Umbrella Academy boss responds to season 2 ‘incest’ concerns

The second season of The Umbrella Academy landed on Netflix last month, with the comic book adaptation taking the Hargreeves back in time to save the world.

The unusual siblings’ upbringing is strange to say the least, given the fact they have superpowers and their adopted father wasn’t exactly loving. But one relationship between two of the show’s main characters has caused quite the stir among viewers.

Though brother and sister Luther (Tom Hopper) and Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) are not actually blood-related, their implied romantic relationship has been the subject of much debate.

So much so, that it was even addressed halfway through the second season. Now, showrunner Steve Blackman has weighed in on the issue too.

The showrunner told Digital Spy: “I wanted to say to people, ‘Look, they’re not biological siblings, but yes, it’s weird that they grew up together. But they didn’t have a typical childhood.’

“But, yes, are they siblings? Sort of. But they’re also not biologically related, and there’s such a puppy love story. You know, I don’t know if it’s real love. It might feel like real love to them.

“But it’s sort of a kid love from growing up together, and beautiful moments from their past when they hung out together.”

So that’s that. It’s possible that their platonic, at least for now, relationship will grow into something else now that they’re both back in the present minus Allison’s ex-husband.

The show has yet to be renewed for a third season but after that cliffhanger ending, fingers crossed it makes a comeback.

