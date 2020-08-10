How to watch and stream Battlestar Galactica – your guide to the sci-fi series

Over an acclaimed four-season run, Battlestar Galactica built a devoted and passionate fanbase which still celebrates the series to this day, more than a decade after its final episode aired.

There’s good reason for that too, as its post-apocalyptic story is thrilling from start to finish, following the last surviving members of the human race as they flee from enemies of their own creation.

However, there are so many breakaway shows, extended episodes and web episodes it can be confusing as to what order you should opt for when watching Battlestar Galactica.

The first few seasons are quite straightforward: from the miniseries (season 0 on Amazon Prime) all the way to halfway through season two you have nothing to worry about, but then things get more complicated.

If you’re looking to get into Battlestar Galactica, don’t be afraid! We’ve got all the information right here to ensure you’ll be throwing around Frak puns in no time.

How to watch Battlestar Galactica

Battlestar Galactica fans in the US have a pretty sweet deal right now, as the series is available to stream with a Hulu subscription or completely free on the American version of Syfy.com.

Unfortunately, it’s a bit more difficult for those of us in the UK, where an attempt to watch the series on Syfy’s website ends with the sobering message: “This content is not available in your location.”

So where can we watch Battlestar: Galactica? It is not available on any streaming services, so the only option right now is to buy it, with Amazon selling the series as either a digital download or a DVD box set.

How many seasons of Battlestar Galactica are there?

Battlestar Galactica technically began with a two-part miniseries in 2003, but the show made its formal debut the following year and ran for four full seasons before wrapping up in 2009.

The franchise also includes two feature films, titled Razor and The Plan, which link directly into the ongoing story of the television series.

How many episodes are there in a season?

There are between 13 and 21 episodes in each full season for a total of 74 episodes across the entire show, not including Razor which is sometimes counted as two separate episodes.

In what order should I watch Battlestar Galactica?

There’s room for debate over what is the right order to watch Battlestar Galactica, but we’ve put together the simplest method of getting through it without sacrificing any of the story.

Battlestar Galactica order

Before we get into the nitty gritty, here’s a brief overview of the best Battlestar Galactica watch order. We explain this in a bit more detail below.

Mini series (2 parts)

Season 1 (13 eps)

Season 2 (20 eps) Watch up to episode 17: “The Captain’s Hand” Razor (movie) Razor Flashbacks (7 part web series) Watch episode 18: “Downloaded”

The Resistance (10 part web series)

Season 3 (20 eps)

Season 4 (21 eps) Watch up to episode 11: “Sometimes a Great Nation” The Face of the Enemy (10 part web series) Watch episode 12 up to episode 15: “No Exit” The Plan (movie) Watch episode 16 and continue to end of series: “Daybreak”



The Miniseries (on Amazon)

This two-episode miniseries was produced in 2003 and essentially serves as an extended pilot for the show that followed.

Battlestar Galactica season 1 (on Amazon)

Watch all thirteen episodes.

Battlestar Galactica season 2 (on Amazon)

Watch episodes one to seventeen.

Razor TV Movie

This television movie was broadcast before season 4 but fits chronologically here. Try to find the extended 101-minute version if possible.

Razor tells us more about the crew of the Pegasus and its position in Battlestar Galactica canon is debated, as some fans argue it should be viewed after season three.

However, chronologically its set during the events of season two and so it makes more sense to watch it here, although you may want to be aware of some dialogue at the end which sets up season four.

If you consider yourself super strict on anything remotely spoilery, we advise that you mute the TV at a couple of key moments in the last 10 minutes.

Mute when the hybrid touches Shaw and when Red One contacts Pegasus, as well as when Starbuck talks to Lee and says “Well, ever think you might deserve it?”, then unmute as she goes to leave.

Battlestar Galactica season 2 episode 18-20

Finish off the second season.

The Resistance

This 10 episode web series carries you into season 3 and clocks in at a lean 25 minutes.

If you went for the Battlestar Galactica DVD, you will get this included.

Battlestar Galactica season 3 (on Amazon)

Watch all 20 episodes.

Razor

Play that muted 10 minutes of Razor here.

Battlestar Galactica season 4 (on Amazon)

Watch episodes 1 to 10.

Battlestar Galactica Season 4.5 or The Final Season

Start off by watching Sometimes a Great Notion, episode 11 in season 4. Then, take a slight detour of The Face of The Enemy web series.

The Face of The Enemy

This 10 episode web series is 36 minutes long in total, but is not currently available on any Battlestar Galactica DVDs due to complications emerging from the 2008 writers strike.

Battlestar Galactica season 4 episodes 12-15

Return to season four, watching up to episode 15.

The Plan

The movie stands alone and shows you the first two seasons but from the Cylons’ point of view. It was released after the show, but is better watched here in the Battlestar Galactica chronology.

Battlestar Galactica season 4 episodes 16-21

When watching these remember to go for episode 18’s extended version and the same for episode 19.

Caprica

This spin-off TV series is set 58 years after Battlestar Galactica, revealing more about how humanity first created the Cylon androids that would go on to become their greatest foes.

1.01 Pilot

1.02 Rebirth

1.03 Reins of a Waterfall

1.04 Gravedancing

1.05 There Is Another Sky

1.06 Know Thy Enemy

1.07 The Imperfections of Memory

1.08 Ghosts in the Machine

1.09 End of the Line

1.10 Unvanquished

1.11 Retribution

1.12 Things We Lock Away

1.13 False Labor

1.14 Blowback

1.15 The Dirteaters

1.16 The Heavens Will Rise

1.17 Here Be Dragons

1.18 Apotheosis

Blood and Chrome

Stand-alone TV movie that follows William Adama when young during the First Cylon War. It’s seen as the sequel to Caprica and a prequel to Battlestar Galactica. You can technically watch this whenever you want.

Who is in the cast of Battlestar Galactica?

The cast of Battlestar Galactica is led by Edward James Olmos as Commander William Adama, with Mary McDonnell as President Laura Roslin.

Katee Sackhoff was arguably the biggest breakout star of the series, amassing a dedicated fanbase through her brilliant performance as pilot Kara “Starbuck” Thrace.

Meanwhile, Jamie Bamber also appears as the Commander’s son Lee “Apollo” Adama, alongside James Callis as Dr Gaius Baltar, as well as Tricia Helfer and Grace Park as the villainous Cylons.

What is Battlestar Galactica about?

After suffering nuclear annihilation at the hands of the Cylons – advanced robots who look indistinguishable from their human creators – the few surviving humans from the Twelve Colonies of Kobol live in a ragtag fleet of spaceships, led by the Battlestar Galactica. Under the leadership of President Laura Roslin and Commander William Adama, they flee the pursuing Cylons, struggle with conflicts among the survivors and search for a mythical 13th colony: Earth.

Where is Battlestar Galactica filmed?

Battlestar Galactica was filmed in Vancouver but is set in a distant star system, where humans live on a group of planets known as the Twelve Colonies.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.