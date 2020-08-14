Drag Race Holland to stream on WOW Presents Plus

Prepare to start your engines as RuPaul’s Drag Race spin-off Drag Race Holland will be available to stream in the UK on WOW Present Plus in September.

The new show, hosted by Dutch TV presenter and stylist Fred van Leer, will feature 10 fabulous queens competing in weekly challenges which sees the bottom two queens face-off against each other in a legendary lip-synch battle for a chance to remain in the competition; ultimately fighting to be crowned as the first Dutch Drag Race Superstar.

The judges and guest judge line-up will be announced in due course.

What is WOW Presents Plus?

Wow Presents Plus is the streaming service from World of Wonder.

Featuring 450+ hours of ambitious, ground-breaking and diverse content, it houses the biggest and best LGBTQ+ content library in the world; including for the UK: Werq The World (seasons one and two), RuPaul’s Drag Race (seasons one to 10) RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (seasons one to five), RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, UNHhhh, Morning T&T and critically acclaimed documentary films: When the Beat Drops, Becoming Chaz, Party Monster and Out of Iraq.

Offering a seven-day free trial for new subscribers, WOW Presents Plus is available in the UK for £3.49 p/month.

How to watch Drag Race Holland in the UK

Drag Race Holland will be available to viewers in the UK on WOW Presents Plus.

New subscribers can start a seven-day free trial, followed by a subscription fee of £3.49 per month. WOW Presents Plus is available to watch on your TV, computer and your mobile devices.

WOW Presents Plus is also available through Roku and via FireTV.

Who is hosting Drag Race Holland?

Dutch TV presenter and stylist Fred van Leer will be the host of the series.

The star made his television debut in 2009 working on RTL’s Dames in de Dop. He went on to became a coach in Holland’s Next Top Model and in 2012 van Leer created Shopping Queens, his own daily program on RTL 5 where candidates competed with each other to be the best-dressed of the week.

Most recently he presented Say Yes To The Dress Benelux and Fred van Leer: Everything Out Of The Closet.

Fred van Leer said of his exciting new role: “I still can’t believe I’ll host Drag Race Holland with the blessing of RuPaul! What a dream! This program is everything I believe in and stand for! It’s all about charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent and I can’t wait to see all the fantastic creations of the queens on the runway, the lip syncs and all the challenges we created.

“A first message to our queens: You’d better work b***h! Good luck and don’t f**k it up!”

Drag Race Holland premieres exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the UK on 18th September. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.