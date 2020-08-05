See first look trailer for Netflix’s dark psych hospital drama Ratched starring Sarah Paulson

From the creative mind behind American Horror Story, new Netflix drama Ratched centres around the sinister character of Nurse Mildred Ratched, one of cinema’s most memorable villains in 1975 movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Ratched’s cast has been chosen with surgical precision and includes Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, British star Sophie Okenedo as Charlotte, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sex and the City’s Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, while Sarah Paulson takes the lead role and, judging by the trailer, plays Nurse Ratched with a compelling creepiness that is as vivid as the production designer’s colour scheme.

We fully expect “No one has ever put their name on a peach” to become the go-to warning not to thieve co-workers’ food from communal fridges.

Netflix says that Ratched is an “origin story” or, in other words, explains how Mildred Ratched became the misanthropic force she did in the Jack Nicholson-starring movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

As the trailer portrays, Nurse Ratched travels to seek work at a Californian psychiatric hospital where a range of experiments are being performed on the patients. Ratched presents herself as the perfect image of a caring nurse, but it obscures her true self, which soon begins to emerge.

According to Netflix, Nurse Ratched’s stylish exterior “belies a growing darkness that has long been smouldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born”.

Ratched is an eight-part drama and is based on the same novel, Ken Kesey’s 1962 book One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, as the Oscar-winning movie.

Paulson has high hopes for the drama and expects the action to eventually end up in the wards of the 1975 movie. “Ideally, by the time we’re in season four, we’re in that story of the Cuckoo’s Nest,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Ratched is being produced by the creative partnership of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, who created the TV series Glee, Scream Queens and Hollywood, while Murphy also created the hit anthology series American Horror Story.

Netflix will release eight-part series Ratched on 18th September.

