Unsolved Mysteries director reveals one case he’s confident will be solved: “I’d put money on it”

One of the directors of Unsolved Mysteries has said that he believes it’s “only a matter of time” before a case from the series is solved.

Advertisement

Marcus A. Clarke, who directed the episode No Ride Home – which told the story of Alonzo Brooks – said he reckons that the exposure provided by Netflix could help lead to a conviction in the mysterious case.

The director was appearing on the Netflix true crime podcast You Can’t Make This Up when he was asked by host Rebecca Lavoie how hopeful he was of finding answers in the case, and replied that he was “incredibly hopeful”.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Clarke continued: “If fact I think Alonzo’s story has the best chance in my opinion of getting solved, of getting some traction on the case and finding out who was responsible.

“I personally think it’s only a matter of time in this situation because of the exposure that you get with Netflix and because of just where we are with communication and technology now.

“You know that blog that we were talking about [a blog that was set up in the aftermath of Brooks’ death for users to post tips] that was kind of the only way then to anonymously have that conversation and to give tips.

“Now the way the internet is and the way Twitter is the way the website with Unsolved Mysteries is where people are allowed to come in and share that information it happens that much faster, it’s like tenfold faster.”

He concluded: “Unsolved Mysteries has an incredible track record of leading to getting cases resolved or finding a conviction and so in a series with six episodes we have a fairly good chance of one getting solved and I’m going to put my money on that being the Alonzo Brooks’ story.”

No Ride Home told the story of 23-year-old Brooks, who attended a party at a farmhouse in rural Kansas but never returned from it.

One month later, his body was discovered just 250 feet from the location of the party, but the cause of death remains unknown – despite rumours that local people might have crucial information.

The body of Alonzo Brooks was recently exhumed, as the FBI are pursuing an investigation into the man’s death being a racially motivated crime.

Advertisement

Unsolved Mysteries is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.