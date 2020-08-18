Accessibility Links

How to watch the Princess Diana musical

A brand new musical about the people's princess is coming to Netflix.

Diana musical

If you’re a fan of both Netflix’s The Crown and Hamilton on Disney+, then you’re in luck – a new musical about Diana, Princess of Wales is premiering on-demand before debuting on Broadway next year.

Diana: A New Musical, set for release on Netflix next year, tells the story of the late princess, her relationship with the Royal Family and the rise and decline of her marriage to Prince Charles.

The new musical was slated to open on Broadway on 31st March, but due to COVID-19, its debut has been postponed.

Following in the footsteps of Lin Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton, the show is arriving on a streamer – although in an unprecedented move, audiences at home will get a chance to see the show before its performed onstage.

Here’s everything you need to know about Diana: A New Musical.

How to watch Diana: A New Musical

Diana: A New Musical will premiere on Netflix in 2021. A precise date has not yet been announced, however the musical will debut on the streamer ahead of its opening on Broadway in May 2021.

We’ll keep this page updated with any news about the Diana musical so watch this space for a release date.

What is Diana: A New Musical about?

Princess Diana (Jeanna De Waal), Camilla Parker Bowles (Erin Davie) and Prince Charles (Roe Hartrampf) in Diana: A New Musical
Princess Diana (Jeanna De Waal), Camilla Parker Bowles (Erin Davie) and Prince Charles (Roe Hartrampf) in Diana: A New Musical
Diana: A New Musical

Diana is a musical retelling of Princess Diana’s life, from her marriage to Prince Charles and the tabloids’ obsession her, to the decline of her marriage to the royal heir.

“A princess thrust onto the world stage. The tabloid media captivated by her beauty and vulnerability. The globe’s most celebrated monarchy disrupted. This is the story of the most famous woman of the modern age as she struggles to endure a spotlight brighter than any the world had ever known,” the musical teases.

“Leading fiercely with her heart, Princess Diana stood up for her family, her country and herself. She defied expectations, she rocked the royals and she created a legacy that will endure forever.”

Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, the Tony Award-winners behind musical Memphis, wrote Diana’s book, music and lyrics, while Come From Away’s Christopher Ashley directs the show.

Diana: A New Musical cast

Diana: A New Musical stars British actress Jeanna De Waal (Iron Fist, Kinky Boots, Wicked) as the Princess of Wales, while Roe Hartrampf (Madam Secretary, The Get Down) acts opposite her as Prince Charles.

Erin Davie, best known for starring in Broadway musicals Grey Gardens and Sunday in the Park With George, plays Camilla Parker Bowles, alongside Tony Award-winning Judy Kaye (Wicked, Anastasia) as Queen Elizabeth II.

How do I listen to the Diana soundtrack?

The soundtrack for Diana the musical has not yet been released, however its creative team has released two songs from the Broadway show performed by Jeanna De Waal – If and Underestimated.

Diana: A New Musical will arrive on Netflix in 2021. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.   

