What’s new on Netflix in September 2020 – all the shows and movies coming soon

We might be spending slightly more time out of our houses now than we were earlier on in the year, but the reliance on streaming platforms for new content remains as high as ever – and thankfully Netflix has got a slew of exciting new releases launching in September.

Some of the most exciting releases next month are highly anticipated new films – the latest feature from acclaimed writer/director Charlie Kaufman, I’m Thinking of Ending Things arrives towards the start of September, followed by thriller The Devil All The Time, which boasts an impressive ensemble cast spearheaded by Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, later in the month.

There’s also a new film starring Stranger Things star Millie Bobbie Brown which follows the escapades of Enola Holmes, the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft, and a brand new romcom titled Love, Guaranteed.

As for new series, comedian Katherine Ryan stars in her first sitcom, The Duchess – which she also wrote, while prolific producer Ryan Murphy is back with his latest series, Ratched, which is a prequel based around the eponymous nurse – famous for being the villain in One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.

Other highlights include Young Wallander, a series following the famous Swedish detective soon after his graduation, Julie and the Phantoms, a new musical series from Kenny Ortega, the creator of High School Musical and Away, a sci-fi series starring Hillary Swank, while younger audiences will be able to enjoy Camp Cretaceous, the first animated series in the Jurassic Park franchise.

If you’re still on the hunt for Netflix’s August releases, we have the schedule. Read on for our pick of the September list.

Tuesday 1st September

Body Fixers season 2 The second run of the Channel 4 reality show, originally broadcast in 2017, arrives on Netflix

Borgen All 3 series of the highly acclaimed Danish series are added in Netflix – ahead of a fourth season set to air in 2022

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions / Malas Decisiones Mexican comedian Felipe Esparza performs a bilingual comedy special

Keeping Up with the Kardashians More episodes of the world’s most famous reality show

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! Netflix’s latest interactive programme sees users play as the popular animated character to land one of 16 jobs as Baby Corp

The Match Italian drama film that follows a young footballer and one game that will change the course of his life

True: Friendship Day Animated children’s film about a girl who is turned into a mermaid

Plus older films arriving on, or returning to, the platform:

Wednesday 2nd September

Chef’s Table: BBQ season 1 A spinoff of the popular food show, this time focusing on barbecue cooking

Freaks – You’re One of Us German film about a timid cook who discovers she has super powers and uncovers a conspiracy

Thursday 3rd September

Love, Guaranteed Romcom about an earnest lawyer who takes on a new, charming client wishing to sue a dating site for failing to find him a perfect match

Young Wallander season 1 Drama following a younger version of the iconic Swedish detective shortly after his graduation

Friday 4th September

Away season 1 Sci-fi series starring Hillary Swank as a woman who embarks on a treacherous mission to Mars in command of an international crew

I’m Thinking of Ending Things Charlie Kaufman film about a young woman who travels with her new boyfriend to his parents’ secluded farm while having doubts about the relationship

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy Part 2 Latest season of the animated sequel series

Monday 7th September

My Octopus Teacher Documentary about a filmmaker who forges an unusual friendship with an octopus living in a South African kelp forest

Thursday 10th September

Julie and the Phantoms season 1 Kenny Ortega musical series about a young girl who rediscovers her love of music in a rather unorthodox fashion

The Idhun Chronicles season 1 The debut of Netflix’s first Spanish anime series

Friday 11th September

Family Business season 2 Second run for the French comedy about a Paris family who decide to turn their kosher butcher shop into the first French marijuana coffee shop

The Duchess season 1 Katherine Ryan stars in this sitcom about a single mum living in London who debates whether to have a second child with her estranged baby daddy

Tuesday 15th September

Beyond Scared Straight season 4 Latest run of the documentary profiling unique juvenile crime prevention programs in prisons across the US

Wednesday 16th September

The Devil All the Time Thriller film set in post-WWII Ohio, following a range of characters each reacting to the damages and disturbances they faced during the war

Thursday 17th September

Dragon’s Dogma season 1 Japanese anime series based on the video game series of the same name

Friday 18th September

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 1 Animated series set at the same time as the first Jurassic World film, about a group of teenagers who find themselves stranded at an adventure camp

Ratched season 1 One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel series following young Mildred Ratched, a nurse who eventually prides herself as the cruel ruler of an oppressive psychiatric ward

Wednesday 23rd September

Enola Holmes Film following the adventures of Sherlock and Mycroft’s sister Enola, who escapes finishing school to look for her recently-missing mother

Tuesday 29th September

Welcome to Sudden Death Sequel to the ’90s Jean-Claude Van Damme action movie Sudden Death

