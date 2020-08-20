Sophie Okonedo and Game of Thrones’ Kae Alexander join Rosamund Pike in The Wheel of Time

Sophie Okonedo has joined the cast of hotly anticipated Amazon Prime series The Wheel of Time, based on the epic fantasy novels of the same name.

The series is set in an alternate world where magic exists, but only a select few women are allowed to access it, such as the members of the powerful Aes Sedai organisation.

One such person is Moiraine, played by Gone Girl star Rosamund Pike, who sets off on a dangerous journey from the small town of Two Rivers with five companions, one of whom is prophesied to save or destroy humanity.

Academy Award nominee Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda, Undercover) will play Amyrlin Seat Siuan Sanche, a recurring role in the streaming adaptation from Prime Video.

“Her blue eyes brooked no nonsense, and her firm jaw spoke of the determination of the youngest woman ever to be chosen Amyrlin Seat.” Please welcome Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche. #WOTonPrime pic.twitter.com/jm1Cap59J1 — The Wheel of Time on Prime (@WOTonPrime) August 19, 2020

Deadline confirmed her casting, along with several other additions to the line-up, including Bad Education and Game of Thrones star Kae Alexander.

Fans will remember Alexander as Leaf in the sixth season of George RR Martin’s fantasy epic, although she looked quite different in an elaborate Children of the Forest costume.

The Wheel of Time will also star Kate Fleetwood, who is currently appearing in Harlots on BBC Two, as well as Peter Franzen (Vikings) and Clare Perkins (EastEnders).

The series has the potential to be a major long-running hit, given that Robert Jordan’s series of novels spanned a whopping fourteen volumes in total.

Rafe Judkins is leading the new streaming series as showrunner and executive producer, who previously served as a writer on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

The sweeping adaptation is the latest fantasy project to be spearheaded by Prime Video, following noir drama Carnival Row, thoughtful anthology Tales From The Loop and a brand new version of The Lord of the Rings.

The Wheel of Time does not yet have a confirmed release date. The Wheel of Time novels are available on Amazon.