How to watch Disney’s virtual family festival

In celebration of Pixar’s 25th anniversary, Disney is holding a month-long virtual family festival in support of children’s charity MediCinema.

The remote event, which takes place throughout August, will feature watch parties, panels with Pixar film makers, and quizzes for movie buffs – all of which you’ll be able to access from your computer screen at home.

With watch parties organised for Pixar classics such as Toy Story and The Incredibles, you’ll be able to keep your kids’ summer as Disney-filled as ever (despite Mulan’s live-action reboot being delayed).

Here’s everything you need to know about the Disney Virtual Family Festival.

When is Pixar Fest?

The virtual event begins on Sunday 9th August with a live watch party of Pixar’s first film – 1995 classic Toy Story.

Every Sunday, fans will be able to take part in a Disney-themed quiz hosted by DJ Edith Bowman on the Disney Family Facebook page.

Other watch parties and virtual events due to take place throughout the month are as follows:

9th August – Toy Story watch party

12th August – Online masterclass hosted by film aficionado Mark Kermode with top Pixar animators on how to draw your favourite Pixar characters

15th August – Special masterclass hosted in partnership with BAFTAKids

16th August – Cars watch party

23rd August – Inside Out watch party

30th August – The Incredibles watch party

How to watch Pixar Fest

Pixar

Pixar Fest will take place on Disney’s social channels, including the Disney Family Facebook page, Disney Family Twitter page and Disney Family YouTube account.

All of Disney’s films which feature in the various watch parties will be available to stream on Disney+.

What is Pixar Fest?

Pixar Fest is Disney’s month-long virtual family festival, marking 25 years of animation studio Pixar.

Throughout August, Disney will host a variety of fun activities through its social channels to keep kids entertained throughout the pandemic, such as quizzes, watch parties and masterclasses.

From Sunday 9th August, Radio DJ Edith Bowman will host a weekly quiz for Disney fans, while watch parties for Toy Story, Cars, Inside Out and The Incredibles will take place each Sunday until 30th August.

If you’re a keen artist, Disney will also be hosting masterclasses with top Pixar animators so you can learn how to draw your favourite characters, while another masterclass will take place later in the month in partnership with BAFTAKids.

Pixar Fest begins Sunday 9th August.