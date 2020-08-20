Selling Sunset’s Davina has her eye on another of Adnan Sen’s lavish listings for potential season 4
Could Davina be about to get her hands on another mega-million dollar home in the next season?
Viewers watched as Selling Sunset‘s Davina Potratz struggled to find a buyer for Adnan Sen’s $75 million mansion in season two and three.
However, despite not being able to get the property off her hands, it sounds like Davina has got her eye on another of Sen’s luxury homes, and they’re even working together.
Speaking in an interview, Davina revealed there’s no bad blood between her and the property developer, and he’s even shown her another multi-million mansion.
She said: “Adnan is still a client. He’s a great client and he’s very well aware that the listing is overpriced, but I think he is open to negotiating and potentially working together more.”
She added to The Metro: “Adnan showed me another one of his listings for $39 million (£27 million).”
Davina has struggled to find a buyer for Adnan’s property, which boasts a cool seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, a home cinema, a wine cellar, a gym, and a pool.
During the show, Davina’s Selling Sunset cast mate and The Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim warned her about taking on the listing, insisting it was overpriced and they should therefore lower the asking price.
However, Adnan put his foot down due to the years of work he put into building it.
Speaking about the listing, Jason told the publication he wished the Netflix series would have shown him praising Davina for landing the property in the first place, instead of him just shutting her down.
He said: “I think what the series focused on was my frustrations over the price, but what I would have liked it to show was my compliments that Davina deserves for bringing in the biggest listing we’ve ever had.
“I was a little tough on Davina… but I think she did a good job and more importantly, she maintained the relationship. He’s got other potential listings for this brokerage.”
Well, if Adnan’s other properties are anything like the $75 million listing, viewers could be in for a treat if season four goes ahead!
