Netflix drops first trailer for The Devil All the Time starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson
The trailer gives a first-look at Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Sebastian Stan in the Donald Ray Pollack adaptation.
The first trailer for Netflix‘s original film The Devil All the Time has arrived, giving fans a sneak-peak at Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson in the psychological thriller.
Adapted from Donald Ray Pollock’s best-selling novel of the same name, the film follows a range of “sinister characters” in post-WWII Ohio, each dealing with the damages and disturbances they dealt with during the war.
In the dramatic trailer, we see Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming) play Arvin Russell, a young man forced to fight evil forces that threaten him and his family, joined by Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse) as unholy preacher Preston Teagardin and Sebastian Stan as crooked sheriff (Man of Steel).
A star-studded cast joins them in the Antonio Campos-directed film, including Bill Skarsgård (It), Jason Clarke (Pet Sematary), Riley Keough (Logan Lucky), Haley Bennett (Music and Lyrics), Mia Wasikowska (Alice in Wonderland), Eliza Scanlan (Little Women) and Harry Melling (Harry Potter).
Netflix released four first-look pictures from the midwestern gothic tale earlier this month, showing various cast members in a series of dramatic shots.
The Devil All The Time is one of the latest original films from Netflix starring the upper echelons of acting talent due out in September, along with Charlie Kaufman’s horror I’m Thinking of Ending Things.
The platform found recent success with superhero action film The Old Guard and Chris Hemsworth-led thriller Extraction, which was revealed to be Netflix’s most watched original production of all time last month after being viewed by 99 million accounts.
The Devil All The Time will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday 16th September.