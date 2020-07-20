How to watch Beyonce’s new visual album Black Is King

Beyoncé has established herself as not only a hugely talented musician, but also an accomplished filmmaker with her visual albums Homecoming and Lemonade.

Advertisement

She’s set to follow those popular releases with a brand new project, Black is King, which is heading exclusively Disney+ later this summer.

The new album is based on the music of Disney’s live-action (or very realistically animated) version of The Lion King, which was released last year and made a billion dollars at the box office.

In addition to performing the Grammy-nominated original song Spirit, she voiced Nala in the blockbuster, joining a star-studded cast that included Donald Glover as Simba and James Earl Jones as Mufasa.

Following the success of The Lion King, reports have claimed that she is in talks with the studio for a huge new deal, believed to include three major projects – including Marvel’s Black Panther 2.

Disney recently released a brand new Black Is King trailer, which shows off the film’s star-studded cast and stunning visual style, as well as how it promotes powerful messages about the Black experience.

Jay-Z and Lupita Nyong’o are among the names confirmed to appear in Black Is King, alongside Beyonce herself and a diverse cast of other performers.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Beyoncé’s visual album, Black Is King.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch Beyoncé visual album Black Is King online

Black Is King will be available to watch exclusively on Disney Plus from Friday 31st July, roughly one year since the release of the “live-action” Lion King remake that she lent her voice to.

To watch the film, you simply need to start a membership with Disney Plus and visit the streaming service when the big day arrives. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

What is Black Is King?

Black Is King is a visual album based on music from The Lion King: The Gift, the soundtrack to 2019’s Disney remake that was carefully curated by Beyoncé herself.

In a statement, Disney and Parkwood Entertainment said: “Black Is King is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience. The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.”

The film was made over the course of a year with work from a diverse cast and crew.

Black is King cast

Disney has said that Black Is King features a cast that represents “diversity and connectivity,” which includes new talent, rising stars and huge established names.

We already know that Beyoncé’s husband and frequent collaborator Jay-Z will appear in the film, as well as Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther).

The trailer also gave us our first look at Kelly Rowland’s role in Black Is King, an old friend of Beyoncé’s from their time working together in Destiny’s Child.

Actress and supermodel Naomi Campbell also appears alongside A-list musician Pharrell, who contributed to the soundtrack that the film is based on.

It’s possible that some of the other artists featured on The Gift could show up, such as Childish Gambino (also known as Donald Glover) and superstar rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Is there a trailer for Beyoncé’s Black Is King?

There certainly is. After the announcement was made, Disney Plus uploaded this visually stunning teaser to its YouTube page, which should get fans suitably excited for the full film.

A few weeks later, a follow-up trailer showed off the film’s A-list cast, including Jay-Z, Lupita Nyong’o and Beyonce herself:

Advertisement

You can sign up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year. Check out our best shows on Disney Plus and our best movies on Disney Plus if you’re looking for more to watch. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV guide.