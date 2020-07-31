When is Cobra Kai coming to Netflix? When it’s moving from YouTube Premium

Martial Arts fans are in for a treat – with action comedy-drama series Cobra Kai set to head to Netflix later this month, making the move from YouTube Premium.

Advertisement

The series is based on the immensely popular Karate Kid franchise and takes place 34 years after the events of the original movie, told from the perspective of the film’s antagonist Johnny Lawrence.

Read on for everything you need to know about the series, including when it arrives on Netflix and who is in the cast.

When is Cobra Kai added to Netflix?

The first two series of the show originally aired on YouTube Premium (or YouTube Red as it was previously known) but the rights have been acquired by Netflix and so all twenty episodes will be available on the streaming service from Friday 28th August 2020.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Will there be a season 3 of Cobra Kai?

Yes – it has already been revealed that Netflix will release a third series of the programme, although details are thin on the ground at this stage, with the streamer claiming that the next run will arrive at “a date to be determined.”

We’ll keep you updated when we hear more news.

What is Cobra Kai about?

The series is a new take on the Karate Kid franchise, focusing on the character of Johnny Lawrence 34 years after the events of the first film.

It follows him after he decides to reopen the Cobra Kai karate dojo – which leads to a renewal of his rivalry with original protagonist Daniel LaRusso.

Who is in the cast of Cobra Kai?

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka both reprise their iconic roles as Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso from the original Karate Kid films, while Martin Kove also returns as the Cobra Kai sensei John Kreese.

A number of new characters not previously seen in the franchise have also joined the fray, including Xolo Maridueña (Parenthood), Courtney Henggeler (The Big Bang Theory), Tanner Buchanan (Designated Survivor), Mary Mouser (Scandal) and Jacob Bertrand (Marvin Marvin).

Cobra Kai trailer

You can watch the trailer for the first season, which originally premiered in 2018, below:

Advertisement

And the trailer for last year’s season 2 is available below: