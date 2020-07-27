What’s new on Netflix in August 2020 – all the shows and movies coming soon
The new month sees the first part of Lucifer's long-awaited fifth season, a new documentary about French former footballer Nicolas Anelka and an original Netflix blockbuster starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon Levitt.
During the coronavirus pandemic Netflix has been something of a saviour for households around the country – and with the continued delays to releases of major blockbusters the reliance for new films and TV shows on the streaming platform looks likely to continue for some time yet.
And while there will surely come a point where Netflix struggles to find new material to release given the ongoing disruption to production on new shows, that point has not come yet – there are several exciting new releases coming to the service in the next month.
August sees the return of the cult favourite series Lucifer for the first part of its fifth season, while hit original reality TV show Selling Sunset is back for a third run after a hugely successful second outing earlier this year.
There are also several new documentaries, including one that focuses on the career and controversial legacy of former France international striker Nicolas Anelka, and another about a man who spent his life trying to find aliens.
On the movie front there is no doubting the headline news – Netflix is adding another big-budget blockbuster to its ranks, this time an action film called Project Power starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon Levitt.
Read on for our pick of the August list.
Saturday 1st August
The Fall All three series of the hit crime drama starring Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan are coming on Netflix
Friday Night Dinner season 5 The fifth – and second most recent – series of the popular sitcom has been added
The Governor Nigerian political series gets its debut a month after originally planned
Nagi-Asu: a Lull in the Sea season 1 The first series of the coming-of-age anime series about five friends who have looked after Manaka since they were children
Super Monsters: the New Class Animated kids show about a group of preschool kids, whose parents are the world’s most famous monsters
Toradora season 1 Slice-of-life anime series
Plus older films arriving on, or returning to, the platform:
American History X (1998)
Blade: Trinity (2004)
Breaking the Bank (2014)
Bulletproof (1996)
Deep Impact (1998)
Duplicity (2009)
Flipped (2010)
Out of Sight (1998)
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)
Rise of the Legend (2018)
Rumor Has It… (2005)
The Saint (1997)
The Mask (1994)
Where’s the Money (2017)
Sunday 2nd August
Connected New documentary series in which science journalist Latif Nasser investigates the ways in which we are connected to each other, the world and the universe
Monday 3rd August
Immigration Nation Limited series taking a look at US immigration
Malibu Rescue: the Next Wave Family comedy in which Team Flounder takes to the beach to host — and unexpectedly compete in – the International Beachmaster Competition
The Peanut Butter Falcon Film starring Shia LeBeouf about a man who runs away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler
A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Summer Camp Animated kids’ special
Tuesday 4th August
Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning New stand-up special from comedian and Saturday Night Live writer Sam Jay
Wednesday 5th August
Anelka: Misunderstood Documentary about the career and controversial legacy of the former France international striker
World’s Most Wanted season 1 New documentary series profiling criminals who have evaded capture
Thursday 6th August
Danger Close: the Battle of Long Tan Australian war movie about the eponymous battle that took place during the Vietnam War
Nasha Natasha Documentary about Natalia Oreiro, a Uruguayan singer and actress
The Rain season 3 The third and final season of the Danish post-apocalyptic series
The Seven Deadly Sins season 4 The fourth run of the popular anime, which has a different studio behind it than previously
Friday 7th August
Action Point Comedy film starring Johnny Knoxville as the owner of an amusement park with dangerous rides and no safety measures
Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run German film sequel to a hit TV series of the same name
High Seas season 3 The third run of the Spanish period mystery drama about unexplained deaths on a luxurious ship in 1940
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids in Space The Magic School Bus children blast into orbit — and onto the International Space Station
Nailed It! Mexico season 2 The return of the baking competition from the Latin American country
The New Legends of Monkey season 2 Second run of the Australian/New Zealand series based on the ’70s Japanese production Monkey
Selling Sunset season 3 Third season of the hit reality series about estate agents selling glamorous houses in the Hollywood Hills
Superfly 2018 reboot of the ’70s film of the same name
Tiny Creatures season 1 Nature series in which little animals embark on big adventures across the US
Upgrade Horror film based around a technophobe who suffers paralysis and loses his wife during an attack
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia The last series of the popular animated series, focusing on “modern” wizards who find themselves thrust into the world of Camelot
Work It Original comedy film about a brilliant but clumsy high school senior vows to get into her late father’s alma mater by transforming herself and a misfit squad into dance champions
Saturday 8th August
Serial Killer with Piers Morgan The journalist and broadcaster interviews some of the most dangerous convicts in America (ITV series)
Tuesday 11th August
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids Stand-up special from the former Saturday Night Live star
Wednesday 12th August
Green Leaf season 5 Fifth outing for the drama series about the Greenleaf family, which runs the sprawling Memphis megachurch Calvary Fellowship World Ministries
Friday 14th August
Dirty John season 2 Second instalment of the true crime anthology series that explores the theme of love gone wrong
Fe@rless Animated family comedy movie about a teen gamer forced into becoming a babysitter
The Great Heist (El Robo Del Siglo) season 1 Series based on the 1994 robbery of US$33 million from Colombia’s central bank
Octonauts and the Caves of Sac Actun Feature-length special from the popular CBeebies series
Project Power Original blockbuster starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon Levitt about a world where it is possible to take a pill that gives the user them super powers for five minutes
3% season 4 Fourth outing for the futuristic thriller series in which the elite inhabit an island paradise far from the crowded slums, and people get one chance to join the 3% saved from squalor
Saturday 15th August
Jackass: the Movie (2002) Johnny Knoxville heads a crew of stuntmen, skateboarders and all-around lunatics as they prank, embarrass and torture each other in the name of fun
Ojo’s in d’House season 1 The popular Nigerian sitcom arrives on Netflix
Rita season 5 Fifth run for the Danish comedy drama
Takki season 1 Saudi Arabian drama about the monarchy and strict Wahabbism of the country
Monday 17th August
Glitch Techs season 2 Second run for the Nickelodeon series in which two teens who work at a video game store also hunt video game monsters
Wednesday 19th August
High Score Science and nature documentary limited series
Thursday 20th August
Great Pretender season 1 Japanese anime comedy crime caper
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens Documentary film about John Shepherd, a man who spent more than three decades attempting to get in touch with aliens
Friday 21st August
Alien TV season 1 Goofy kids’ comedy
Lucifer season 5A Hugely popular series about the eponymous demon who returns from hell to reside in Los Angeles and run a club
Rust Valley Restorers season 3 Return of the Canadian documentary series in which retro cars are revamped, in search of a profit
The Sleepover Comedy film in which two siblings learn their overprotective mom is a highly trained former thief abducted for one last job – and only they can save her
Tuesday 25th August
Trinkets season 2 Second series of the teen drama about a grieving teenager who finds an unexpected connection with two classmates at her new high school
Thursday 27th August
Aggretusko season 3 Third outing for the Japanese anime musical comedy
Friday 28th August
Cobra Kai The first two seasons of the martial arts series
Unknown Origins Spanish language sci-fi film about two cops who team up with comic book nerds to hunt down a killer
