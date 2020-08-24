What’s new on Netflix in September 2020 – all the shows and movies coming soon

We might be spending slightly more time out of our houses now than we were earlier on in the year, but the reliance on streaming platforms for new content remains as high as ever – and thankfully Netflix has a slew of releases launching in September.

Some of the most exciting titles are highly anticipated new films – the latest feature from acclaimed writer/director Charlie Kaufman, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, arrives at the start of September, followed by thriller The Devil All the Time, which boasts an impressive ensemble cast spearheaded by Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, later in the month.

There’s also a new film starring Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown that follows the escapades of Enola Holmes, the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft, and a brand-new romcom titled Love, Guaranteed.

As for new series, comedian Katherine Ryan stars in her first sitcom, The Duchess, which she also wrote, while prolific producer Ryan Murphy is back with his latest series Ratched, a prequel based on the eponymous nurse – famous for being the villain in One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Other highlights include Young Wallander, a series following the famous Swedish detective soon after his graduation; Julie and the Phantoms, a new musical series from Kenny Ortega, the creator of High School Musical; and Away, a sci-fi series starring Hillary Swank, while younger audiences will be able to enjoy Camp Cretaceous, the first animated series in the Jurassic Park franchise.

If you’re still on the hunt for Netflix’s August releases, we have the schedule. Read on for our pick of the September list.

Tuesday 1st September

Body Fixers season 2 The second run of the Channel 4 reality show, originally broadcast in 2017, arrives on Netflix

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices season 1 Celebrities readers share children’s books by black authors

Borgen All three series of the highly acclaimed Danish series are added in Netflix – ahead of a fourth season set to air in 2022

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! Netflix’s latest interactive programme sees users play as the popular animated character to land one of 16 jobs as Baby Corp

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones The Mexican comedian performs a bilingual comedy special

Keeping Up with the Kardashians seasons 3-4 More episodes of the world’s most famous reality show

The Match Italian drama film that follows a young footballer and one game that will change the course of his life

Shameless (US) season 9 More from the American version of the British sitcom

True: Friendship Day Animated children’s film about a girl who is turned into a mermaid

Plus older films arriving on, or returning to, the platform:

Wednesday 2nd September

Chef’s Table: BBQ season 1 A spin-off of the popular food show, this time focusing on barbecue cooking

Freaks – You’re One of Us German film about a timid cook who discovers she has super powers and uncovers a conspiracy

Thursday 3rd September

Call the Midwife season 8 Trixie is back at Nonnatus House, reuniting with Val, Lucille, Phyllis and all our familiar favourites

Love, Guaranteed Romcom about an earnest lawyer who takes on a new, charming client wishing to sue a dating site for failing to find him a perfect match

Young Wallander season 1 Drama following a younger version of the iconic Swedish detective shortly after his graduation

Friday 4th September

Away season 1 Sci-fi series starring Hillary Swank as a woman who embarks on a treacherous mission to Mars in command of an international crew

I’m Thinking of Ending Things Charlie Kaufman film about a young woman who travels with her new boyfriend to his parents’ secluded farm while having doubts about the relationship

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy Part 2 Latest season of the animated sequel series

Monday 7th September

My Octopus Teacher Documentary about a film-maker who forges an unusual friendship with an octopus living in a South African kelp forest

Tuesday 8th September

Starbeam season 2 Canadian animated kids’ series

Wednesday 9th September

Cuties Coming-of-age film about an 11-year-old refugee who joins a hip-hop dance group

La Linea: Shadow of Narco Limited documentary series looking at the Spanish beach town that has become a European drug trafficking hub

Get Organized with the Home Edit season 1 Experts help celebrities and everyday clients declutter their homes

Thursday 10th September

The Gift season 2 The Turkish supernatural series returns

The Idhun Chronicles season 1 The debut of Netflix’s first Spanish anime series

Julie and the Phantoms season 1 Kenny Ortega musical series about a young girl who rediscovers her love of music in a rather unorthodox fashion

Friday 11th September

The Duchess season 1 Katherine Ryan stars in this sitcom about a single mum living in London who debates whether to have a second child with her estranged baby daddy

Family Business season 2 Second run for the French comedy about a Paris family who decide to turn their kosher butcher shop into the first French marijuana coffee shop

Pets United Children’s film about a street-smart dog and a pampered cat

Tuesday 15th September

Beyond Scared Straight season 4 Latest run of the documentary profiling unique juvenile crime prevention programmes in prisons across the US

Hope Frozen: a Quest to Live Twice Thai documentary following a scientist and his family who decide to cryonically freeze their cherished, dying toddler

Izzy’s Koala World season 1 Kids’ documentary series about a child and her veterinarian mother who rescue koalas

Michael McIntyre: Showman The comedian makes his Netflix Original stand-up comedy special debut

Misfits seasons 1-5 Channel 4’s black comedy starring Robert Sheehan arrives

Taco Chronicles season 2 Another helping of the series exploring the various histories of the traditional dish

Wednesday 16th September

Baby season 3 Third and final series of Italian teen drama

Challenger Documentary about the 1986 space shuttle disaster

Criminal season 2 The UK version of the interrogation drama is returning, starring Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby, and Line of Duty’s Rochenda Sandall

The Devil All the Time Thriller film set in post-Second World War Ohio, following a range of characters each reacting to the damages and disturbances they faced during the war

Sing On! season 1 Tituss Burgess hosts the singing talent show

Thursday 17th September

Dragon’s Dogma season 1 Japanese anime series based on the video game series of the same name

Friday 18th September

American Barbecue Showdown season 1 Food competition series

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 1 Animated series set at the same time as the first Jurassic World film, about a group of teenagers who find themselves stranded at an adventure camp

Ratched season 1 One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel series following young Mildred Ratched, a nurse who eventually prides herself as the cruel ruler of an oppressive psychiatric ward

Wednesday 23rd September

Enola Holmes Film following the adventures of Sherlock and Mycroft’s sister Enola, who escapes finishing school to look for her recently missing mother

Friday 25th September

Sneakerheads US comedy in which a family man who is obsessed with sneakers hunts for his favourite shoes

Tuesday 29th September

Welcome to Sudden Death Sequel to the ’90s Jean-Claude Van Damme action movie Sudden Death

Plus the following older films on as yet unspecified dates:

Blow (2001)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Deadpool (2016)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Early Man (2018)

First Man (2018)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Halloween (2018)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Johnny English (2003)

Johnny English Reborn (2011)

Johnny English Strikes Again (2018)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Night School (2018)

Parenthood (1989)

The Prince of Egypt (1998)

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018)

Watchmen (2009)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Zoolander (2001)