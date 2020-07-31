When is mythological drama Kaos released on Netflix?

Netflix are preparing a brand new “genre-bending” series based on Greek mythology from the writer of Channel 4’s The End of the F***ing World.

Advertisement

Charlie Covell made a name for herself on the wildly successful comedy drama, which ran for two seasons and followed a pair of troubled teens as they struggled to find a place in the world.

Kaos will be a very different venture, which will explore topics like gender politics, power and life in the underworld on a scale comparable to Game of Thrones, according to Covell.

Here’s everything we know so far about Kaos.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Kaos released on Netflix?

There’s no specific release date for Kaos just yet, although the series had initially been pencilled in for sometime in 2021.

Covell told RadioTimes.com last year that filming was due to begin in late June 2020, but it’s quite likely that this will face complications due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What is Kaos about?

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com last year, writer-creator Charlie Covell explained the core ideas behind Kaos.

“It’s basically like a contemporary reimagining of Greek Mythology, so it’s a big show,” she said. “It’s a 10-hour series for Netflix, and hopefully with a kind of Game of Thrones scale — but tonally it should [feel] End of the World-y, in terms of its humour and its soundtrack and the look of it. One of the big steers for me was the Baz Luhrmann Romeo and Juliet as a look.”

Set to explore themes like family, gender politics and power, the show will also be set across three distinct worlds: The Gods, the Earth and The Underworld.

Covell added: “It’s set contemporary but Other. And it’s taking on the myths and kind of flipping them on their heads, basically. And so yeah, we start with Orpheus and Eurydice, the gods are like a massive dysfunctional family, it should be funny and dark and sad.”

Who is in the cast of Kaos?

The cast of Kaos is yet to be announced, but we’ll update this page with more information as it comes in.

Advertisement

Kaos will be available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.