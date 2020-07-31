When is Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous released on Netflix? What is it about?

The Jurassic Park franchise is one of the most enduring film series in Hollywood history, having already spawned five movies with another on the way – and now a new animated series based on the films is imminent.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, which boasts Steven Spielberg as an executive producer, is aimed at kids and will debut on Netflix in the near future – read on for everything you need to know about the series.

When is Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous released on Netflix?

The animated series is currently scheduled to land on the streamer on Friday 18th September 2020.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous trailer

You can get a glimpse of what is to come by taking a peek at the trailer below, which was released by Netflix in July 2020.

What is Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous about?

The series is set at the same time as the first Jurassic World film – which was released in 2015 – and concerns a group of six teenagers who find themselves trapped stranded at an adventure camp just as the dinosaurs are unleashed on the island.

The series sees the group join forces as they attempt to fight for survival, and although it’s aimed at a younger audience than the films it certainly won’t be without any scares – with T-Rexes and triceratopses a-plenty set to terrorise the show’s heroes.

Who is in the voice cast for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous?

An impressive voice cast has been assembled for the series, with the six teenagers played by Paul-Mikél Williams (Westworld), Jenna Ortega (You), Ryan Potter, Raini Rodriguez, Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) and Kausar Mohammed (Silicon Valley).

Meanwhile the two camp counsellors are played by The Good Place star Jameela Jamil and Scream Queens actor Glen Powell.

