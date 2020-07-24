What’s new on Netflix in August 2020 – all the shows and movies coming soon
August sees the first part of Lucifer's long-awaited fifth season, a new documentary about French former footballer Nicolas Anelka and a original Netflix blockbuster starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon Levitt.
During the coronavirus pandemic Netflix has been something of a saviour for households around the country – and with the continued delays to releases of major blockbusters the reliance for new films and TV shows on the streaming platform looks likely to continue for a while.
And while there will surely come a point where Netflix struggles to find new stuff to release given the ongoing disruption to production on new shows, that point has not come yet – there are several exciting new releases coming to the service in the next month.
August sees the return of the cult favourite series Lucifer for the first part of its fifth season, while hit original reality TV show Selling Sunset is back for a third run after a hugely successful second outing earlier this year.
There are also several new documentaries, including one with focuses on the career and controversial legacy of former France international striker Nicolas Anelka, and another about a man who spent his life trying to find aliens.
On the movie front there is no doubting the headline news – with Netflix adding another big-budget blockbuster to its ranks, this time an action film called Project Power starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon Levitt.
If you’re still on the hunt for Netflix’s July releases we have the schedule.
Read on for our pick of the August list.
Saturday 1st August
The Fall All three series of the hit crime drama starring Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan are now available on Netflix
Friday Night Dinner season 5 The fifth – and second most recent – series of the popular sitcom has been added
The Governor Nigerian political series gets its debut a month after had originally been planned
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea season 1 The first series of the coming-of-age anime series about five friends who have looked after Manaka since they were children
Super Monsters: The New Class Animated kids show about a group of preschool kids, whose parents are the world’s most famous monsters
Toradora season 1 Slice of life anime series
Plus older films arriving on, or returning to, the platform:
American History X (1998)
Blade: Trinity (2004)
Breaking the Bank (2014)
Bulletproof (1996)
Deep Impact (1998)
Duplicity (2009)
Flipped (2010)
Out of Sight (1998)
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)
Rise of the Legend (2014)
Rumor Has It… (2005)
The Saint (1997)
The Mask (1994)
Where’s The Money (2017)
Monday 3rd August
The Peanut Butter Falcon Film starring Shia LeBeouf about a man who runs away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler
Tuesday 4th August
Sam Jay: 3 In the Morning New stand-up special from comedian and Saturday Night Live writer Sam Jay
Wednesday 5th August
Anelka: Misunderstood Documentary about the career and controversial legacy of the former France international striker
Wenger, Henry, Drogba, Petit, Pogba and – *of course* – Nicolas Anelka, talking about Nicolas Anelka? Oui. Très bon. Anelka: Misunderstood arrives on Netflix on 5 August. pic.twitter.com/dg1xXIbBbT
— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 22, 2020
Thursday 6th August
Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan Australian war movie about the eponymous battle which took place during the Vietnam War
Nasha Natasha Documentary about Natalia Oreiro, a Uruguayan singer and actress
The Rain season 3 The third and final season of the Danish post-apocalyptic series
The Seven Deadly Sins season 4 The fourth run of the popular anime, which has a different studio behind it than previously
Friday 7th August
Action Point Comedy film starring Johnny Knoxville as the owner of an amusement park with dangerous rides and no safety measures
Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run German film sequel to a hit TV series of the same name
High Seas season 3 the third run of the Spanish period mystery drama about unexplained deaths on a luxurious ship in 1940
The New Legends of Monkey season 2 Second run of the Australian/New Zealand series based on the ’70s Japanese production Monkey
Selling Sunset season 3 Third season of the hit reality series about estate agents selling glamorous houses in the Hollywood Hills
Superfly 2018 reboot of the ’70s film of the same name
Upgrade Horror film based around a technophobe who suffers paralysis and loses his wife during an attack
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia The last series of the popular animated series, focusing on “modern” wizards who find themselves thrust into the world of Camelot
Work It Original comedy film about a brilliant but clumsy high school senior vows to get into her late father’s alma mater by transforming herself and a misfit squad into dance champions
Saturday 8th August
Serial Killer with Piers Morgan The journalist and broadcaster interviews some of the most dangerous convicts in America
Wednesday 12th August
Green Leaf season 5 Fifth outing for the drama series about the Greenleaf family, which runs the sprawling Memphis megachurch Calvary Fellowship World Ministries
Friday 14th August
Dirty John season 2 Second installment of the true crime anthology series that explores the theme of love gone wrong
The Great Heist season 1
Project Power Original blockbuster starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon Levitt about a world where it is possible to take a pill that gives the user them super powers for five minutes
Saturday 15th August
Jackass: The Movie 2002 Johnny Knoxville heads a crew of stuntmen, skateboarders and all-around lunatics as they prank, embarrass and torture each other in the name of fun
Ojo’s in d’House season 1 The popular Nigerian sitcom arrives on Netflix
Takki season 1 Saudi Arabian drama about the monarchy and strict Wahabbism of the country
Thursday 20th August
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens Documentary film about John Shepherd a man who spent more than three decades attempting to get in touch with aliens
Friday 21st August
Lucifer season 5A Popular series about the eponymous demon who returns from hell to reside in Los Angeles and run a club
Tuesday 25th August
Trinkets season 2 Second season of the teen drama about a grieving teenager who finds an unexpected connection with two classmates at her new high school
Thursday 27th August
Aggretusko season 3 Third outing for the Japanese anime musical comedy
Friday 28th August
Cobra Kai The first two seasons of the martial arts series have been added to the streaming platform
Unknown Origins Spanish language sci-fi film about two cops who team up with comic book nerds to hunt down a killer
Check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide