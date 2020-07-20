Will there be a Dark Desire season 2? Everything you need to know about Netflix’s erotic thriller

Season one of Mexican drama Dark Desire landed on Netflix last week, leaving many viewers hot and bothered, but ready for round two.

The steamy thriller stars Maite Perroni as Alma, a prestigious lawyer and professor who begins an affair with 23-year-old Dario on a mini-break as she processes her divorce. Alma returns home to her family, hoping to forget her holiday fling, but her plan is spoiled when Dario turns up as a student in one of her classes.

Season one ended on a dramatic cliffhanger after various romantic trysts were uncovered between Alma’s husband Leonardo, her best friend Brenda, Leonardo’s brother Esteban and Alma herself, resulting in Brenda’s death.

With Dario now on the run after faking his own death, what is in store for season two? And will there even be a season two?

Here’s everything you need to know about season two of Dark Desire and which cast members may be returning.

Will there be a second season of Netflix’s Dark Desire?

Netflix has not yet announced whether Dark Desire will be returning for a second series.

The first season only landed on the platform on Wednesday 15th July, so it could be too early to tell whether Alma and her sexually adventurous antics will be back for series two.

When will Dark Desire season 2 be released on Netflix?

It is unknown whether Dark Desire will definitely be back for a second season, but if so, we’re unlikely to see it for a while due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Production on Dark Desire’s first season started in May 2019, with the series debuting in July 2020, so if the same timescale were to be applied to season two, best case scenario: Dark Desire season two could be on Netflix by the end of 2021, but this is if production were to begin by the end of this year.

What will happen in Dark Desire season 2?

At the end of season one, we discovered that Brenda’s death was in fact a suicide, as she couldn’t continue an affair with her best friend’s husband while the man she truly loved (Esteban) was in love with his sister-in-law (Alma). We may explore the aftermath of Brenda’s suicide further next series, particularly as her loss will be greatly felt by Alma.

We also saw Alma finally separate from her husband Leonardo by the end of the season, which means that the legal professional is officially single. Could her former flame Dario, who we now know is still alive, reappear in her life?

On the topic of Dario, the end of series one saw him and his partner-in-crime Esteban on the run after staging Jose Luis Valdez’s murder. What will Dario do with his life now that he has inherited his grandfather’s fortune? I’m sure we’re bound to find out in season two.

Dark Desire season 2 cast

If Dark Desire returns for season two, it’s almost certain that Maite Perroni will return to play Alma Solares, as will Alejandro Speitzer (Dario Guerra), Erik Hayser (Esteban) and Regina Pavon (Alma’s daughter Zoe).

Now that Alma and Leonardo have separated, we can’t say for sure whether Jorge Poza will return to reprise his role of Alma’s adulterous ex-husband, but if season two is as drama-filled as the last, he’s bound to be involved in the mess somehow.

María Fernanda Yepes is unlikely to return for season two, as her character Brenda died in season one.

Season 1 of Dark Desire is available to stream on Netflix.