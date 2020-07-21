Lucifer fans to see characters “in a different way” in season 6

Stars of Lucifer Aimee Garcia and D.B. Woodside have revealed that the show’s renewal for season six allows them to develop the characters, giving fans a chance to see them “in different ways” before the series ends.

Garcia and Woodside portray forensic scientist Ella Lopez and angel Amendiel respectively in the fantasy series, which will return for a sixth season on Netflix despite original plans to make its fifth series Lucifer’s final outing.

Speaking to ET online about Lucifer’s renewal, Woodside said: “It was a little strange because we were all kind of wrapping it up. I think the writers did some reshuffling. I just had my first writers meeting a few days ago, and they are raring to go.”

“Without giving too much away… they already know how it’s going to end,” he added. “The ending that they had planned, now they’re just going to stretch it out a little bit, and allow all of our characters some space and room and to breathe and maybe even tell some more stories about each of the characters.”

“Our fans are going to get a chance to see us in different ways before we get to the end. So, I think the sixth season is really for the fans.”

Garcia added that the cast were “so excited” about the show’s original ending. “It’s still going to end that way, but now even better,” she said. “Like D.B. says, it’s not just going to be, like, a montage ending of how each character ends up. Now it’ll be an episode for each character to see how they end up.”

“So, basically it’s the same story, which is great, because we were given the opportunity to tell a great story and now it’s just gonna be a great deeper story,” she added.

Lucifer, which stars Tom Ellis as the titular Lord of Hell who becomes a consultant for the Los Angeles Police Department, aired on Fox for three seasons before being cancelled by the network and subsequently saved by Netflix, which will release eight episodes of season five in August.

While season five, which is arriving on the platform in two parts, was intended to be Lucifer’s last season, showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich decided to write season six after Netflix asked for one more.

Earlier this month, Henderson confirmed that despite the extra season, “it’s the story we were always going to tell, but just written much larger”.

He added: “To me [the story is now] so much more interesting that is breaks my heart to think we weren’t [originally] going to do it this way.”

Lucifer season five arrives on Netflix on Friday 21st August.