next chapter in the “Haunting of” series will arrive in 2020, and while there’s no release date currently returning star Oliver Jackson-Cohen confirmed that filming had wrapped as of February 2020.

“We just wrapped,” Jackson-Cohen told RadioTimes.com. “We’ve been in Vancouver since September, and we wrapped on Sunday [16th February]. So it should be out later this year.

And series creator recently Mike Flanagan announced that the series will be released before the year is out – claiming that coronavirus had not slowed down work on the follow up.

Speaking to ReelBlend podcast in July 2020, Flanagan said, “I don’t expect it to be delayed one bit. We didn’t really miss a step, believe it or not. We had already wrapped before the whole COVID shutdown hit all the productions.”

He added that while no official launch date was available yet, it wouldn’t be too long before more information arrives – claiming, “I think Netflix haven’t announced when it’s coming out. They’ve got their own plan. But we’ve been jamming through post. It’s been going great. It’s definitely later this year. It’s not going to get kicked off into 2021, or anything. Everything’s on schedule.”

Looks like there won’t be too much longer to wait then – but in the meantime you can re-watch season one – and keep an eye out for all those hidden ghosts — over on Netflix.

What is The Haunting of Bly Manor about?

Set in the English countryside in 1987 , the new series will reportedly focus more on a tragic romance.

Showrunner Mike Flanagan told Vanity Fair: “It certainly provides a new way to tell a love story, and there are three of them really that beat at the heart of this season,” Flanagan said. “They all have a very dark edge to them. And by the end, it’s really hard to differentiate tragedy with romance. That sense of romantic longing for someone who meant so much to us—but who’s gone—really is the heart of any ghost story.”

The series borrows its title from Henry James’ ghostly novella The Turn of the Screw, and Flanagan previously confirmed that the author’s ghost stories have inspired the new series. He also added that it will be “much scarier than season one”.

You can buy Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw on Amazon – check out the inspiration behind the series.

“We’re looking at all the ghost stories of Henry James as the jumping-off point for the season,” he told Birth.Movies.Death, “so it very much is a whole new deal. For Henry James fans, it’s going to be pretty wild, and for people who aren’t familiar with his work, it’s going to be unbelievably scary. I already think it’s much scarier than season one, so I’m very excited about it.”

The Haunting of Bly Manor cast

Many cast members who previously played Crain family members will be returning – but as brand new characters.

Season one will be the last we see of the Crain family, after one of the cast members confirmed that season one was “the end” for them – or at least for their Hill House characters…

Previously asked whether viewers could look forward to a second season, Michael Huisman (Steven Crain) told RadioTimes.com: “Yeah, but what would that season look like? I’d be very curious. Very curious. Very early when we started shooting this first season I remember having a couple of conversations with Mike [Flanagan, director and writer] about that because it feels so contained. It feels so… It’s an end.”

Netflix later confirmed that the next installment would feature “a new story with all new characters”.

Victoria Pedretti, who played standout character Nell in Hill House, has snagged the lead role in Bly Manor, reportedly playing American tutor Dani Clayton.

Dani’s charges are the two Wingrave children, Miles (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) and Flora (Amelie Bea Smith), while Henry Thomas plays their wealthy uncle.

Other cast members include T’Nia Miller (who viewers will recognise from Years and Years) as the manor’s manager Hannah Grose.

Kate Siegel joins the cast, as does Oliver Jackson-Cohen, playing the insufferable Peter Quint.

Amelia Eve plays the groundskeeper Jamie; Tahirah Sharif plays the children’s previous governess Rebecca Jessel; and Rahul Kohli plays house chef Owen.

What happened in The Haunting of Hill House season one?

The show follows Hugh and Olivia Crain and their five children, and the series flips back and forth in time: alternating from present-day when the Crain children are adults, to back to when the family temporarily lived at Hill House for the summer.

Adult Crain children are still haunted by the brief time they spent at the house, during which time their mother Olivia died under mysterious circumstances. When one of the siblings returns to the house to face their demons, their tragic demise draws the remaining four Crain children back to Hill House.

Things get even spookier when we begin to realise that the house is really alive — more akin to the shark in Jaws than a standard haunted house. The Red Room (basically an evil version of the Room of Requirement from Harry Potter) functions as the house/monster’s “stomach”. It creates illusions tailored to each of the Crain siblings, luring them in and ultimately devouring them — and as in most horror films and shows, not everyone lives to tell the tale.

In one particularly sinister twist, Nellie (Victoria Pedretti) — the joint-youngest Crain child and probably the most sympathetic character in the show — is revealed to be the Bent-Neck Lady, the terrifying apparition she saw frequently as a child. The house tricks Adult-Nell into putting a noose around her neck (in her mind, it’s her mother’s locket), and she breaks her neck, before falling backwards in time and appearing in various major points in her own past. In other words, she was haunting herself.

