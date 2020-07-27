What’s the Star Trek Discovery season 3 release date? What’s the plot and is there a trailer?

Star Trek prequel Discovery just became a sequel, with the new season flinging our heroes far into the future in a world where the Federation may no longer exist – and after a LONG wait we finally know when we’ll be seeing season three come to life!

Advertisement

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

At last, the wait is (almost, sort of) over – but what else can we expect for Burnham, Saru and the rest of the crew as they face new challenges in a new time period? Check out everything we know about the upcoming season 3 below…

When is Star Trek Discovery season 3 released on CBS All Access, Netflix and Channel 4?

After months of secrecy, CBS has revealed that Star Trek: Discovery season three will debut on their streaming service CBS: All Access on Thursday October 15th, with new episodes released on subsequent Thursdays.

While Netflix (where the show streams in the UK and other worldwide regions) haven’t yet announced when they’ll be showing the new season, in past years there’s been only a day difference between US and international Netflix release, so it seems likely that Discovery will be released in the UK on Fridays beginning with Friday October 16th.

While there was less than a year gap between season one and two, the new episodes’ airdate reveals a significantly longer gap between seasons two and three, with 18 months between the season two finale and the new season’s beginning – and apparently the delay is largely down to the coronavirus lockdown, which made postproduction a far slower process.

In May 2020, editor Scott Gamzon revealed that post-production was ongoing on the series, with teams working from home as a result of the coronavirus lockdown. He added that it was going to take a little longer than first planned for the series to be ready but promised fans it would be worth the wait.

Post production, Sound, VFX and Editorial are all hard at work from our homes. It’s going to take longer and there have been challenges but the results will be worth the wait!

#StarTrekDiscovery — Scott Gamzon, ACE (@ScottGamzon) May 2, 2020

And star Doug Jones, who plays Commander Saru on the show, recently provided another update in an interview with We Got This Covered.

He said, “I thought I had a guesstimate of when season three was going to start airing, but I have been proven wrong because post-production not being able to work at the pace it would have normally without a pandemic.

“ I understand why people are wondering. It has been a while since season two wrapped and the storyline left you hanging with us jumping into the future. That leaves everybody wanting more. I don’t blame you for that. But I got the same message, which is it is coming. I promise you it is coming.”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery aired on E4 from Sunday 15th December 15 at 8pm, marking the series’ UK terrestrial TV debut. It is not clear if and when season 3 will air on E4 in the UK.

Is there a trailer for Star Trek Discovery season 3?

Yes, you can see it here! Released at New York Comic-Con in October 2019 (a year before the season actually debuts), the first-look footage catches up with the Discovery crew after they were flung into the far future, teases alternate versions of lead character Michael (Sonequa Martin-Green) and a universe where the Federation is an all-but-forgotten relic.

Who’s in the Star Trek Discovery 3 cast?

Series regulars Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly) and Wilson Cruz (Hugh Culber) are all returning for the new series, with Michelle Yeoh’s Captain/Emperor Georgiou expected to appear in a guest capacity in multiple episodes.

The main new addition to the series this year is David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker (pictured with Green), a man living in the future timeline the crew visit whose official character description reads:

“Smart and capable, Book has a natural charisma and devil-may-care attitude that tends to get him into trouble as often as it gets him out.”

What’s the plot of Star Trek Discovery season 3?

After investigating the mysterious Red Angel and the signals it was leaving in season two, the Discovery crew battled against the evil AI Control, sending themselves into a wormhole over 900 years into the future (and far beyond any Star Trek TV series we’ve ever seen) to stop Control once and for all.

Now, as the trailer makes clear, the Discovery crew find themselves in a completely new environment where the intergalactic power of the Federation and Starfleet has faded and new conflicts draw our heroes into trouble.

“We felt strongly that we wanted to give ourselves an entirely new energy for season three with a whole new set of problems,” co-showrunner Alex Kurtzman said of the new setting.

“We’re farther than any Trek show has ever gone. I also had experience working on the [J.J. Abrams] films where we were stuck with canonical problems. We knew how Kirk had died, and we wondered how we could put him in jeopardy to make it feel real. That’s what led us to go with an alternate timeline; suddenly we could tell the story in a very unpredictable way.

“That’s the same thought process that went into jumping 950 years into the future. We’re now completely free of canon, and we have a whole new universe to explore.”

Speaking about the crew, he added: “Now all they have is each other. Their families are 950 years in the past. It will be very interesting to see the consequences of the choice they made.

“Saru said, ‘We all signed up for this, and we knew what we were doing. We love each other, respect each other and need each other enough to know we’re going to make this decision as a group, as a family.’ But it doesn’t mean that it won’t come with emotional consequences. That’s something we’ll explore in season three.”

Advertisement

You can watch Star Trek Discover seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix now